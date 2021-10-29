Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Supplement

To assist investors in assessing 3Q21 results, the following disclosures have been made available in this 8-K filing:
Identified items of $(0.01) per share assuming dilution, as noted on page 1 of the news release
A reconciliation of cash flow from operations and asset sales excluding working capital on page 1 of this exhibit and on page 7 and attachment V of the news release
3Q21 INVESTOR RELATIONS DATA SUMMARY (PAGE 1 of 4)
Earnings (Loss), $M
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
Upstream
United States
869
663
363
(16,803)
(681)
Non-U.S.
3,082
2,522
2,191
(1,729)
298
Total
3,951
3,185
2,554
(18,532)
(383)
Downstream
United States
663
(149)
(113)
(514)
(136)
Non-U.S.
592
(78)
(277)
(697)
(95)
Total
1,255
(227)
(390)
(1,211)
(231)
Chemical
United States
1,183
1,282
715
461
357
Non-U.S.
957
1,038
700
230
304
Total
2,140
2,320
1,415
691
661
Corporate and financing
(596)
(588)
(849)
(1,018)
(727)
Net income (loss) attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP)
6,750
4,690
2,730
(20,070)
(680)
Earnings (Loss) per common share (U.S. GAAP)
1.57
1.10
0.64
(4.70)
(0.15)
Earnings (Loss) per common share
- assuming dilution (U.S. GAAP)
1.57
1.10
0.64
(4.70)
(0.15)
Exploration expenses, including dry holes
190
176
164
595
188
Capital and Exploration Expenditures, $M
Upstream
United States
976
925
810
1,122
1,260
Non-U.S.
1,863
1,892
1,547
1,812
1,534
Total
2,839
2,817
2,357
2,934
2,794
Downstream
United States
199
193
271
488
390
Non-U.S.
267
262
199
674
382
Total
466
455
470
1,162
772
Chemical
United States
385
313
208
435
407
Non-U.S.
160
217
98
240
157
Total
545
530
306
675
564
Other
1
1
-
-
3
Total Capital and Exploration Expenditures
3,851
3,803
3,133
4,771
4,133
Effective Income Tax Rate, %
33%
30%
33%
22%
(198)%
Common Shares Outstanding, millions
At quarter end
4,234
4,234
4,234
4,233
4,228
Average - assuming dilution
4,276
4,276
4,272
4,272
4,271
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents, $B
4.8
3.5
3.5
4.4
8.8
Total Debt, $B
56.6
60.6
63.3
67.6
68.8
Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales, $M
Net cash provided by operating activities
12,091
9,650
9,264
4,005
4,389
Proceeds associated with asset sales
18
250
307
770
100
Cash flow from operations and asset sales
12,109
9,900
9,571
4,775
4,489
Changes in operational working capital
(659)
380
(1,953)
114
(863)
Cash flow from operations and asset sales
11,450
10,280
7,618
4,889
3,626
excluding working capital
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
3Q21 INVESTOR RELATIONS DATA SUMMARY (PAGE 2 of 4)
Net production of crude oil, natural gas
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil, kbd
United States
758
687
665
719
692
Canada / Other Americas
569
529
575
619
487
Europe
21
16
35
32
26
Africa
248
254
253
258
297
Asia
668
669
691
658
735
Australia / Oceania
49
45
39
39
49
Total liquids production
2,313
2,200
2,258
2,325
2,286
Natural gas production available for sale, mcfd
United States
2,701
2,804
2,767
2,686
2,611
Canada / Other Americas
184
189
216
253
269
Europe
343
654
1,403
848
401
Africa
53
46
24
12
11
Asia
3,365
3,433
3,599
3,225
3,791
Australia / Oceania
1,464
1,168
1,164
1,161
1,233
Total natural gas production available for sale
8,110
8,294
9,173
8,185
8,316
Total worldwide liquids and gas production, koebd 1
3,665
3,582
3,787
3,689
3,672
Refinery throughput, kbd
United States
1,684
1,532
1,532
1,594
1,601
Canada
404
332
364
359
341
Europe
1,215
1,223
1,153
1,130
1,183
Asia Pacific
585
607
545
522
486
Other Non-U.S.
