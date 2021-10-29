Log in
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
64.93 USD   +0.96%
Third Quarter 2021 Earnings - webcast presentation materials

10/29/2021 | 07:41am EDT
THIRD QUARTER 2021

RESULTS

10.29.21

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements of future events or conditions in this presentation or the subsequent discussion period are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including financial and operating performance; earnings, cash flow, and rates of return; project plans, timing, costs, and capacities; realization and maintenance of cost reductions, opex savings and structural efficiencies; integration benefits; emissions intensity and absolute emissions reductions; operating performance improvements; maintenance and turnaround activity; implementation and outcomes of carbon capture and storage projects, renewable fuel projects, and other technology efforts; price and margin recovery; dividends and shareholder returns including the timing and amounts of share repurchases, cash and debt balances, capital expenditures; resource recoveries and production rates; and product sales levels and mix could differ materially due to a number of factors including global or regional changes in oil, gas, petrochemicals, or feedstock prices, differentials, or other market or economic conditions affecting the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries and the demand for our products; the outcome of competitive bidding and project wins; regulatory actions targeting public companies in the oil and gas industry; changes in local, national, or international laws, regulations, and policies affecting our business including with respect to the environment, the development and transportation of our products; taxes, trade sanctions, and actions taken in response to pandemic concerns; the pace of regional and global economic recovery from the pandemic and the occurrence and severity of future outbreaks; the ability to realize efficiencies within and across our business lines and to maintain cost reductions without impairing our competitive positioning; the outcome and timing of exploration and development projects; reservoir performance; timely completion of construction projects; war and other security disturbances; actions of consumers and changes in consumer preferences; opportunities for and regulatory approval of investments or divestments that may arise, including satisfaction of conditions precedent under applicable agreements; the outcome of our or competitors' research efforts and the ability to bring new technology to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; the development and competitiveness of alternative energy and emission reduction technologies; unforeseen technical or operating difficulties including the need for unplanned maintenance; and other factors discussed here and in Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and under the heading "Factors Affecting Future Results" available through the Investors page of our website at exxonmobil.com. All forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and reasonable expectations at the time of this presentation and we assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.

Reconciliations and definitions of non-GAAP measures and other terms are provided in the text or in the supplemental information accompanying these slides.

2

POSITIONING TO SUSTAINABLY GROW SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Leveraging scale to drive step change in cost and establish industry efficiency benchmark

LEAD EARNINGS AND CASH

Executing portfolio of industry-advantaged,high-return investments

FLOW GROWTH

Setting industry performance standards in safety, environment, and reliability

Maintaining financial and operating discipline across commodity cycles

LEAD DRIVE TO A LOWER CARBON FUTURE

  • Leveraging advantaged upstream portfolio and leading chemicals / fuels / lubricants business to fund investments and drive returns
  • Driving low-carbon innovation, scale investments, and policy developments
  • Accelerating our emissions reductions; lead in areas hard to decarbonize

BUILD SUCCESSFUL

LOW CARBON SOLUTIONS BUSINESS

  • Leveraging proven advantages in technology, engineering, and project development to progress accretive low-carbon investments
  • Rapidly progressing projects supported by existing policy
  • Developing large-scale opportunities while working to develop supporting policy

BUILD RESILIENCY AND MAINTAIN OPTIONALITY

  • Strengthening corporate competitive advantages
  • Growing businesses robust to lower-carbon future with advantaged investments
  • Maintaining a strong balance sheet to manage cycles
  • Retaining Capex and business flexibility to manage uncertainty

3

DELIVERING SHAREHOLDER VALUE: THIRD QUARTER

Increasing earnings and cash flow while reducing emissions

Delivering industry-leading operations performance

Improving earnings through tight cost control, strong operations, mix improvements, and recovering markets

Strengthening balance sheet with further debt reduction

Reducing GHG intensity ahead of plans

4

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Streamlined organization delivering improved performance

EARNINGS

STRUCTURAL SAVINGS

CAPEX

$6.8 billion

$4.5 billion

$3.9 billion

with year-to-date earnings of

versus 2019; on track to exceed $6

with year-end spend expected to

$14.2 billion; up $15.7 billion versus

billion in savings by 2023

be near low end of $16-19 billon

20201

range

CASH FLOW

DEBT REDUCED

DISTRIBUTIONS

$5.2 billion

$4.0 billion

$3.7 billion

in excess of Capex and dividends2

bringing debt-to-capital ratio to

of reliable and growing dividends

25%

See Supplemental Information for footnotes and definitions.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 11:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 271 B - -
Net income 2021 19 844 M - -
Net Debt 2021 50 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 5,42%
Capitalization 271 B 271 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 52,7%
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vijay Swarup Vice President-Research & Engineering
Kenneth C. Frazier Lead Independent Director
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION56.02%271 498
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD30.89%220 863
CHEVRON CORPORATION33.95%218 764
BP PLC38.17%96 500
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.93%75 190
NESTE OYJ-16.95%44 072