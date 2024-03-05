Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) today announced Neil Chapman, senior vice president, will conduct a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley’s Energy & Power Conference at 12:00 p.m. ET in New York on March 6, 2024.

To access the live webcast, visit https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1660465&tp_key=6c146265d7. An archived, audio portion of the webcast will be available on the ExxonMobil website approximately 24 hours after the event.

###

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs.

ExxonMobil’s primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions – provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world. In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity.

With advancements in technology and the support of clear and consistent government policies, ExxonMobil aims to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets by 2050. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and ExxonMobil’s Advancing Climate Solutions.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and X.