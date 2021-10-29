Log in
64.93 USD   +0.96%
Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Supplement

10/29/2021 | 07:41am EDT
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

To assist investors in assessing 3Q21 results, the following disclosures have been made available in this 8-K filing:

  • Identified items of $(0.01) per share assuming dilution, as noted on page 1 of the news release
  • A reconciliation of cash flow from operations and asset sales excluding working capital on page 1 of this exhibit and on page 7 and attachment V of the news release

3Q21 INVESTOR RELATIONS DATA SUMMARY (PAGE 1 of 4)

Earnings (Loss), $M

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

Upstream

United States

869

663

363

(16,803)

(681)

Non-U.S.

3,082

2,522

2,191

(1,729)

298

Total

3,951

3,185

2,554

(18,532)

(383)

Downstream

United States

663

(149)

(113)

(514)

(136)

Non-U.S.

592

(78)

(277)

(697)

(95)

Total

1,255

(227)

(390)

(1,211)

(231)

Chemical

United States

1,183

1,282

715

461

357

Non-U.S.

957

1,038

700

230

304

Total

2,140

2,320

1,415

691

661

Corporate and financing

(596)

(588)

(849)

(1,018)

(727)

Net income (loss) attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP)

6,750

4,690

2,730

(20,070)

(680)

Earnings (Loss) per common share (U.S. GAAP)

1.57

1.10

0.64

(4.70)

(0.15)

Earnings (Loss) per common share

- assuming dilution (U.S. GAAP)

1.57

1.10

0.64

(4.70)

(0.15)

Exploration expenses, including dry holes

190

176

164

595

188

Capital and Exploration Expenditures, $M

Upstream

United States

976

925

810

1,122

1,260

Non-U.S.

1,863

1,892

1,547

1,812

1,534

Total

2,839

2,817

2,357

2,934

2,794

Downstream

United States

199

193

271

488

390

Non-U.S.

267

262

199

674

382

Total

466

455

470

1,162

772

Chemical

United States

385

313

208

435

407

Non-U.S.

160

217

98

240

157

Total

545

530

306

675

564

Other

1

1

-

-

3

Total Capital and Exploration Expenditures

3,851

3,803

3,133

4,771

4,133

Effective Income Tax Rate, %

33%

30%

33%

22%

(198)%

Common Shares Outstanding, millions

At quarter end

4,234

4,234

4,234

4,233

4,228

Average - assuming dilution

4,276

4,276

4,272

4,272

4,271

Total Cash and Cash Equivalents, $B

4.8

3.5

3.5

4.4

8.8

Total Debt, $B

56.6

60.6

63.3

67.6

68.8

Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales, $M

Net cash provided by operating activities

12,091

9,650

9,264

4,005

4,389

Proceeds associated with asset sales

18

250

307

770

100

Cash flow from operations and asset sales

12,109

9,900

9,571

4,775

4,489

Changes in operational working capital

(659)

380

(1,953)

114

(863)

Cash flow from operations and asset sales

11,450

10,280

7,618

4,889

3,626

excluding working capital

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

3Q21 INVESTOR RELATIONS DATA SUMMARY (PAGE 2 of 4)

Net production of crude oil, natural gas

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil, kbd

United States

758

687

665

719

692

Canada / Other Americas

569

529

575

619

487

Europe

21

16

35

32

26

Africa

248

254

253

258

297

Asia

668

669

691

658

735

Australia / Oceania

49

45

39

39

49

Total liquids production

2,313

2,200

2,258

2,325

2,286

Natural gas production available for sale, mcfd

United States

2,701

2,804

2,767

2,686

2,611

Canada / Other Americas

184

189

216

253

269

Europe

343

654

1,403

848

401

Africa

53

46

24

12

11

Asia

3,365

3,433

3,599

3,225

3,791

Australia / Oceania

1,464

1,168

1,164

1,161

1,233

Total natural gas production available for sale

8,110

8,294

9,173

8,185

8,316

Total worldwide liquids and gas production, koebd 1

3,665

3,582

3,787

3,689

3,672

Refinery throughput, kbd

United States

1,684

1,532

1,532

1,594

1,601

Canada

404

332

364

359

341

Europe

1,215

1,223

1,153

1,130

1,183

Asia Pacific

585

607

545

522

486

Other Non-U.S.

