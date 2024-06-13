-- Nigerian National Petroleum Co. withdrew its legal challenge to Exxon Mobil's sale of oil-and-gas assets to Seplat Energy, Bloomberg reported.

-- The state oil company applied to a high court in the nation's capital to drop the case, according to the report.

-- An agreement was reached last month between the NNPC and Exxon to conclude the $1.3 billion deal, Bloomberg reported.

-- The Exxon sale to Seplat was signed in February 2022. It requires approvals from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, according to the report.

Full article at: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-06-13/nigeria-s-state-oil-firm-ends-case-halting-exxon-sale-to-seplat

06-13-24 1636ET