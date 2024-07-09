Investor Presentation

July 2024

©2024 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimers

Various statements made in this presentation are forward-looking, within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions. All statements that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, plan or believe may occur in the future, including but not limited to statements about the sufficiency of our existing cash resources through topline data for Phase 3 clinical trials for DURAVYU in wet AMD; our expectations regarding the timing and clinical development of our product candidates, including DURAVYU and EYP-2301; the potential for DURAVYU as a novel sustained delivery treatment for serious eye diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration, non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema; and our longer term financial and business goals and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward- looking statements are risks and uncertainties inherent in our business including, without limitation: the effectiveness and timeliness of clinical trials, and the usefulness of the data; the timeliness of regulatory approvals; our ability to access needed capital; termination or breach of current and future license agreements; our dependence on contract research organizations and other outside vendors and service providers; effects of guidelines, recommendations and studies; protection of our intellectual property and avoiding intellectual property infringement; retention of key personnel; product liability; industry consolidation; compliance with environmental laws; manufacturing risks; risks and costs of international business operations; volatility of our stock price; possible dilution; absence of dividends; the impact of instability in general business and economic conditions, including changes in inflation, interest rates and the labor market; and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We cannot guarantee that the results and other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statement will be realized. A variety of factors, including these risks, could cause our actual results and other expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected in the forward-looking statements. You should bear this in mind as you consider any forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes makes it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in such statements will not be realized.

Phase 3 Clinical Stage Company Pursuing Multi-Billion Dollar Markets

Phase 3

Asset

Compelling

Pipeline

Proven

Technology

Strong

Balance

Sheet

DURAVYU (vorolanib intravitreal insert)

Multi-billion-dollar market opportunities

Proprietary Durasert E drug delivery technology

~$280M of cash and investments1

No debt

1-Unaudited estimate for June 30, 2024

DURAVYU has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.

Potential Multi Billion-Dollar Product Opportunities Leveraging Innovative Drug Delivery Technology, Bioerodible Durasert E

Durasert E Programs

Indication

Discovery

Pre-Clin

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Next Milestone

Wet AMD

STATISTICALLY NON-INFERIOR TO SOC

First Phase 3 Trial

patient randomized

2H 2024

DURAVYU (EYP-1901) -

BIOLOGIC EFFECT WITH

vorolanib in Durasert E

NPDR

12-month data Q3

(tyrosine kinase inhibitor)

CONTINUED FAVORABLE SAFETY

2024

DME

FULLY ENROLLED

Topline data in

Q1 2025

EYP-2301 - razuprotafib in

serious retinal

Pre-clin tox and PK

Durasert E

diseases

data

(TIE-2 agonist)

Complement inhibition

GA

Potential product

candidate in 2024

non-clinical

trial underway

4

wet AMD, wet age-related macular degeneration; EOP2, End of Phase 2; FPI, first patient in; NPDR,

non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy; DME, diabetic macular edema; GA, geographic atrophy

TECHNOLOGY

BIOERODIBLE DURASERT E

Safe, Sustained-Release IVT Drug Delivery

  • Delivered via a standard in-office IVT injection
  • Continuous, daily therapeutic dose
  • Zero-orderkinetics drug release

Durasert E : bioerodible

  • Drug embedded within a bioerodible matrix as a solid insert
  • Designed to deplete drug load before matrix fully erodes
    DURAVYU

5

IVT, intravitreal

Vorolanib is a Potent and Highly Selective Pan-VEGF Receptor Inhibitor

  • Best-in-classTKI
  • Composition of matter patent into 2037
  • Demonstrated neuroprotection
  • Potential antifibrotic
  • Does not inhibit TIE-21

ANG2

VEGFB

VEGFA

VEGFC

PLGF

ANG1

VEGFD

PDGF

TIE2

VEGFR1

VEGFR2

VEGFR3

PDGFR

VOROL ANIB

Blood vessel

Angiogenesis,

Proliferation,

permeability, leakage, growth,

stability

migration, and proliferation

motility

Endothelial cell

Pericyte

1. Sophie Bakri, M.D., et al. PLOS ONE,https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0304782, 2024.

VEGF(R), vascular endothelial growth factor (receptor); TKI, tyrosine kinase inhibitor;

PDGF(R), platelet-derived growth factor (receptor); TIE-2,tyrosine-protein kinase receptor

DURAVYU: Vorolanib in Bioerodible Durasert E

Insert is ~1/5000 of vitreous

volume and >90% drug

  • Immediately bioavailable
  • Controlled release for at least six months enables redosing regimen
  • No free-floating drug - fully eluted prior to bioerosion of matrix
  • Routine, in-office intravitreal injection
  • Shipped and stored at ambient temperature

DURAVYU Demonstrated Clinically Meaningful Safety and Efficacy Outcomes Across Multiple Indications

DURAVYU HAS BEEN EVALUATED IN 191 PATIENTS TO DATE ACROSS DIFFERENT INDICATIONS

Trial Indication

DAVIO

wet AMD

DAVIO 2

wet AMD

PAVIANPDR

VERONA1DME

Safety

Favorable

safety profile

No DURAVYU

related ocular or systemic SAEs

Key Efficacy Outcomes

  • Stable BCVA and OCT
  • 74% reduction in treatment burden
  • Statistically non-inferior BCVA
  • >80% reduction in treatment burden
  • Stable OCT
  • Stable to improved disease severity up to 9- months; trial continuing 12 months
  • Trial underway

1. Interim, masked safety as of June 2024

Phase 2 DAVIO 2 Clinical Trial 6-Month Topline Results in wet

AMD

A NON-INFERIORITY TRIAL VERSUS AN AFLIBERCEPT CONTROL

DAVIO 2 Clinical Trial is Randomized, Double-Masked, Aflibercept Controlled* with a Single DURAVYU Treatment at Two Doses

-D14 to -D7

D1

W4

W8

W12

W16

W20

W24

W28

W32 W36 to W56

DURAVYU 2mg low dose n=53

DURAVYU 3mg high dose n=54

Aflibercept 2mg q8W n=54

R A N D O MI Z A T I O N

AFLIBERCEPT q8W

DURAVYU/AFLIBERCEPT

1⁰ ENDPOINT BLEND W 28

AND W 32; UNMASK W 32

SUPPLEMENTAL ANTI - VEGF INJECTION

BASED ON PRE - SPECIFIED CRITERIA

REQUIRED AFLIBERCEPT

VISIT

DURAVYU DOSE

SHAM INJECTION FOR MASKING

INJECTION VISIT

SCHEDULED

*Aflibercept on-label control required by FDA

