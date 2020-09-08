Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    EYEG

EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(EYEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals : September 8, 2020 EyeGate Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 07:50am EDT

WALTHAM, MA, September 8th, 2020 (ACCESSWIRE) - EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) ('EyeGate' or 'the Company'), a clinical-stage company focused on developing products for treating disorders of the eye, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Stephen From, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place from September 14-16th, 2020.

Presentation Details

Date: Tuesday, September 15th

Time: 4:00-4:20pm EST

Live Audio Webcast Link:https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/eyeg/1600890

The live audio webcast of the presentation will also be available by accessing EyeGate's investor page at http://www.eyegatepharma.com/investors/ and clicking the 'Events' tab. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on this page.

About EyeGate

EyeGate is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye.

EyeGate's lead product, Ocular Bandage Gel ('OBG'), is based on a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid. The product is applied as a clear topical gel, to the damaged ocular surface and possesses unique properties that help hydrate, protect, and heal the ocular surface. EyeGate is in the clinic for two different patient populations: (1) photorefractive keratectomy ('PRK') surgery to demonstrate corneal wound repair after refractive surgery; and (2) punctate epitheliopathies ('PE'), specifically in patients with dry eye.

The objective of OBG is to re-epithelialize the cornea, reduce the risk of infection, improve symptoms, and improve ocular surface integrity. Often, current treatments fall short because they are ineffective in protecting and enabling corneal re-epithelialization.

If EyeGate receives FDA approval following successful completion of the PRK pivotal study, EyeGate believes OBG will be the only prescription hyaluronic acid ('HA') eye drop in the U.S. and the only eye drop in the U.S. approved for the healing of corneal epithelial defects. Additionally, if the clinical trials for patients with PE are successful, EyeGate believes OBG will be the only HA eye drop in the U.S. approved for the treatment of Dry Eye.

For more information, please visit www.EyeGatePharma.com.

EyeGate Social Media

EyeGate uses its website (www.EyeGatePharma.com), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ EyeGatePharma/), corporate Twitter account (https://twitter.com/EyeGatePharma), and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/135892/) as channels of distribution of information about EyeGate and its product candidates. Such information may be deemed material information, and EyeGate may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor EyeGate's website and its social media accounts in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts. The social media channels that EyeGate intends to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on EyeGate's investor relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are 'forward-looking' and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These 'forward-looking' statements include statements relating to, among other things, the commercialization efforts and other regulatory or marketing approval efforts pertaining to EyeGate's products, including EyeGate's OBG product, as well as the success thereof, with such approvals or success may not be obtained or achieved on a timely basis or at all. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from the statements set forth in this press release, including, among other things, certain risk factors described under the heading 'Risk Factors' contained in EyeGate's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2020 or described in EyeGate's other public filings. EyeGate's results may also be affected by factors of which EyeGate is not currently aware. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. EyeGate expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to such statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any changes in the events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact

Joseph Green/Laine Yonker
Edison Advisors for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals
646-653-7030/7035
jgreen@edisongroup.com / lyonker@edisongroup.com

Disclaimer

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 11:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
07:50aEYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS : September 8, 2020 EyeGate Pharma to Present at H.C. Wa..
PU
08/12EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma Confirms Path Forward with FDA To Develop Combi..
PU
08/07EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results a..
AQ
08/06EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS : August 6, 2020 EyeGate Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2..
PU
08/06EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
07/15EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma to Proceed with PE Pivotal Study
AQ
06/26EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change i..
AQ
06/12EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma Receives Positive Feedback from FDA Regarding O..
AQ
06/01EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma to Present at Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare..
AQ
06/01EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -7,78 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 16,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,17 $
Last Close Price 3,60 $
Spread / Highest target 233%
Spread / Average Target 210%
Spread / Lowest Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen From President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul G. Chaney Chairman
Sarah M. Romano Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael P. Manzo Vice President-Engineering
Brenda K. Mann Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-64.07%17
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.86%391 211
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.63%301 085
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.28%215 593
PFIZER, INC.-7.20%202 048
NOVARTIS AG-12.79%192 921
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group