EyeGate Pharmaceuticals : September 8, 2020 EyeGate Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

WALTHAM, MA, September 8th, 2020 (ACCESSWIRE) - EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) ('EyeGate' or 'the Company'), a clinical-stage company focused on developing products for treating disorders of the eye, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Stephen From, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place from September 14-16th, 2020.

Presentation Details

Date: Tuesday, September 15th

Time: 4:00-4:20pm EST

Live Audio Webcast Link:https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/eyeg/1600890

The live audio webcast of the presentation will also be available by accessing EyeGate's investor page at http://www.eyegatepharma.com/investors/ and clicking the 'Events' tab. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on this page.

About EyeGate

EyeGate is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye.

EyeGate's lead product, Ocular Bandage Gel ('OBG'), is based on a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid. The product is applied as a clear topical gel, to the damaged ocular surface and possesses unique properties that help hydrate, protect, and heal the ocular surface. EyeGate is in the clinic for two different patient populations: (1) photorefractive keratectomy ('PRK') surgery to demonstrate corneal wound repair after refractive surgery; and (2) punctate epitheliopathies ('PE'), specifically in patients with dry eye.

The objective of OBG is to re-epithelialize the cornea, reduce the risk of infection, improve symptoms, and improve ocular surface integrity. Often, current treatments fall short because they are ineffective in protecting and enabling corneal re-epithelialization.

If EyeGate receives FDA approval following successful completion of the PRK pivotal study, EyeGate believes OBG will be the only prescription hyaluronic acid ('HA') eye drop in the U.S. and the only eye drop in the U.S. approved for the healing of corneal epithelial defects. Additionally, if the clinical trials for patients with PE are successful, EyeGate believes OBG will be the only HA eye drop in the U.S. approved for the treatment of Dry Eye.

For more information, please visit www.EyeGatePharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are 'forward-looking' and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These 'forward-looking' statements include statements relating to, among other things, the commercialization efforts and other regulatory or marketing approval efforts pertaining to EyeGate's products, including EyeGate's OBG product, as well as the success thereof, with such approvals or success may not be obtained or achieved on a timely basis or at all. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from the statements set forth in this press release, including, among other things, certain risk factors described under the heading 'Risk Factors' contained in EyeGate's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2020 or described in EyeGate's other public filings. EyeGate's results may also be affected by factors of which EyeGate is not currently aware. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. EyeGate expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to such statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any changes in the events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

