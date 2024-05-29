Lenovo to Raise $2 Billion Via Convertible Bonds

Lenovo Group is raising US$2.0 billion by issuing convertible bonds to a unit of Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund, which could result in the investor owning a stake in the world's largest PC maker.

Australian Bank Teams Up With JPMorgan on Anti-Scam Payment Security Tech

JPMorgan will test an anti-scam and mistaken payment technology created by Australia's largest retail lender to make international transactions more secure.

Activist Irenic Builds Stake in Trucking Company Forward Air

Irenic Capital Management has a position of nearly 5%, making it one of the trucking company's top shareholders.

Robinhood's stock jumps 4% after $1 billion buyback unveiled

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. rose more than 5% in the extended session Tuesday after the online broker said its board approved a $1 billion share buyback program.

Cava Stock Tumbles After Earnings Beat. Consumers Pulled Back.

The fast-casual food chain's same-store sales growth slowed even as quarterly earnings beat estimates.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Withdraws Production Outlook

The EV maker said the decision has been driven by current market conditions and funding levels.

Hess Shareholders Give Approval to $53 Billion Merger With Chevron

Investors' green light clears one hurdle for the tie-up to happen but a challenge by Exxon makes the final outcome uncertain.

Ex-Pioneer CEO Says FTC Used Him as 'Scapegoat' in Exxon Deal

Scott Sheffield says the antitrust enforcer smeared him with collusion allegations when it blocked him from Exxon's board.

Adam Neumann Gives Up Bid to Buy Back WeWork

The co-founder of the shared-workspace company says WeWork's bankruptcy plan appears unrealistic.

OpenAI Forms New Committee to Evaluate Safety, Security

The move comes after the ChatGPT creator was involved in a legal standoff with Scarlett Johansson over the release of a new female voice assistant.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-28-24 2115ET