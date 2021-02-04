Log in
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals : EYPT Investor Presentation February 2021

02/04/2021
Delivering Innovation to the Eye

Investor Presentation February 2021

Forward Looking Statements

Various statements made in this presentation are forward-looking, and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions. All statements that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, plan or believe may occur in the future, including but not limited to statements about our expectations regarding the potential benefits of our partnerships and strategic alliances with other companies, as well as the timing and clinical development of our product candidates, including EYP-1901; the potential for EYP-1901 as a vital, novel six-month treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion; preliminary financial information as of December 31, 2020; and our longer term financial and business goals, are forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties inherent in our business including, without limitation: the extent to which COVID-19 impacts our business; the effectiveness and timeliness of clinical trials, and the usefulness of the data; the timeliness of regulatory approvals; our ability to achieve profitable operations and access to needed capital; fluctuations in our operating results; our ability to successfully produce sufficient commercial quantities of YUTIQ® and DEXYCU® and to successfully commercialize YUTIQ and DEXYCU in the U.S.; our ability to sustain and enhance an effective commercial infrastructure and enter into and maintain commercial agreements for YUTIQ and DEXYCU; the development of our YUTIQ line extension shorter-duration treatment for non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; potential off-label usage in the U.S. of ILUVIEN® for non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; consequences of fluocinolone acetonide side effects for YUTIQ; consequences of dexamethasone side effects for DEXYCU; our ability to market and sell products; the success of current and future license agreements, including our agreements with Ocumension Therapeutics and Equinox Science; termination or breach of current license agreements, including our agreements with Ocumension Therapeutics and Equinox Science; our dependence on contract research organizations, contract sales organizations, vendors and investigators; effects of competition and other developments affecting sales of products; market acceptance of products; effects of guidelines, recommendations and studies; protection of intellectual property and avoiding intellectual property infringement; retention of key personnel; product liability; industry consolidation; compliance with environmental laws; manufacturing risks; risks and costs of international business operations; volatility of our stock price; possible dilution; absence of dividends; the potential for our preliminary financial information to change in connection with the finalization of our financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020; and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We cannot guarantee that the results and other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statement will be realized. A variety of factors, including these risks, could cause our actual results and other expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected in the forward-looking statements. You should bear this in mind as you consider any forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes makes it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in such statements will not be realized.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Proven technology driving pipeline growth

Compelling pipeline focused on retinal disease

  • EYP-1901- potential twice a year treatment for wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion
  • YUTIQ50 - potential twice yearly treatment for posterior uveitis
  • R&D collaborations leveraging Durasert®

Durasert® - FDA validated drug delivery platform

  • Zero-orderkinetics with local delivery of drug product
  • Provides sustained and stable release of therapeutics in the eye over weeks, months or years
  • Administered safely to thousands of patients' eyes across four FDA approved products including YUTIQ ®

Commercializing two FDA-approved products - YUTIQ® and DEXYCU®

3 | EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS

  • Positioned for 2021 growth as physicians adjust to COVID-19 environment

TECHNOLOGY

DURASERT® Platform

Proven sustained release intraocular drug delivery

4 | EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS

Disclaimer

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 15:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -32,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 371 M 371 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,95x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,12x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nancy Sue Lurker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Göran Albert Torstensson Ando Non-Executive Chairman
George O. Elston CFO & Head-Corporate Development
Dario A. Paggiarino Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay S. Duker Chief Strategic Scientific Officer
