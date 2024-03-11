A fire has broken out at ExxonMobil's petroleum and chemical production site in Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon, northern France, on Monday, according to media reports.

The fire started around 3:20 p.m. local time, and the Internal Operations Plan of the Esso Refining Gravenchon platform was activated, according to one French media outlet.

ExxonMobil's press spokesperson didn't respond to an OPIS request for comment by the time of publishing.

A security perimeter was established and teams are at the site to assess the situation, and the authorities were notified, according to local media reports.

In January, a company spokesperson told OPIS that units at Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon were running normally following unplanned maintenance that began in mid-December.

The Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon industrial site includes ExxonMobil's 12 million MT/year refinery. The company also produces propylene and other petrochemicals at the same site, according to data from Chemical Market Analytics by OPIS, a Dow Jones company.

The Gravenchon site is ExxonMobil's largest integrated platform in Europe, producing a range of petroleum and chemical products such as gas, fuels, lubricants, polymers and specialty products, according to a company statement.