163

164

157

150

148

Total refinery throughput

4,051

3,858

3,751

3,755

3,759

Petroleum product sales, kbd

United States

2,346

2,218

2,077

2,128

2,297

Canada

472

421

409

415

446

Europe

1,404

1,297

1,272

1,227

1,253

Asia Pacific

648

655

665

645

614

Other Non-U.S.

457

450

458

418

413

Total petroleum product sales

5,327

5,041

4,881

4,833

5,023

Gasolines, naphthas

2,191

2,117

1,996

2,039

2,077

Heating oils, kerosene, diesel

1,796

1,704

1,692

1,739

1,750

Aviation fuels

228

201

183

172

152

Heavy fuels

276

275

257

237

242

Specialty products

836

744

753

646

802

Total petroleum product sales

5,327

5,041

4,881

4,833

5,023

Chemical prime product sales, kt

United States

2,531

2,491

2,190

2,467

2,363

Non-U.S.

4,141

4,022

4,256

4,176

4,261

Total chemical prime product sales

6,672

6,513

6,446

6,643

6,624

  • Natural gas is converted to an oil-equivalent basis at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

3Q21 INVESTOR RELATIONS DATA SUMMARY (PAGE 3 of 4)

Earnings Factor Analysis, $M

3Q21 vs. 3Q20

3Q21 vs. 2Q21

2021 vs. 2020

Upstream

Prior Period

(383)

3,185

(1,498)

Realization

3,720

750

9,350

Noncash effect of year-end reserves

-230

-

-750

Other

3,950

750

10,100

Volume / Mix

140

250

-210

Other

470

-230

2,050

Expenses

280

80

1,270

Identified Items

10

-

420

Other

180

-310

360

Current Period

3,951

3,951

9,690

Downstream

Prior Period

(231)

(227)

134

Margin

1,250

790

-50

Volume / Mix

-10

320

-30

Other

250

370

580

Expenses

70

200

430

Identified Items

-10

-

340

Other

190

170

-190

Current Period

1,255

1,255

638

Chemical

Prior Period

661

2,320

1,272

Margin

1,640

-210

3,890

Volume / Mix

-

80

260

Other

-160

-50

450

Expenses

-50

40

190

Identified Items

-120

-

90

Other

10

-90

170

Current Period

2,140

2,140

5,875

Upstream Volume Factor Analysis, koebd

Prior Period

3,672

3,582

3,785

Downtime / Maintenance

108

128

-11

Growth / Decline

58

50

-20

Entitlements / Divestments

-182

16

-141

Government Mandates

10

-6

-38

Demand / Other

-1

-105

102

Current Period

3,665

3,665

3,677

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

3Q21 INVESTOR RELATIONS DATA SUMMARY (PAGE 4 of 4)

Sources and Uses of Funds, $M

3Q21

Beginning Cash

3,465

Earnings

6,750

Depreciation

4,990

Working Capital / Other

351

Proceeds Associated with Asset Sales

18

PP&E Adds / Investments and Advances1

-3,072

Shareholder Distributions

-3,720

Debt / Other Financing

-4,014

Ending Cash

4,768

  • PP&E Adds / Investments and Advances includes PP&E adds of ($2.8B) and net advances of ($0.2B).

Average Realization Data

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

United States

ExxonMobil

Crude ($/b)

67.62

63.29

56.20

39.06

36.80

Natural Gas ($/kcf)

3.33

2.78

3.36

2.20

1.62

Benchmarks

WTI ($/b)

70.58

66.09

57.84

42.56

40.91

ANS-WC ($/b)

72.70

68.51

60.76

44.75

42.74

Henry Hub ($/mbtu)

4.02

2.83

2.71

2.67

1.98

Non-U.S.

ExxonMobil

Crude ($/b)

64.89

60.52

53.41

37.86

38.30

Natural Gas ($/kcf)

9.03

6.76

6.13

4.85

3.41

European NG ($/kcf)

10.81

6.76

5.87

4.87

3.25

Benchmarks

Brent ($/b)

73.47

68.83

60.90

44.22

43.00

The above numbers reflect ExxonMobil's current estimate of volumes and realizations given data available as of the end of the third quarter of 2021. Volumes and realizations may be adjusted when full statements on joint venture operations are received from outside operators. ExxonMobil management assumes no duty to update these estimates.

Disclaimer

Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 11:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
