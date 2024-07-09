Legal Disclaimers

Various statements made in this presentation are forward-looking, within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions. All statements that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, plan or believe may occur in the future, including but not limited to statements about the sufficiency of our existing cash resources through topline data for Phase 3 clinical trials for DURAVYU in wet AMD; our expectations regarding the timing and clinical development of our product candidates, including DURAVYU and EYP-2301; the potential for DURAVYU as a novel sustained delivery treatment for serious eye diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration, non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema; and our longer term financial and business goals and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward- looking statements are risks and uncertainties inherent in our business including, without limitation: the effectiveness and timeliness of clinical trials, and the usefulness of the data; the timeliness of regulatory approvals; our ability to access needed capital; termination or breach of current and future license agreements; our dependence on contract research organizations and other outside vendors and service providers; effects of guidelines, recommendations and studies; protection of our intellectual property and avoiding intellectual property infringement; retention of key personnel; product liability; industry consolidation; compliance with environmental laws; manufacturing risks; risks and costs of international business operations; volatility of our stock price; possible dilution; absence of dividends; the impact of instability in general business and economic conditions, including changes in inflation, interest rates and the labor market; and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We cannot guarantee that the results and other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statement will be realized. A variety of factors, including these risks, could cause our actual results and other expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected in the forward-looking statements. You should bear this in mind as you consider any forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes makes it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in such statements will not be realized.

2 ©2024 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved.