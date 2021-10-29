Log in
Third Quarter 2021 Earnings - announcement

10/29/2021
ExxonMobil earns $6.8 billion in third quarter 2021 IRVING, Texas - October 29, 2021 - Exxon Mobil Corporation today announced estimated third-quarter 2021 earnings of $6.8 billion, or $1.57 per share assuming dilution. Third-quarter capital and exploration expenditures were $3.9 billion, bringing year-to-date 2021 investments to $10.8 billion, as the company continued strategic investments in its advantaged assets, including Guyana, Permian Basin, and in Chemical.

News Oct. 29, 2021

Disclaimer

Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 11:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 271 B - -
Net income 2021 19 844 M - -
Net Debt 2021 50 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 5,42%
Capitalization 271 B 271 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 64,31 $
Average target price 68,40 $
Spread / Average Target 6,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vijay Swarup Vice President-Research & Engineering
Kenneth C. Frazier Lead Independent Director
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION56.02%271 498
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD30.89%220 863
CHEVRON CORPORATION33.95%218 764
BP PLC38.17%96 500
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.93%75 190
NESTE OYJ-16.95%44 072