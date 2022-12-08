Trending: Exxon's 5-Year Plan Boosts Spending in Lower-Emission Initiatives

14:10 ET -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The energy giant unveiled its corporate plan for the next five years, which includes boosting investments in lower-emission initiatives to around $17 billion, and doubling earnings by 2027, compared with 2019. Exxon is keeping its annual capital expenditures at $20 billion to $25 billion, with $17 billion going to emission reductions and third-party lower-emission initiatives through 2027, marking an increase of nearly 15% of such investments. The company's plan also includes increasing its stock buybacks and reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com)

