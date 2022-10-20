Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Exxon Mobil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:29 2022-10-20 pm EDT
103.91 USD   +0.11%
12:02pExxonMobil to Sell Billings Refinery to Par Pacific Holdings
BU
07:02aKazakhstan's TCO and Total&Dunga test alternative oil export routes - sources
RE
06:46aFrench strikes delay price recovery of crude grades in Europe
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ExxonMobil to Sell Billings Refinery to Par Pacific Holdings

10/20/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
  • Sale includes refinery, associated pipelines and product terminals
  • Exxon- and Mobil-branded service stations network supplied through long-term brand agreement

ExxonMobil and its affiliates have reached an agreement with Par Pacific Holdings for the sale of the Billings refinery and select midstream assets in Montana and Washington.

The sales agreement includes the Silvertip pipeline, ExxonMobil’s interest in the Yellowstone pipeline and Yellowstone Energy LP, and its interests in product terminals in both states.

“ExxonMobil is focused on investing in facilities where we can manufacture higher-value products such as lubricants and chemicals,” said Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Product Solutions. “We have proudly operated the Billings refinery since 1949 and we thank our more than 300 talented employees for their dedicated service.”

Employees directly supporting these assets will be offered positions at Par Pacific. ExxonMobil remains focused on safe and reliable operations and ensuring compliance with commitments made to customers and the relevant government agencies and regulators.

ExxonMobil will work with Par Pacific to carefully manage the transition with dedicated teams assigned to maintain customer, vendor, personnel, community relations and environmental protection, subject to applicable law.

Par Pacific has agreed to continue to supply Exxon- and Mobil-branded service stations in the region.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to standard conditions and applicable legal requirements, including approval from regulatory authorities.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs.

The corporation’s primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions - provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower-emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants and chemical companies in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy Factor.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement

Statements of future events, strategic plans or future payments in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including future business plans and closing of the sale and purchase agreements, could differ materially due to changes in market conditions affecting the oil and gas industry or long-term oil and gas price levels; political or regulatory developments; granting of regulatory approvals for the closing of the agreements; satisfaction of other conditions specified in the agreements; current or future market values and performance of assets; and other factors cited under the caption “Factors Affecting Future Results” on the Investors page of our website at exxonmobil.com. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 444 B - -
Net income 2022 52 344 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 427 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,40x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 433 B 433 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 103,79 $
Average target price 108,33 $
Spread / Average Target 4,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Angela F. Braly Independent Director
Susan K. Avery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION69.62%432 559
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD5.31%190 987
BP PLC37.75%93 960
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-6.61%67 222
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION70.14%54 285
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION65.04%48 837