Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals : EYPT Investor Presentation November 2022
PU
07:01aEyePoint Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
11/14Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals : EYPT Investor Presentation November 2022

11/16/2022 | 09:19am EST
Investor Presentation

November 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements made in this presentation are forward-looking, within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions. All statements that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, plan or believe may occur in the future, including but not limited to statements about our expectations regarding the potential benefits of our partnerships and strategic alliances with other companies, as well as the timing and clinical development of our product candidates, including EYP-1901; the potential for EYP-1901 as a sustained delivery treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy; and our longer term financial and business goals and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties inherent in our business including, without limitation: the effectiveness and timeliness of clinical trials, and the usefulness of the data; the timeliness of regulatory approvals; the extent to which COVID-19 impacts our business; our ability to achieve profitable operations and access to needed capital; fluctuations in our operating results; our ability to successfully produce sufficient commercial quantities of YUTIQ® and DEXYCU®; the loss of pass-through reimbursement status for DEXYCU at the end of 2022; the success of current and future license agreements, including our agreements with Ocumension Therapeutics, Equinox Science and Betta Pharmaceuticals; termination or breach of current license agreements; our dependence on contract research organizations, co-promotion partners, and other outside vendors and service providers; effects of competition and other developments affecting sales of products; market acceptance of products; effects of guidelines, recommendations and studies; protection of intellectual property and avoiding intellectual property infringement; retention of key personnel; product liability; industry consolidation; compliance with environmental laws; manufacturing risks; risks and costs of international business operations; volatility of our stock price; possible dilution; absence of dividends; and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We cannot guarantee that the results and other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statement will be realized. A variety of factors, including these risks, could cause our actual results and other expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected in the forward-looking statements. You should bear this in mind as you consider any forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes makes it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in such statements will not be realized.

2 | INVESTOR PRESENTATION

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Compelling

Pipeline

Leverages

Proven Durasert®

IVT Drug Delivery

Technology

3 | INVESTOR PRESENTATION

EYP-1901 in Phase 2 clinical trials

  • Bioerodible Durasert® delivering vorolanib as single injection sustained delivery intravitreal (IVT) insert
    DAVIO 2 - potential 6-monthtreatment for wet AMD

PAVIA - potential 9-month treatment for non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR)

Durasert® - proven IVT drug delivery

  • Sustained ocular drug delivery
  • Constant (zero-order kinetics) stable release of drug
  • Safely administered to over 80,000 patient eyes across four FDA approved products

Strong Balance Sheet

  • $157 million of cash and investments on September 30, 2022
  • Cash runway into 2H 2024
  • Commercial franchise on target for 2022 break-even

TECHNOLOGY

DURASERT®

4 | INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Safe Sustained Intravitreal Drug Delivery

  • Used in four of sixFDA approved intravitreal sustained delivery products
  • Delivered by a single in-office IVT injection
  • Continuous, stable release of drug

Non-Erodible Products

Bioerodible: EYP-1901

• YUTIQ® (EyePoint)

• No polyimide coating

• ILUVIEN® (Alimera)

• Initial drug burst from

• RETISERT® (B&L)

insert surface

• VITRASERT® (B&L)

• Constant, zero-order

kinetic release over

months

EYP-1901 utilizes a bioerodible formulation of Durasert for repeated IVT injections

  • Sustained, zero-order kinetics drug release over 6-9 months in bioerodible formulation
  • High drug load per insert
  • Single insert is ~1/5,000 the volume of the vitreous

Non-ErodibleBioerodible

Silicone

Polyimide

Polymer

Bioerodible

Seal

Shell

Cap

Matrix

v

v

3.5 mm

Up to 8.0 mm

YUTIQ®

EYP-1901

5 | INVESTOR PRESENTATION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 14:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
