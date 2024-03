March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Eyenovia's eye drops to reduce inflammation and pain in patients who have undergone eye surgery, Formosa Pharmaceuticals said on Monday.

Eyenovia acquired U.S. commercial rights of the drug in August last year from Formosa Pharmaceuticals.