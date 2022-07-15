Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EYPT   US30233G2093

EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(EYPT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:05 2022-07-15 pm EDT
9.825 USD   +20.55%
01:58pTop Midday Gainers
MT
12:18pEyePoint Pharmaceuticals Shares Climb on Positive Phase 1 Trial Data for Macular Degeneration Treatment
MT
09:32aEyePoint Pharmaceuticals Says Phase 1 Trial Reinforces Safety, Efficacy of Investigational Eye Disorder Treatment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

12-Month Results of a Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (Vorolanib) in a Bioerodible Durasert® Insert for Previously Treated Neovascular AMD: The DAVIO Trial

07/15/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

12-Month Results of a Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (Vorolanib) in a Bioerodible Durasert® Insert for Previously Treated Neovascular AMD: The DAVIO Trial

Rishi P. Singh, MD | Staff Physician, Cleveland Clinic Florida | President - Cleveland Clinic Martin Hospitals ASRS Annual Meeting -nAMD 2 Symposium

July 15, 2022

Disclosures

  • Financial Disclosures:
    • Consultant: Regeneron, Novartis, Genentech, Bausch and Lomb, EyePoint, Asclepix, Gyroscope, Apellis
  • This presentation includes preliminary data from IRB-approved research of an investigational product

2

EYP-1901: A Novel Approach to Neovascular AMD Therapy

Mechanism of Action

Vorolanib

Receptor-binding, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor

Activity against all isoforms of VEGF

3

VEGF = vascular endothelial growth factor; R=receptors .

EYP-1901: A Novel Approach to Neovascular AMD Therapy

Vorolanib in Bioerodible Durasert®

Injectable, sustained-delivery technology

Intravitreal insert like fluocinolone 0.18 mg (Durasert)

One difference: No polyimide shell Bioerodible

Drug release dynamics

Initial burst from surface of insert

Constant, zero-order kinetic release rate for months

Designed for approximately six months or longer efficacy

EYP-1901 insert at month 5 post-injection

4

DAVIO Study: Durasert® and Vorolanib In Ophthalmology

Phase 1 Trial: A 12-month, Multicenter, Open-label, Dose escalation, No control arm study of EYP-1901 in subjects with nAMD

Methodology:

  • Minimum 3 anti-VEGF injections in past 6-months
  • No strict criteria of fluid status
  • No EYP-1901 redosing

Criteria for supplemental anti-VEGF therapy:

  • New or worsening vision-threatening hemorrhage
  • Increase in CST of >75 μm from baseline
  • Loss of ≥10 ETDRS letters from baseline

Primary Endpoint: safety

  • Ocular and non-ocular TEAEs through month-12

Secondary Endpoints: preliminary efficacy

  • Change in BCVA and CST
  • Supplemental anti-VEGF therapy

5

Note: All doses delivered in a single intravitreal injection.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 18:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
01:58pTop Midday Gainers
MT
12:18pEyePoint Pharmaceuticals Shares Climb on Positive Phase 1 Trial Data for Macular Degene..
MT
09:32aEyePoint Pharmaceuticals Says Phase 1 Trial Reinforces Safety, Efficacy of Investigatio..
MT
07/14EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints Karen Zaderej to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
07/14EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, ..
AQ
07/11EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor Day on July 18, 2022
AQ
07/11EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Karen Zaderej to Board of Directors
CI
07/11EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Appoints Karen Zaderej to Board of Directors
AQ
07/07Chardan Capital Initiates EyePoint Pharmaceuticals at Buy with $21 Price Target
MT
06/24EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -86,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 277 M 277 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,15 $
Average target price 33,50 $
Spread / Average Target 311%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy Sue Lurker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George O. Elston CFO & Head-Corporate Development
Göran Albert Torstensson Ando Non-Executive Chairman
Dario A. Paggiarino Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Jennifer Leonard Chief People Officer & Senior Vice President-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-33.42%277
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.55%462 285
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.74%294 253
PFIZER, INC.-12.29%288 344
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.61%269 720
ABBVIE INC.11.11%265 844