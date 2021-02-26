Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Eyes on the Go, Inc.    AXCG

EYES ON THE GO, INC.

(AXCG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SEC Suspends Trading in Multiple Issuers Based on Social Media and Trading Activity

02/26/2021 | 03:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2021) - As part of its continuing effort to respond to potential attempts to exploit investors during the recent market volatility, the Securities and Exchange Commission today suspended trading in the securities of 15 companies because of questionable trading and social media activity.

Today's action follows the recent suspensions of the securities of numerous other issuers, many of which may also have been targets of apparent social media attempts to artificially inflate their stock price. The SEC continues to review market and trading data to identify other securities where the public interest and the protection of investors require trading suspensions.

"The SEC's recent suspensions of trading in nearly two dozen securities – including 15 today – are one facet of our ongoing efforts to police the market and protect investors," said Melissa Hodgman, Acting Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement. "We proactively monitor for suspicious trading activity tied to stock promotions on social media, and act quickly to stop that trading when appropriate to safeguard the public interest. We also remind investors to exercise caution and do their diligence before investing generally, including in companies promoted on social media."

Today's order states that trading is being suspended because of questions about recent increased activity and volatility in the trading of these issuers, as well as the influence of certain social media accounts on that trading activity. The order also states that none of the issuers has filed any information with the SEC or OTC Markets, where the companies' securities are quoted, for over a year. As a result, the SEC suspended trading in the securities of: Bebida Beverage Co. (BBDA); Blue Sphere Corporation (BLSP); Ehouse Global Inc. (EHOS); Eventure Interactive Inc. (EVTI); Eyes on the Go Inc. (AXCG); Green Energy Enterprises Inc. (GYOG); Helix Wind Corp. (HLXW); International Power Group Ltd. (IPWG); Marani Brands Inc. (MRIB); MediaTechnics Corp. (MEDT); Net Talk.com Inc. (NTLK); Patten Energy Solutions Group Inc. (PTTN); PTA Holdings Inc. (PTAH); Universal Apparel & Textile Company (DKGR); and Wisdom Homes of America Inc. (WOFA).

The SEC also recently issued orders temporarily suspending trading in: Bangi Inc. (BNGI); Sylios Corp. (UNGS); Marathon Group Corp. (PDPR); Affinity Beverage Group Inc. (ABVG); All Grade Mining Inc. (HYII); and SpectraScience Inc. (SCIE). Each of these orders stated that the suspensions were due at least in part to questions about whether social media accounts have been attempting to artificially increase the companies' share price.

Under the federal securities laws, the SEC can suspend trading in a stock for 10 days and generally prohibit a broker-dealer from soliciting investors to buy or sell the stock again until certain reporting requirements are met.

The SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy recently alerted investors to the significant risks of making investment decisions based on social media.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about EYES ON THE GO, INC.
03:30pSEC Suspends Trading in Multiple Issuers Based on Social Media and Trading Ac..
NE
2014EYES ON GO : Creates a Groundbreaking Alliance of Legendary Literary Organizatio..
MW
2014EYES ON GO : Introduces Live Broadcast HD Video Production Solution at 70% Savin..
MW
2014EYES ON GO : Increases 3rd Quarter 2014 Revenue 700% Over Previous Year -- 9 Mon..
MW
2014EYES ON GO : Partners With New York Super Week to Broadcast Events From NYC Venu..
MW
2014EYES ON GO : Increases 2nd Quarter Revenue 63% Over 1st Quarter and 2,033% Over ..
MW
2014EYES ON GO : Enters Into Live Broadcast Agreements With Teen Internet Sensations..
MW
2014EYES ON GO : Finalizes Expansion Plan on Amazon Web Services, Expects to Add 20 ..
MW
2014EYES ON GO : Receives $500,000 Ad Insertion Order From Division D, a Leading Ad ..
MW
2014EYES ON GO : Hits Another Traffic Record in June With 15.5 Million Visitors, a 5..
MW
More news
Chart EYES ON THE GO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eyes on the Go, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. Carey Chairman, President, CEO, CFO & CAO
Blazej Kesy Chief Technology Officer
Mary Weaver Carey Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EYES ON THE GO, INC.450.00%3
CINTAS CORPORATION-7.19%34 455
TELEPERFORMANCE1.03%19 679
LG CORP.7.31%15 126
EDENRED2.05%14 232
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-2.80%12 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