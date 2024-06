HOUSTON, June 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit Exxon Mobil had filed against activist group Arjuna Capital after the group had agreed not to pursue future proxy filings at the company's annual meetings.

The largest U.S. oil company's lawsuit had raised alarm among activists and public pension investors who argued it would muzzle debate among shareholders and public companies. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams)