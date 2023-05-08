Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eyenovia, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EYEN   US30234E1047

EYENOVIA, INC.

(EYEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:27:49 2023-05-08 am EDT
4.300 USD   -6.52%
08:17aUS FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray
RE
08:17aEyenovia, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:02aUS FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray

05/08/2023 | 08:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 8 (Reuters) - Eyenovia Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its pupil-dilating spray to be used with the company's proprietary drug delivery device during eye examinations.

The spray is indicated for mydriasis, or pupil dilation, for eye examinations carried out before cataract surgery or corrective prescriptions.

The U.S. health regulator had reclassified the drug, Mydcombi, as a drug-device combination product in 2021, given its dependence on Eyenovia's experimental drug delivery device Optejet for administration.

The agency had declined to approve the spray in its then-form as a standalone drug and requested additional device testing for the Optejet dispenser. The FDA had not requested any additional clinical work for Mydcombi drug.

"We look forward to introducing Mydcombi to key offices beginning this summer while we bring our internal manufacturing capabilities on-line for 2024," Michael Rowe, chief executive officer of Eyenovia, said in a statement. (Reporting by Aditya Samal and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EYENOVIA, INC.
08:17aUS FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray
RE
08:17aEyenovia, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:02aUS FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray
RE
08:01aEyenovia Announces FDA Approval of Mydcombi™, the First Ophthalmic Spray for Mydr..
AQ
05/04Eyenovia to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, May 11
AQ
05/03Insider Sell: Eyenovia
MT
05/01Insider Sell: Eyenovia
MT
04/24Eyenovia Announces Poster Presentation at ARVO 2023
AQ
04/17Insider Sell: Eyenovia
MT
03/31EYENOVIA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EYENOVIA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5,34 M - -
Net income 2023 -31,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,41x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 175 M 175 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 32,7x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,28x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart EYENOVIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eyenovia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EYENOVIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,60 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 193%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael M. Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Gandolfo Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tsontcho Ianchulev Executive Chairman
Malini Batheja Vice President-CMC Regulatory, Pharma R&D
Bren Kern Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EYENOVIA, INC.182.21%175
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.91%422 762
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.94%406 108
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.63%363 638
MERCK & CO., INC.6.07%298 605
ABBVIE INC.-8.40%261 168
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer