Summary

EYEMAXX Real Estate : sells major project in Bernau near Berlin to DIE Deutsche Immobilien Entwicklungs AG

09/06/2021 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORPORATE NEWS

Eyemaxx sells major project in Bernau near Berlin to DIE Deutsche Immobilien Entwicklungs AG

Aschaffenburg, 6 September 2021 - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG (ISIN DE000A0V9L94, "Eyemaxx") today announced that it has sold the major "Venusbogen" project in Bernau near Berlin to renowned project developer DIE Deutsche Immobilien Entwicklungs AG ("DIEAG"). DIEAG takes over the approximately 104,000 square metre plot in the immediate vicinity of the historic city centre of Bernau acquired by Eyemaxx in the spring of 2021 and will be responsible for the entire project including its further implementation. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price, which is significantly higher than the project's carrying amount. Eyemaxx had previously partnered with DIEAG in implementing the major "Sonnenhöfe" project in Berlin-Schönefeld.

Plans for the site foresee the construction of different types of buildings, mainly multi-family dwellings, with a total of about 400 rental units. Around 250 underground parking spaces and a sufficient number of parking spaces outside will also be built. Part of the land will be handed over to the city free of charge for the construction of a day care centre. A total of 20 rent-controlled, public housing units will also be built on the plot. Construction of the project is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2022.

Dr. Michael Müller, CEO of Eyemaxx Real Estate AG, comments: "The fact that we were able to sell the major project in Bernau at a profit just a few months after signing the purchase agreement reflects well on our project development expertise and the quality of the project. Demand for housing in Berlin and the surrounding region has been strong traditionally. Bernau boasts an excellent infrastructure due to its proximity to suburban and regional trains and the autobahn network. We intend to use the inflowing funds from the transaction to strengthen our liquidity and implement our project pipeline."

About Eyemaxx Real Estate AG

Eyemaxx Real Estate AG is a real estate company with a long-standing successful track record, focussing on residential properties in Germany and Austria. In addition, Eyemaxx also realises commercial properties in central Europe. In the company's recent past its corporate strategy has also included offices, hotels and serviced apartments as well as developing urban districts in Germany.

Eyemaxx' business activities take a dual-pronged approach. These include high-margin projects and also the continued expansion of its stocks of let commercial properties, which generate ongoing rental income and thus constant cash flows. In so doing, Eyemaxx uses the expertise offered by its experienced management team together with a strong team of real estate professionals, and also a well-established and broad network which opens up additional access to attractive properties and projects. As a result, the current project pipeline has been grown to a total of around EUR 1,0 bn.

The shares of Eyemaxx Real Estate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the direct market plus on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The company has also issued several bonds, which are likewise listed on the stock exchange.

You can find more information at www.eyemaxx.com

Eyemaxx

Investor Relations / Financial Press Axel Mühlhaus

edicto GmbH

Telephone: +49 69 905505-52

E-Mail: eyemaxx@edicto.de

Disclaimer

EYEMAXX Real Estate AG published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 08:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
