Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oil Companies Brace for Twin Gulf Coast Storms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

By Rebecca Elliott and Collin Eaton

Oil companies have shut in roughly 58% of offshore oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and are securing refineries and petrochemical plants as two tropical storms barrel toward Louisiana and Texas.

Tropical Storm Marco is expected to approach the Louisiana coast Monday afternoon, while Tropical Storm Laura is poised to strengthen into a hurricane Tuesday as it sweeps across the Gulf of Mexico before nearing the Louisiana and Texas coastline late Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The region is the heart of America's fuel making and chemicals corridor, home to nearly half of the nation's refining capacity, according to the Energy Information Administration. Roughly one million barrels a day worth of oil output in the Gulf had been shut off as of Sunday, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, or around 10% of the oil produced in the U.S.

Gulf Coast refineries, typically located in low-lying coastal areas, are vulnerable to both wind damage that affects power grids and prolonged flooding that can affect pumps and other ground-level equipment. Hurricane Harvey, for example, forced roughly a quarter of U.S. refining capacity to close in 2017 when the storm inundated the Houston area.

Chemical facilities face similar dangers, but a temporary loss of some petrochemical products isn't likely to affect consumers, analysts said.

If the path of Laura, expected to be the more powerful of the two storms, moves further into Texas, the impact on U.S. refineries could be more significant, said Andy Lipow, an oil analyst at Lipow Oil Associates LLC in Houston. But Mr. Lipow said he didn't expect a significant supply disruption from either storm as inventories of gasoline and diesel were both well above last year's levels.

Severe weather can send prices at the pump soaring, but American drivers are unlikely to see major impacts this time around because demand remains depressed due to Covid-19, fuel stockpiles are high and refiners elsewhere likely could pick up any slack.

"If there is an impact from the storm, it's more likely to be local outages, local disruption," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, referring to Laura. "It should not be a pricing event."

U.S. benchmark oil was up less than 1% midday Monday, trading around $42 a barrel. Regular gasoline prices averaged about $2.20 a gallon, according to GasBuddy, around 15% below year-ago prices.

U.S. fuel makers have already reduced processing this year in light of weak demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. If the tropical storms cause refineries to shut down in parts of Louisiana, for example, refiners in the Houston area could easily ramp up fuel production, said Sandy Fielden, an analyst at financial services firm Morningstar Inc.

"There's no shortage of product," Mr. Fielden said. "It's not a tight market."

U.S. refiners were operating at around 81% of capacity in mid-August, down from around 96% a year earlier, according to the EIA.

Offshore, Exxon Mobil Corp. has evacuated personnel from its one Gulf of Mexico platform, with minimal impact to its production, while the company's Gulf Coast refinery operations were normal, spokesman Todd Spitler said.

"ExxonMobil is closely monitoring the storms and continues to prepare for severe weather at offshore and coastal operations in the Gulf of Mexico," Mr. Spitler said.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC, meanwhile, had paused production at all but one of the nine assets it operates in the Gulf of Mexico and evacuated nonessential personnel. Chevron Corp. also pumped the brakes on offshore production in the region and evacuated employees and contractors.

Colonial Pipeline Co., which ships fuels into the northeast U.S. from the Houston area, said it was in contact with refiners and didn't have plans to shut down any portion of its system.

Write to Rebecca Elliott at rebecca.elliott@wsj.com and Collin Eaton at collin.eaton@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.75% 86.57 Delayed Quote.-29.40%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.21% 41.9051 Delayed Quote.-41.23%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.40% 45.04 Delayed Quote.-32.94%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. -0.35% 156.41 Delayed Quote.3.73%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3.83% 13.068 Delayed Quote.-51.90%
WTI 0.16% 42.45 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
02:01pOil Companies Brace for Twin Gulf Coast Storms
DJ
01:35pGuyana re-launches search for company to market government's crude -newspaper..
RE
01:01pGuyana re-launches search for company to market government's crude -newspaper..
RE
12:41pTwin U.S. Gulf Coast storms stir deep production cuts by energy giants
RE
11:29aTwin U.S. Gulf Coast storms stir deep production cuts by energy giants
RE
06:50aStorebrand divests out of Exxon, others over climate lobbying
RE
08/21Exxon limits Guyana crude output due to more gas injection issues
RE
08/21Asian LNG prices jump; expectations of more supply check gains
RE
08/21Australian regulator allows Chevron to shut Gorgon units in stages
RE
08/21Australian regulator allows Chevron to shut Gorgon units in stages
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 187 B - -
Net income 2020 -1 412 M - -
Net Debt 2020 58 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -103x
Yield 2020 8,50%
Capitalization 173 B 173 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 74 900
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 49,71 $
Last Close Price 41,01 $
Spread / Highest target 87,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-41.23%173 400
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD38.42%176 325
BP PLC-42.04%72 032
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-24.09%67 245
NESTE OYJ37.52%38 586
PTT-16.48%33 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group