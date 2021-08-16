DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx continues its successful performance in 2020/2021 with the transfer of the first residential units at 'The Cubes' in Bonn



16.08.2021 / 10:00

CORPORATE NEWS

Eyemaxx continues its successful performance in 2020/2021 with the transfer of the first residential units at "The Cubes" in Bonn

- 80 residential units with around 3,400 sqm in lettable space

- Successful operating performance continuing in second half of the year

- Eyemaxx records operating profit of EUR 0.8 million in first half of 2021; guidance confirmed for 2020/2021 financial year

Aschaffenburg, 16 August 2021 - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG (ISIN DE000A0V9L94, "Eyemaxx") today announced that it will transfer the first residential units of "The Cubes" project in Bonn to buyers on schedule from 20 August 2021. The project consists of two apartment buildings containing a total of 80 residential units. These are divided into 42 microapartments measuring between 23 and 33 square metres, and 38 one-bedroom and one-and-a-half-bedroom apartments measuring between 36 and 80 square metres. Almost all of the residential units have their own terraces or balconies. The project was completed in the third quarter of 2021 and boasts around 3,400 square metres of lettable space, as well as 63 underground parking spaces and nine outdoor parking spaces.

The two residential buildings that make up "The Cubes" are located in Mackestraße, close to the Bonn city centre. "The Cubes" also has excellent connections to the autobahn network. The microapartments are being transferred in a turnkey-ready, fully furnished state.

Kurt Rusam, COO of Eyemaxx: "As a lively student city that offers an exceptional array of cultural activities and is the home of many major companies, Bonn has been recording a steady rise in demand for residential space for many years now. 'The Cubes' is our response to this high and continually growing demand in the local housing market from students and commuters in particular. Residents of "The Cubes" can enjoy their outstanding surroundings with a well-thought-out all-round carefree package."



Eyemaxx is also recording strong operating performance in the current second half of the 2020/2021 financial year (May to November) to carry on its encouraging performance from the first half of the year. This is due to the successful and consistent implementation of our project pipeline as well as the start of new projects, with Eyemaxx receiving building permits for the WAYV Riverside Office Tower in Offenbach, near Frankfurt, and the multifunctional Atrium development project in Bamberg, among others.

As previously reported (see Corporate News from 30 July 2021), the company posted an IFRS operating profit of EUR 0.8 million for the first six months of the year, up from a loss of EUR 19.6 million in the prior-year period. This result is based on preliminary figures and is subject to potential further changes to the as-yet-unpublished opening balance sheets for the half-year, the audit of which has not yet been completed. EBIT amounted to EUR 4.2 million during the period under review, up from EUR -18.1 million previously, while the Group's equity increased from EUR 40.0 million on 30 October 2020 to EUR 44.2 million as of the end of April 2021. Eyemaxx confirmed its guidance for the full year, which anticipates another consolidated profit based on the strong operating performance and existing project pipeline.

About Eyemaxx Real Estate AG

Eyemaxx Real Estate AG is a real estate company with a long-standing successful track record, focussing on residential properties in Germany and Austria. In addition, Eyemaxx also realises commercial properties in central Europe. In the company's recent past its corporate strategy has also included offices, hotels and serviced apartments as well as developing urban districts in Germany.

Eyemaxx' business activities take a dual-pronged approach. These include high-margin projects and also the continued expansion of its stocks of let commercial properties, which generate ongoing rental income and thus constant cash flows. In so doing, Eyemaxx uses the expertise offered by its experienced management team together with a strong team of real estate professionals, and also a well-established and broad network which opens up additional access to attractive properties and projects. As a result, the current project pipeline has been grown to a total of around EUR 1.2bn.

The shares of Eyemaxx Real Estate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the direct market plus on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The company has also issued several bonds, which are likewise listed on the stock exchange.

