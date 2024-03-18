FULL OPERATION OF PLAQUEMINES LNG PLANT WOULD GIVE VENTURE GLOBAL LARGER LNG CAPACITY THAN SHELL, BP OR EXXON MOBIL -CEO SABEL
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Equities
XOM
US30231G1022
Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|111.3 USD
|-0.18%
|+2.67%
|+11.29%
|Mar. 17
|CERAWEEK-Oil mergers, clean fuels vie for attention at Houston energy conference
|RE
|Mar. 15
|Exxon-led group strikes new oil and gas discovery off Guyana
|RE
Darren Woods, Exxon Mobil CEO: New refinery, Permian Basin... what does Pioneer bring to the table?
Exxon Mobil's Pioneer acquisition doesn't bode well for the renewable energy transition
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+11.29%
|442B
|+9.73%
|217B
|+5.33%
|104B
|+11.25%
|96.01B
|+30.66%
|69.85B
|+19.45%
|68.04B
|+25.92%
|54.43B
|+21.04%
|36.18B
|+23.99%
|26.75B
|-11.77%
|21.44B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Exxon Mobil Corporation - Nyse
- News Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Full Operation Of Plaquemines Lng Plant Would Give Venture Globa…