8-month Results of a Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (Vorolanib) in a Bio-erodible Durasert® Implant for Previously Treated Wet AMD: The DAVIO Trial
Jay S. Duker, M.D.
Chief Operating Officer
EyePoint Pharma
Financial Interest Disclosure - Jay S. Duker, M.D.
Employee
Board of Directors
Consultant
DAVIO Take Home Messages:
EYP-1901 Phase 1 Clinical Trial Met All Objectives
All objectives
successfully met: Proof of Concept for Vorolanib in wet AMD
SAFETY
EFFICACY
and
DURABILITY
Positive Safety Data
No ocular SAEs reported
No drug-related systemic SAEs reported
Ocular AEs - majority mild and to be expected
Positive Efficacy Data
Stable VA and OCT
Median time to supplemental anti-VEGF: 6 months
76 % rescue-free up to 4 months
53 % rescue-free up to 6 months
41 % rescue-free up to 9 months
Clinically significant reduction in treatment burden by 79 % at six mo - 75 % at 8 mo
EYP-1901 - Vorolanib in Bio-erodible Durasert
A Novel Approach to Wet AMD Therapy
Vorolanib as an Oral Therapy
Receptor-binding,small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)
Activity against all isoforms of VEGF and PDGF
Oral vorolanib previously studied in a wet AMD ph1 and ph2 programs 1,2
Strong efficacy signal but systemic toxicity halted the ph2 study
No ocular toxicity noted
Jackson et al. JAMA Ophthalmol 2017
Cohen MN et al. Br J Ophthalmol. 2021
EYP-1901 - Vorolanib in Bioerodible Durasert
A Novel Approach to Wet AMD Therapy
Bioerodible Durasert
® Platform: injectable, sustained-delivery technology
Similar to YUTIQ
®, Retisert ®, and Vitrasert ®
• Main difference:
No polyimide shell ---> Bioerodible
Drug release dynamics
Initial burst from surface of implant
Constant, zero-order kinetic release rate for months
Designed for approximately six month or longer efficacy
EYP-1901 insert at month 5 post-injection
