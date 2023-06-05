Advanced search
    EYPT   US30233G2093

EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(EYPT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
5.980 USD   +0.34%
07:15aEyepoint Pharmaceuticals : EYPT Investor Presentation June 2023
07:01aEyePoint Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2 PAVIA Clinical Trial of EYP-1901 in Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy
05/31EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals : EYPT Investor Presentation June 2023

06/05/2023 | 07:15am EDT
Investor Presentation

June 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements made in this presentation are forward-looking, within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions. All statements that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, plan or believe may occur in the future, including but not limited to statements about our potential to receive future payments from Alimera pursuant to our May 2023 sale and license agreement with Alimera; the sufficiency of our existing cash resources into 2025; our expectations regarding the timing and clinical development of our product candidates, including EYP-1901; the potential for EYP-1901 as a novel sustained delivery treatment for serious eye diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration, non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema; and our longer term financial and business goals and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties inherent in our business including, without limitation: the effectiveness and timeliness of clinical trials, and the usefulness of the data; the timeliness of regulatory approvals; our ability to access needed capital; our ability to successfully manufacture sufficient quantities of YUTIQ® pursuant to our supply agreements with Alimera and Ocumension Therapeutics; the success of current and future license agreements, including our agreements with Alimera, Ocumension Therapeutics, Equinox Science and Betta Pharmaceuticals; termination or breach of current and future license agreements; our dependence on contract research organizations, co-promotion partners, and other outside vendors and service providers; effects of guidelines, recommendations and studies; protection of our intellectual property and avoiding intellectual property infringement; retention of key personnel; product liability; industry consolidation; compliance with environmental laws; manufacturing risks; risks and costs of international business operations; volatility of our stock price; possible dilution; absence of dividends; the extent to which COVID-19 impacts our business and the medical community; the impact of instability in general business and economic conditions, including changes in inflation, interest rates and the labor market; and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We cannot guarantee that the results and other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statement will be realized. A variety of factors, including these risks, could cause our actual results and other expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected in the forward-looking statements. You should bear this in mind as you consider any forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes makes it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in such statements will not be realized.

2 | INVESTOR PRESENTATION

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Committed to developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders

3 | INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Pipeline represents multi billion-dollar product opportunities

  • EYP-1901 - sustained delivery intravitreal (IVT) insert of novel TKI vorolanib in retinal disease
    • Topline Phase 2 data in wet AMD anticipated in December 2023 and NPDR in 2Q 2024

Durasert® - proven IVT drug delivery technology

  • Single in-office IVT injection
  • Constant, sustained and stable release of drug
  • Safely administered to ~80,000 patient eyes across four FDA approved products

Strong Balance Sheet

  • $122M of cash and investments on March 31, 2023
  • YUTIQ® sold in May 2023 for $82.5M plus future royalties; $75M upfront and $7.5M payable in 2024
  • All bank debt retired from YUTIQ upfront adding $40M+, net

• Cash runway into 2025

Pipeline Represents Multibillion Dollar Product Opportunities

Program

Indication

Discovery

Pre-Clin

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Next Milestone

EYP-1901 -

wet

single dose 6-month maintenance therapy

Topline data in

(vorolanib in

AMD

December 2023

Durasert E™)

NPDR

single dose 9-month treatment

Topline data in Q2

2024

DME

single dose 6-month treatment

ack

Trial Initiation in Q1

2024

Complement

Dry AMD

programs

GA

Potential product candidate in 2024

trial underway

trial planned

discovery

  • | I NVESTO R PRESENTATI O N

TECHNOLOGY

DURASERT®

Safe Sustained IVT Drug Delivery

  • Used in four of sixFDA approved intravitreal sustained delivery products
  • Delivered by a single in-office IVT injection
  • Continuous, stable release of drug
  • Constant, zero-order kinetics release

5 | INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Durasert® : non-erodible

  • YUTIQ® (Alimera)
  • ILUVIEN® (Alimera)
  • RETISERT® (B&L)
  • VITRASERT® (B&L)

Durasert E™ : erodible

  • Polyimide coating removed
  • Erodible matrix
  • Designed to deplete drug load before fully eroding

Disclaimer

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 45,6 M - -
Net income 2023 -70,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,64x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 205 M 205 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 18,9x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,98 $
Average target price 32,57 $
Spread / Average Target 445%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy Sue Lurker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay S. Duker President & Chief Operating Officer
George O. Elston CFO & Head-Corporate Development
Göran Albert Torstensson Ando Non-Executive Chairman
Dario A. Paggiarino Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.70.86%205
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.14%439 119
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY20.91%419 892
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.25%349 309
MERCK & CO., INC.1.42%285 512
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.79%260 350
