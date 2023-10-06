9:58 a.m. ET -- Exxon Mobil is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Exxon Mobil is closing in on a deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for roughly $60 billion. A deal could be sealed as soon as in the coming days, though it is still possible there won't be one, people familiar with the matter said. After posting a record profit in 2022, Exxon has been flush with cash and exploring options that would push it deeper into West Texas shale. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-23 1013ET