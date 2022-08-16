Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Exxon Mobil Corporation
  News
  Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:26 2022-08-16 pm EDT
91.79 USD   -0.57%
THE PEOPLE DRIVING EXXONMOBIL'S NET-ZERO AMBITION : Erik Oswald
PU
08/15Unity Software, Turquoise Hill fall; Gilead, Moderna rise
AQ
08/15Oil industry gears up to tap U.S. climate bill for carbon capture projects
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The people driving ExxonMobil's net-zero ambition: Erik Oswald

08/16/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from sectors that use a lot of energy - such as industrial manufacturing and heavy-duty transportation - is a challenge that will rely on the expertise of highly skilled people around the world. Businesses are using new and innovative ways to deliver the energy the world needs, while also working to transition to a future with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

With the support of clear and consistent government policies, ExxonMobil employees are working hard on our net-zero ambition (Scopes 1 and 2) for our operated assets by 2050. And our rapidly expanding low carbon solutions team is deploying technologies that can capture CO2 and transport it safely to underground storage reservoirs - a solution that requires specialists in engineering, chemistry and geology. One reason we're focusing on carbon capture and storage (CCS) is that the expertise needed to deliver it is right at the heart of our company.

We sat down with Erik Oswald, a geologist and one of our policy advocacy leaders who has spent more than 30 years in the energy industry. Until recently, Erik had spent his career helping find new oil and gas reservoirs deep beneath the earth's surface. Today, he uses that subsurface knowledge to advocate for policy that could help industry access suitable locations for storing captured carbon dioxide.

Find out more about Erik's journey and what motivates him.

Read more about our ambition to get to net zero (Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions) from our operated assets by 2050.

Disclaimer

Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 16:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
