  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Exxon Mobil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:35 2022-12-08 pm EST
103.81 USD   +0.15%
02:36pIgnoring political criticism, ExxonMobil boosts share buybacks
AN
02:25pTrending: Exxon's 5-Year Plan Boosts Spending in Lower-Emission Initiatives
DJ
02:16pS&P 500 rebounds as investors take rate hike cues from jobless claims rise
RE
Trending: Exxon's 5-Year Plan Boosts Spending in Lower-Emission Initiatives

12/08/2022 | 02:25pm EST
14:10 ET -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The energy giant unveiled its corporate plan for the next five years, which includes boosting investments in lower-emission initiatives to around $17 billion, and doubling earnings by 2027, compared with 2019. Exxon is keeping its annual capital expenditures at $20 billion to $25 billion, with $17 billion going to emission reductions and third-party lower-emission initiatives through 2027, marking an increase of nearly 15% of such investments. The company's plan also includes increasing its stock buybacks and reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1425ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.41% 104.07 Delayed Quote.69.77%
WTI -1.20% 71.669 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 429 B - -
Net income 2022 56 197 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,68x
Yield 2022 3,44%
Capitalization 427 B 427 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 103,65 $
Average target price 115,84 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Angela F. Braly Independent Director
Susan K. Avery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION69.77%426 861
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD11.92%204 540
BP PLC40.39%101 794
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.55%74 271
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION70.34%51 084
PHILLIPS 6642.16%48 686