1437 ET -- Exxon Mobil is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company reported earnings of $1.94 a share, compared with $4.21 a share a year earlier, as energy prices declined. Second-quarter shareholder distributions of $8 billion included $4.3 billion of share repurchases and $3.7 billion of dividends. Exxon said it achieved record quarterly production in the Permian Basin and Guyana. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)
07-28-23 1452ET