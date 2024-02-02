10:39 ET -- Exxon Mobil is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Exxon Mobil netted $36 billion in revenue in its recent earnings. Exxon's earnings were down more than a third from record levels in 2022, but still well above historic averages. Exxon reported $7.6 billion in fourth-quarter earnings, down 40% from the same period a year earlier. It took a $2 billion impairment charge as the result of what it called regulatory obstacles in California. The company touted cost cuts as its production rose to records in Guyana and the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

