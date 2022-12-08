Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Exxon Mobil Corporation
  News
  Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:35 2022-12-08 pm EST
103.82 USD   +0.16%
02:36pIgnoring political criticism, ExxonMobil boosts share buybacks
AN
02:25pTrending: Exxon's 5-Year Plan Boosts Spending in Lower-Emission Initiatives
DJ
02:16pS&P 500 rebounds as investors take rate hike cues from jobless claims rise
RE
Ignoring political criticism, ExxonMobil boosts share buybacks

12/08/2022 | 02:36pm EST
(Alliance News) - Exxon Mobil Corp announced Thursday it will boost its share buyback program to USD50 billion, rebuffing calls from the White House to steer extra cash towards increasing energy production.

The US oil firm, which enjoyed record profits in 2022 after enduring deep losses during the darkest days of Covid-19, said it plans to maintain its annual capital budget of USD20 billion to USD25 billion through 2027.

Citing the need "to meet global demand," ExxonMobil plans to be on the higher end of the range in 2023, spending between USD23 billion and USD25 billion.

But the company will be maintaining a "disciplined" approach overall, it said in a news release.

ExxonMobil now plans USD50 billion in share buybacks through 2024, up from a prior USD30 billion plan.

"Our five-year plan is expected to drive leading business outcomes and is a continuation of the path that has delivered industry-leading results in 2022," said ExxonMobil Chief Executive Darren Woods.

US President Joe Biden has repeatedly called on ExxonMobil and other oil companies to boost drilling ventures in response to higher commodity prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In October, Biden criticized Woods' defense of buybacks, which the ExxonMobil CEO said fulfilled a call from politicians to return excess cash to the American people. 

Biden said on Twitter that "giving profits to shareholders is not the same as bringing prices down for American families."

source: AFP

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.35% 76.27 Delayed Quote.2.29%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.41% 104.085 Delayed Quote.69.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.24% 62.4 Delayed Quote.-16.73%
WTI -1.20% 71.679 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 429 B - -
Net income 2022 56 197 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,68x
Yield 2022 3,44%
Capitalization 427 B 427 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 103,65 $
Average target price 115,84 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Angela F. Braly Independent Director
Susan K. Avery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION69.77%426 861
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD11.92%204 540
BP PLC40.39%101 794
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.55%74 271
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION70.34%51 084
PHILLIPS 6642.16%48 686