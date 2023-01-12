Advanced search
    EYPT   US30233G2093

EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(EYPT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-12 pm EST
4.950 USD   +30.26%
04:47pEyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:40pEyepoint Pharmaceuticals : EYPT Investor Presentation January 2023
PU
01/06Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals : EYPT Investor Presentation January 2023

01/12/2023 | 04:40pm EST
Investor Presentation

January 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements made in this presentation are forward-looking, within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions. All statements that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, plan or believe may occur in the future, including but not limited to statements about our expectations regarding the potential benefits of our partnerships and strategic alliances with other companies, as well as the timing and clinical development of our product candidates, including EYP-1901; the potential for EYP-1901 as a sustained delivery treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy; and our longer term financial and business goals and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties inherent in our business including, without limitation: the effectiveness and timeliness of clinical trials, and the usefulness of the data; the timeliness of regulatory approvals; the extent to which COVID-19 impacts our business; our ability to achieve profitable operations and access to needed capital; fluctuations in our operating results; our ability to successfully produce sufficient commercial quantities of YUTIQ® and DEXYCU®; the loss of pass-through reimbursement status for DEXYCU as of January 1, 2023; the success of current and future license agreements, including our agreements with Ocumension Therapeutics, Equinox Science and Betta Pharmaceuticals; termination or breach of current license agreements; our dependence on contract research organizations, co-promotion partners, and other outside vendors and service providers; effects of competition and other developments affecting sales of products; market acceptance of products; effects of guidelines, recommendations and studies; protection of intellectual property and avoiding intellectual property infringement; retention of key personnel; product liability; industry consolidation; compliance with environmental laws; manufacturing risks; risks and costs of international business operations; volatility of our stock price; possible dilution; absence of dividends; and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We cannot guarantee that the results and other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statement will be realized. A variety of factors, including these risks, could cause our actual results and other expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected in the forward-looking statements. You should bear this in mind as you consider any forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes makes it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in such statements will not be realized.

2 | INVESTOR PRESENTATION

COMPANY OVERVIEW

EYP-1901: A potential new paradigm in the treatment of retinal disease

3 | INVESTOR PRESENTATION

EYP-1901 in phase 2 clinical trials

  • Bioerodible Durasert® delivering vorolanib, to the posterior segment via a sustained delivery intravitreal (IVT) insert

DAVIO 2 - potential 6-month treatment for wet AMD

PAVIA - potential 9-month treatment for non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR)

Vorolanib - a new anti-VEGF MOA for ocular disease

  • A selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that blocks VEGF receptors intracellularly
  • Potentially complementary to anti-VEGF biologics
  • Positive ocular safety data through Phase 2 trials
  • Potential neuroprotection and anti-fibrosis benefits

Durasert® - proven IVT drug delivery

  • Sustained ocular drug delivery
  • Constant (zero-order kinetics) stable release of drug
  • Safely administered to ~80,000 patient eyes across four FDA

approved products

TECHNOLOGY

DURASERT®

4 | INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Safe Sustained Intravitreal Drug Delivery

  • Used in four of sixFDA approved intravitreal sustained delivery products
  • Delivered by a single in-office IVT injection
  • Continuous, stable release of drug

Non-Erodible Products

Bioerodible: EYP-1901

• YUTIQ® (EyePoint)

• No polyimide coating

• ILUVIEN® (Alimera)

• Initial drug burst from

• RETISERT® (B&L)

insert surface

• VITRASERT® (B&L)

• Constant, zero-order

kinetic release over

months

WHY VOROLANIB?

Vorolanib binds receptors of all VEGF growth factors

  1. Jackson et al. JAMA Ophthalmol 2017
  2. 2. Cohen MN et al. Br J Ophthalmol. 2021

5 | IN V E S T O R P R E S ENT A T IO N

Vorolanib is a selective and patent protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)

  • Intracellular binding of all vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) receptors
  • Differentiated mechanism of action versus anti-VEGF biologics that potentially works complementary
  • In-vivostudies demonstrate encouraging neuroprotection and anti-fibrosis data
  • Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials as an oral therapy showed compelling safety and efficacy data with no ocular toxicity observed1,2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 21:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
