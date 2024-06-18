Exxon Mobil Corporation is an oil group organized around 3 areas of activity: - refining and distribution (85.8% of net sales): 5.5 million barrels of oil products (diesel fuel, gasoline, fuel oil, lubricants, motor oils, etc.) sold per day in 2023; - exploration and production of hydrocarbons (7.6%; worldwide leader): 2.4 million barrels of oil produced per day and 219.1 million m3 of natural gas produced per day; - petrochemical (6.6%): primarily oils, aromas, alcohols, ethylene, elastomers, propylene, and polymers (19.4 Mt sold in 2023) for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, textile, electrical, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (38%), Canada (8.7%), the United Kingdom (7%), Singapore (4.6%), France (4.4%), Australia (3%), Belgium (2.9 %), Germany (2.8%) and other (28.6%).

Related indices S&P 500