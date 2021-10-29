Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Supplement

A reconciliation of cash flow from operations and asset sales excluding working capital on page 1 of this exhibit and on page 7 and attachment V of the news release

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

3Q21 INVESTOR RELATIONS DATA SUMMARY (PAGE 4 of 4)

Sources and Uses of Funds, $M 3Q21 Beginning Cash 3,465 Earnings 6,750 Depreciation 4,990 Working Capital / Other 351 Proceeds Associated with Asset Sales 18 PP&E Adds / Investments and Advances1 -3,072 Shareholder Distributions -3,720 Debt / Other Financing -4,014 Ending Cash 4,768

PP&E Adds / Investments and Advances includes PP&E adds of ($2.8B) and net advances of ($0.2B).

Average Realization Data 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 United States ExxonMobil Crude ($/b) 67.62 63.29 56.20 39.06 36.80 Natural Gas ($/kcf) 3.33 2.78 3.36 2.20 1.62 Benchmarks WTI ($/b) 70.58 66.09 57.84 42.56 40.91 ANS-WC ($/b) 72.70 68.51 60.76 44.75 42.74 Henry Hub ($/mbtu) 4.02 2.83 2.71 2.67 1.98 Non-U.S. ExxonMobil Crude ($/b) 64.89 60.52 53.41 37.86 38.30 Natural Gas ($/kcf) 9.03 6.76 6.13 4.85 3.41 European NG ($/kcf) 10.81 6.76 5.87 4.87 3.25 Benchmarks Brent ($/b) 73.47 68.83 60.90 44.22 43.00

The above numbers reflect ExxonMobil's current estimate of volumes and realizations given data available as of the end of the third quarter of 2021. Volumes and realizations may be adjusted when full statements on joint venture operations are received from outside operators. ExxonMobil management assumes no duty to update these estimates.