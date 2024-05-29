May 29, 2024 at 03:15 am EDT

BHP Wants Another Extension to Takeover Talks With Anglo American

BHP said a further deadline extension is needed before it can reach an agreement with Anglo American on a takeover of its London-based rival.

Royal Mail Owner IDS Agrees to $4.6 Billion EP Takeover

Royal Mail said shareholders would get 370 pence for each share held, a 73% premium to its closing share price on April 12, the day before EP's previous offer was made public.

Merck Nears $1.3 Billion Deal for Eye-Drug Company EyeBio

Such an acquisition would steer a company known for its cancer immunotherapy, Keytruda, into the multibillion-dollar eye-drug market.

Blacklisted Chinese Companies Rebrand as American to Dodge Crackdown

Firms tagged as military entities are using new names and licensing deals to try to keep their businesses going in the U.S.

Australian Bank Teams Up With JPMorgan on Anti-Scam Payment Security Tech

JPMorgan will test an anti-scam and mistaken payment technology created by Australia's largest retail lender to make international transactions more secure.

Lenovo to Raise $2 Billion Via Convertible Bonds

Lenovo Group is raising US$2.0 billion by issuing convertible bonds to a unit of Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund, which could result in the investor owning a stake in the world's largest PC maker.

Activist Irenic Builds Stake in Trucking Company Forward Air

Irenic Capital Management has a position of nearly 5%, making it one of the trucking company's top shareholders.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Withdraws Production Outlook

The EV maker said the decision has been driven by current market conditions and funding levels.

Hess Shareholders Give Approval to $53 Billion Merger With Chevron

Investors' green light cleared one hurdle for the tie-up to happen but a challenge by Exxon makes the final outcome uncertain.

Ex-Pioneer CEO Says FTC Used Him as 'Scapegoat' in Exxon Deal

Scott Sheffield says the antitrust enforcer smeared him with collusion allegations when it blocked him from Exxon's board.

