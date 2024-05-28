Investor Presentation
May 2024
Legal Disclaimers
Various statements made in this presentation are forward-looking, within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions. All statements that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, plan or believe may occur in the future, including but not limited to statements about the sufficiency of our existing cash resources through topline data for Phase 3 clinical trials for DURAVYU™ in wet AMD; our expectations regarding the timing and clinical development of our product candidates, including DURAVYU and EYP-2301; the potential for DURAVYU as a novel sustained delivery treatment for serious eye diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration, non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema; and our longer term financial and business goals and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward- looking statements are risks and uncertainties inherent in our business including, without limitation: the effectiveness and timeliness of clinical trials, and the usefulness of the data; the timeliness of regulatory approvals; our ability to access needed capital; termination or breach of current and future license agreements; our dependence on contract research organizations, co-promotion partners, and other outside vendors and service providers; effects of guidelines, recommendations and studies; protection of our intellectual property and avoiding intellectual property infringement; retention of key personnel; product liability; industry consolidation; compliance with environmental laws; manufacturing risks; risks and costs of international business operations; volatility of our stock price; possible dilution; absence of dividends; the impact of instability in general business and economic conditions, including changes in inflation, interest rates and the labor market; and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We cannot guarantee that the results and other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statement will be realized. A variety of factors, including these risks, could cause our actual results and other expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward- looking statements. Should known or unknown risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected in the forward-looking statements. You should bear this in mind as you consider any forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes makes it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in such statements will not be realized.
Committed to
developing
therapeutics to
improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases
Pipeline represents potential multi billion-dollar opportunities
- DURAVYU™ (vorolanib intravitreal insert) - vorolanib, a selective and patented TKI in Durasert E™
- First pivotal phase 3 trial in wet AMD on-track to initiate in 2H 2024
- Positive topline DAVIO 2 Phase 2 data in wet AMD
- PAVIA trial in NPDR demonstrated stable or improved DRSS scores and continued favorable safety; 12-month data expected Q3 2024
- Phase 2 clinical trial in DME underway
- EYP-2301- razuprotafib, a patented TIE-2 agonist for serious retinal diseases in Durasert E™
Durasert® - proven, safe IVT drug delivery technology
- Bioerodible Durasert E™ and non-erodible formulations
- Safely administered to thousands of patient eyes across four FDA approved products with non-erodible formulations
Strong Balance Sheet
- $299M of cash and investments on March 31, 2023
- Cash runway through Phase 3 wet AMD pivotal trials topline data in 2026
DURAVYU™ has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.
IVT, intravitreal injection
Potential Multi Billion-Dollar Product Opportunities Leveraging Innovative Drug Delivery Technology, Bioerodible Durasert E™
Durasert E™ Programs
Indication
Discovery
Pre-Clin
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Next Milestone
Wet AMD
First Phase 3 Trial
2H 2024
DURAVYU (EYP-1901) -
vorolanib in Durasert E™
NPDR
12-month data Q3
(tyrosine kinase inhibitor)
2024
DME
Topline data in
Q1 2025
EYP-2301 - razuprotafib in
serious retinal
Pre-clin tox and PK
Durasert E™
diseases
data
(TIE-2 agonist)
Complement inhibition
GA
Potential product
candidate in 2024
non-clinical
trial underway
4
wet AMD, wet age-related macular degeneration; EOP2, End of Phase 2; FPI, first patient in; NPDR,
non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy; DME, diabetic macular edema; GA, geographic atrophy
Durasert - Intravitreal Sustained-Release Drug Delivery
Safe, Sustained IVT Drug Delivery
TECHNOLOGY
• Delivered via a standard in-office IVT injection
DURASERT®
• Continuous, stable release of drug
• Zero-order kinetics
Durasert E™: bioerodible
- Drug embedded within a bioerodible matrix
- No polyimide shell
- Designed to deplete drug load before matrix fully erodes
- DURAVYU™
Durasert®: non-erodible
- Drug embedded within a bioerodible matrix covered with non- erodible polyimide shell:
- YUTIQ®1
- ILUVIEN®1
- RETISERT®2
- VITRASERT®2
5
1- licensed to Alimera; 2 - licensed to Bausch and Lomb
Vorolanib Brings a Potential New MOA to the Treatment of VEGF- Mediated Retinal Diseases by Inhibiting all Isoforms of VEGF and PDGF
- Potent and selective pan-VEGF receptor inhibition
- Composition of matter patent into 2037
- Demonstrated neuroprotection in a validated retinal detachment animal model
- Inhibits PDGF which may lead to antifibrotic benefit
- Reduced off-target binding - does not inhibit TIE-2 at clinically relevant doses1
1. Sophie Bakri, M.D., et al. PLOS ONE, Vorolanib, sunitinib, and axitinib: A comparative study of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor inhibitors and their anti-angiogenic effects, 2024. VEGF(R), vascular endothelial growth factor (receptor); PDGF(R), platelet-derivedgrowth factor (receptor); TIE-2, tyrosine-proteinkinase receptor
DURAVYU: VEGF Receptor Binding Vorolanib In Bioerodible Durasert E™
Insert is ~1/5000 of vitreous volume
- Positive efficacy data in wet AMD from Phase 1 DAVIO and Phase 2 DAVIO 2 clinical trials
- Favorable safety profile with no ocular or systemic DURAVYU-relatedSAEs reported in ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials
- Immediately bioavailable featuring an initial burst of drug followed by zero order kinetics release
- Vorolanib fully eluted prior to complete bioerosion of the matrix to control release and allow redosing regimen
- Delivered in the physician office via routine intravitreal injection
- Shipped and stored at ambient temperature
7
VEGF - vascular endothelial growth factor: AMD - age related macular degeneration;
Phase 2 DAVIO 2 Clinical Trial Topline Results in wet AMD
- NON-INFERIORITYTRIAL VERSUS AN AFLIBERCEPT CONTROL
The DAVIO 2
Clinical Trial in wet
AMD
A non-inferiority trial evaluating two doses of DURAVYU against an aflibercept control as
- potential 6-month maintenance therapy
Design:
Multi-center, randomized, double-masked trial in patients with previously treated wet AMD
Primary outcome:
Difference in mean change in BCVA from Day 1 to Week 28 and 32 (blended)
Key secondary endpoints:
- Safety
- Reduction in treatment burden
- Percent of eyes supplement-free up to six months
- Anatomical results
Anti-VEGF supplement criteria:
- 5 letter loss with 75 microns of new fluid
- 10 letter loss due to wet AMD
- 100 microns new fluid x 2 visits
- New retinal hemorrhage from wet AMD
- Investigator discretion
DAVIO 2 Clinical Trial is Randomized, Double-Masked, Aflibercept Controlled* with a Single DURAVYU Treatment at Two Doses
-D14 to -D7 D1
W 4
W 8
W 12
W 16
W 20
W 24
W 28
W 32 W 36 to W 56
DURAVYU 2mg low dose n=53
DURAVYU 3mg high dose n=54
Aflibercept 2mg q8W n=54
R A N D O M I Z A T I O N
A F L I B E R C E P T q 8 W
D U R A V Y U / A F L I B E R C E P T
1 ⁰ E N D P O I N T B L E N D W 2 8
A N D W 3 2 ; U N MA S K W 3 2
REQUIRED AFLIBERCEPT
VISIT
DURAVYU DOSE
SHAM INJECTION FOR MASKING
INJECTION VISIT
SCHEDULED
*Aflibercept on-label control required by FDA
