US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray

May 8 (Reuters) - Eyenovia Inc said on Monday
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its
pupil-dilating spray to be used with the company's proprietary
drug delivery device during eye examinations.
The spray is indicated for mydriasis, or pupil dilation, for
eye examinations carried out before cataract surgery or
corrective prescriptions.
The U.S. health regulator had reclassified the drug,
Mydcombi, as a drug-device combination product in 2021, given
its dependence on Eyenovia's experimental drug delivery device
Optejet for administration.
The agency had declined to approve the spray in its
then-form as a standalone drug and requested additional device
testing for the Optejet dispenser. The FDA had not requested any
additional clinical work for Mydcombi drug.
"We look forward to introducing Mydcombi to key offices
beginning this summer while we bring our internal manufacturing
capabilities on-line for 2024," Michael Rowe, chief executive
officer of Eyenovia, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Aditya Samal and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)