Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Exxon Mobil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:51 2022-12-29 am EST
109.01 USD   +0.58%
09:59aThe best and worst performing indexes of 2022
MS
09:55aTrending: Exxon Sues EU Over Windfall Profit Tax
DJ
06:17aMarketScreener's World Press Review: December 29, 2022
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: Exxon Sues EU Over Windfall Profit Tax

12/29/2022 | 09:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9:40 a.m. ET -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Exxon has filed a lawsuit against the European Union over the bloc's decision to impose a windfall levy on the high profits of energy companies triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In the fall, the EU approved a plan to redistribute some energy company profits and revenue to help protect consumers from high energy prices. The plan sought to cap producers' revenue from electricity generated by fuels other than natural gas and demanded the hand over of one third or more of money the EU considers to be excess profit. The lawsuit challenges the authority of the European Union to impose what Exxon says is a direct income tax and could cost the company more than $2 billion through the end of 2023. Exxon had nearly $20 billion in profit for the third quarter, a second consecutive record for quarterly earnings. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 0955ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.67% 109.13 Delayed Quote.77.12%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -5.40% 207.6037 Real-time Quote.33.65%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.05% 72.5 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
WTI -0.97% 77.781 Delayed Quote.5.88%
All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
09:59aThe best and worst performing indexes of 2022
MS
09:55aTrending: Exxon Sues EU Over Windfall Profit Tax
DJ
06:17aMarketScreener's World Press Review: December 29, 20..
MS
06:01aEuropean Midday Briefing: China Reopening Uncertainty Adds to W..
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Dented as China Covid Worries L..
DJ
12/28Exxon Mobil Takes EU To Court Over New Windfall Tax On Oil Companies
MT
12/28Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Fall as China Reopening R..
DJ
12/28ExxonMobil sues EU to block energy windfall tax
AQ
12/28Energy Down Sharply as Natural Gas Hits 9-Month Lows -- Energy Roundup
DJ
12/28Exxon Mobil Sues EU to Block Windfall Tax on Oil Firms, FT Reports
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 426 B - -
Net income 2022 55 651 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,07x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 446 B 446 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 108,38 $
Average target price 114,59 $
Spread / Average Target 5,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Angela F. Braly Independent Director
Susan K. Avery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION77.12%446 341
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.44%195 352
BP PLC45.36%104 912
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.96%72 647
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION78.97%53 671
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION66.89%48 325