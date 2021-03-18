Log in
EYEMAXX Real Estate AG    BNT1   DE000A0V9L94

EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG

(BNT1)
  
Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/18/2021 | 10:17am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG
Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.03.2021 / 15:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG
Street: Weichertstraße 5
Postal code: 63741
City: Aschaffenburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200N17PXPGZCLIN19

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: ETHENEA Independent Investors S.A.
City of registered office, country: Munsbach, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 March 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.88 % 0.00 % 1.88 % 6230568
Previous notification 4.88 % 0.00 % 4.88 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0V9L94 0 116878 0.00 % 1.88 %
Total 116878 1.88 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 March 2021


18.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG
Weichertstraße 5
63741 Aschaffenburg
Germany
Internet: www.eyemaxx.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1176752  18.03.2021 

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5,52 M 6,58 M 6,58 M
Net income 2020 -25,4 M -30,3 M -30,3 M
Net Debt 2020 197 M 234 M 234 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,6 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 39,3x
EV / Sales 2021 26,7x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
EYEMAXX Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,50 €
Last Close Price 3,30 €
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 97,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 81,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Müller Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Radosavljevic Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Karl Autenrieth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard Fluck Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bertram Samonig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG-39.56%29
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.10%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.74%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED19.84%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED25.15%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.16%27 582
