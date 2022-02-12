Log in
8-month Results of a Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (Vorolanib) in a Bio-erodible Durasert® Implant for Previously Treated Wet AMD: The DAVIO Trial

02/12/2022 | 08:52am EST
Jay S. Duker, M.D.

Chief Operating Officer

EyePoint Pharma

Financial Interest Disclosure - Jay S. Duker, M.D.

Employee

  • EyePoint Pharma

Board of Directors

  • Sesen Bio
  • Hubble Tx

Consultant

  • Aura Bio

DAVIO Take Home Messages:

EYP-1901 Phase 1 Clinical Trial Met All Objectives

All objectives

successfully met: Proof of Concept for Vorolanib in wet AMD

SAFETY

EFFICACY

and

DURABILITY

Positive Safety Data

  • No ocular SAEs reported
  • No drug-related systemic SAEs reported
  • Ocular AEs - majority mild and to be expected

Positive Efficacy Data

  • Stable VA and OCT
  • Median time to supplemental anti-VEGF: 6 months
  • 76 % rescue-free up to 4 months
  • 53 % rescue-free up to 6 months
  • 41 % rescue-free up to 9 months
  • Clinically significant reduction in treatment burden by 79 % at six mo - 75 % at 8 mo

EYP-1901 - Vorolanib in Bio-erodible Durasert

A Novel Approach to Wet AMD Therapy

Vorolanib as an Oral Therapy

  • Receptor-binding,small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)
  • Activity against all isoforms of VEGF and PDGF
  • Oral vorolanib previously studied in a wet AMD ph1 and ph2 programs1,2
    • Strong efficacy signal but systemic toxicity halted the ph2 study
    • No ocular toxicity noted
  1. Jackson et al. JAMA Ophthalmol 2017
  2. Cohen MN et al. Br J Ophthalmol. 2021

EYP-1901 - Vorolanib in Bioerodible Durasert

A Novel Approach to Wet AMD Therapy

Bioerodible Durasert® Platform: injectable, sustained-delivery technology

Similar to YUTIQ®, Retisert®, and Vitrasert®

Main difference:

No polyimide shell ---> Bioerodible

Drug release dynamics

Initial burst from surface of implant

Constant, zero-order kinetic release rate for months

  • Designed for approximately six month or longer efficacy

EYP-1901 insert at month 5 post-injection

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 12 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 13:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -55,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 339 M 339 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,72x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 89,0%
Managers and Directors
Nancy Sue Lurker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George O. Elston CFO & Head-Corporate Development
Göran Albert Torstensson Ando Non-Executive Chairman
Dario A. Paggiarino Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Jennifer Leonard Senior VP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.30%339
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.96%441 513
ROCHE HOLDING AG-8.01%306 723
PFIZER, INC.-14.01%285 021
ABBVIE INC.4.88%251 057
NOVO NORDISK A/S-10.88%228 662