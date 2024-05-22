May 21, 2024 at 09:15 pm EDT

Microsoft's stock rides AI elation toward first record close in two months

The technology powerhouse is in the midst of its Build developer conference, featuring announcements around AI products and software.

Pixar to Cut 14% of Workforce in Shift Away From Streaming Series

The animation studio behind hits like "The Incredibles" and "Toy Story" will focus on producing feature films.

JPMorgan Wants Dimon to Stay. He Has a $75 Million Incentive.

Dimon has signaled he will step down as CEO earlier than anticipated.

Nvidia Stock Closes at Record With Earnings On Tap

The stock closed at an all-time high for the first time since late March. Next up, earnings.

VinFast Stock Drops as NHTSA Opens a Crash Investigation

The crash involved an SUV produced by the Vietnamese EV maker.

Children's Place's stock tumbles after longtime CEO agrees to leave

Shares of Children's Place Inc. took a dive Tuesday after the retailer of children's apparel said longtime Chief Executive Jane Elfers left the company under a "mutual agreement."

AutoZone Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock Drops Anyway.

The auto-parts retailer posted adjusted earnings of $36.69 a share on sales of $4.24 billion.

Sonos Picks a Good Time to Plug Into Headphones

The premium-headphone market is soaring while Sonos speaker sales are sagging, but the competition with Apple will be fierce.

Macy's Tops Earnings Estimates. Its New Turnaround Plan Starts to Pay Off.

The department store raised its earnings guidance for the fiscal year.

State Treasurers, Others Urge Exxon Mobil Shareholders to Vote Against CEO

In addition to Exxon Mobil's CEO, the group urged voting out Lead Independent Director Joseph Hooley.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-21-24 2115ET