163
164
157
150
148
Total refinery throughput
4,051
3,858
3,751
3,755
3,759
Petroleum product sales, kbd
United States
2,346
2,218
2,077
2,128
2,297
Canada
472
421
409
415
446
Europe
1,404
1,297
1,272
1,227
1,253
Asia Pacific
648
655
665
645
614
Other Non-U.S.
457
450
458
418
413
Total petroleum product sales
5,327
5,041
4,881
4,833
5,023
Gasolines, naphthas
2,191
2,117
1,996
2,039
2,077
Heating oils, kerosene, diesel
1,796
1,704
1,692
1,739
1,750
Aviation fuels
228
201
183
172
152
Heavy fuels
276
275
257
237
242
Specialty products
836
744
753
646
802
Total petroleum product sales
5,327
5,041
4,881
4,833
5,023
Chemical prime product sales, kt
United States
2,531
2,491
2,190
2,467
2,363
Non-U.S.
4,141
4,022
4,256
4,176
4,261
Total chemical prime product sales
6,672
6,513
6,446
6,643
6,624
Natural gas is converted to an oil-equivalent basis at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
3Q21 INVESTOR RELATIONS DATA SUMMARY (PAGE 3 of 4)
Earnings Factor Analysis, $M
3Q21 vs. 3Q20
3Q21 vs. 2Q21
2021 vs. 2020
Upstream
Prior Period
(383)
3,185
(1,498)
Realization
3,720
750
9,350
Noncash effect of year-end reserves
-230
-
-750
Other
3,950
750
10,100
Volume / Mix
140
250
-210
Other
470
-230
2,050
Expenses
280
80
1,270
Identified Items
10
-
420
Other
180
-310
360
Current Period
3,951
3,951
9,690
Downstream
Prior Period
(231)
(227)
134
Margin
1,250
790
-50
Volume / Mix
-10
320
-30
Other
250
370
580
Expenses
70
200
430
Identified Items
-10
-
340
Other
190
170
-190
Current Period
1,255
1,255
638
Chemical
Prior Period
661
2,320
1,272
Margin
1,640
-210
3,890
Volume / Mix
-
80
260
Other
-160
-50
450
Expenses
-50
40
190
Identified Items
-120
-
90
Other
10
-90
170
Current Period
2,140
2,140
5,875
Upstream Volume Factor Analysis, koebd
Prior Period
3,672
3,582
3,785
Downtime / Maintenance
108
128
-11
Growth / Decline
58
50
-20
Entitlements / Divestments
-182
16
-141
Government Mandates
10
-6
-38
Demand / Other
-1
-105
102
Current Period
3,665
3,665
3,677
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
3Q21 INVESTOR RELATIONS DATA SUMMARY (PAGE 4 of 4)
Sources and Uses of Funds, $M
3Q21
Beginning Cash
3,465
Earnings
6,750
Depreciation
4,990
Working Capital / Other
351
Proceeds Associated with Asset Sales
18
PP&E Adds / Investments and Advances1
-3,072
Shareholder Distributions
-3,720
Debt / Other Financing
-4,014
Ending Cash
4,768
PP&E Adds / Investments and Advances includes PP&E adds of ($2.8B) and net advances of ($0.2B).
Average Realization Data
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
United States
ExxonMobil
Crude ($/b)
67.62
63.29
56.20
39.06
36.80
Natural Gas ($/kcf)
3.33
2.78
3.36
2.20
1.62
Benchmarks
WTI ($/b)
70.58
66.09
57.84
42.56
40.91
ANS-WC ($/b)
72.70
68.51
60.76
44.75
42.74
Henry Hub ($/mbtu)
4.02
2.83
2.71
2.67
1.98
Non-U.S.
ExxonMobil
Crude ($/b)
64.89
60.52
53.41
37.86
38.30
Natural Gas ($/kcf)
9.03
6.76
6.13
4.85
3.41
European NG ($/kcf)
10.81
6.76
5.87
4.87
3.25
Benchmarks
Brent ($/b)
73.47
68.83
60.90
44.22
43.00
The above numbers reflect ExxonMobil's current estimate of volumes and realizations given data available as of the end of the third quarter of 2021. Volumes and realizations may be adjusted when full statements on joint venture operations are received from outside operators. ExxonMobil management assumes no duty to update these estimates.
