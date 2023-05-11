Ezaki Glico : >> Annual Report 2022

Message from the President

The forward-looking statements herein are based on judgments made as of the end of the fiscal year under review.

In the fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy showed some signs of recovery partly due to the effects of various policies as economic and social activities started to return to normal thanks to COVID-19 countermeasures, etc. Meanwhile, rising raw material prices, fluctuations in financial and capital markets, and other factors require close attention, and the future outlook remains uncertain.

In light of this situation, our corporate group has worked to strengthen value creation in order to realize our Purpose, "Healthier days, Wellbeing for life." To this end, we have focused on the following initiatives: 1) providing the value of health and constructing a customer-oriented value chain, 2) concentrating research investment in priority areas, and 3) expanding overseas business.

As a result, our Dairy Division and other segments including the health business posted decreased sales from the previous fiscal year after reclassification. However, sales of our Confectioneries and Food Products, Ice Cream, Food Ingredients, and Overseas Divisions increased from the previous fiscal year after reclassification. Consequently, consolidated net sales amounted to ¥303,921 million, an increase of 3.9% from the ¥292,557 million total of the previous fiscal year after reclassification. Regarding earnings, our overall cost-to-sales ratio increased by 1.9 points from the previous fiscal year after reclassification due to the increase in the cost-to-sales ratio of all divisions excluding Food Ingredients Division. In addition, fixed costs increased due to lockdowns in Shanghai, China in the second quarter. Transportation and storage costs also increased due to soaring marine transportation costs.

As a result, operating income amounted to ¥12,845 million, a decrease of ¥6,461 million from the previous fiscal year after reclassification (¥19,307 million). Ordinary income was ¥13,646 million, a decrease of ¥8,062 million from the previous fiscal year after reclassification (¥21,708 million) due mainly to the decrease in operating income and foreign exchange losses. Profit attributable to owners of the parent was ¥8,099 million, a decrease of ¥5,419 million from the previous fiscal year after reclassification (¥13,519 million).

Although we expect increasing difficulties in our business environment, we will unite the efforts of all Group companies to improve performance and meet the expectations of our shareholders.

Your continuing support will be deeply appreciated.

May 2023

Katsuhisa Ezaki, Chairman