12-Month Results of a Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (Vorolanib) in a Bioerodible Durasert® Insert for Previously Treated Neovascular AMD: The DAVIO Trial
Rishi P. Singh, MD | Staff Physician, Cleveland Clinic Florida | President - Cleveland Clinic Martin Hospitals ASRS Annual Meeting -nAMD 2 Symposium
Financial Disclosures:
Consultant: Regeneron, Novartis, Genentech, Bausch and Lomb, EyePoint, Asclepix, Gyroscope, Apellis
This presentation includes preliminary data from IRB-approved research of an investigational product
EYP-1901: A Novel Approach to Neovascular AMD Therapy
Mechanism of Action
Vorolanib
Receptor-binding, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor
Activity against all isoforms of VEGF
3
VEGF = vascular endothelial growth factor; R=receptors .
EYP-1901: A Novel Approach to Neovascular AMD Therapy
Vorolanib in Bioerodible Durasert
®
Injectable, sustained-delivery technology
Intravitreal insert like fluocinolone 0.18 mg (Durasert)
One difference: No polyimide shell
→ Bioerodible
Drug release dynamics
Initial burst from surface of insert
Constant, zero-order kinetic release rate for months
Designed for approximately six months or longer efficacy
EYP-1901 insert at month 5 post-injection
DAVIO Study: Durasert
® and Vorolanib In Ophthalmology
Phase 1 Trial: A 12-month, Multicenter, Open-label, Dose escalation, No control arm study of EYP-1901 in subjects with nAMD
Methodology:
Minimum 3 anti-VEGF injections in past 6-months
No strict criteria of fluid status
No EYP-1901 redosing
Criteria for supplemental anti-VEGF therapy:
New or worsening vision-threatening hemorrhage
Increase in CST of >75 μm from baseline
Loss of ≥10 ETDRS letters from baseline
Primary Endpoint: safety
Ocular and non-ocular TEAEs through month-12
Secondary Endpoints: preliminary efficacy
Change in BCVA and CST
Supplemental anti-VEGF therapy
5
Note: All doses delivered in a single intravitreal injection.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
