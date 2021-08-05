Ezaki Glico : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021
08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
3. Consolidated Performance Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021) (The percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings
owners of parent
per share
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥
Full year
344,000
(0.0)
19,000
2.6
19,500
(0.7)
12,000
1.4
185.12
(Note) Revisions to financial forecasts published most recently: Yes
* Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
Transfers of important subsidiaries during fiscal period (transfers of designated subsidiaries incidental to changes in scope of consolidation): None
New - Company (company name), Eliminated - Company (company name)
Application of special accounting treatments for the creation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting practices, changes in accounting estimates, retrospective restatements
Changes in accounting practices due to a revision of accounting standards, etc.: None
Changes in accounting practices other than (i): None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatements: None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued as of term-end (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2021
68,468,569 shares
As of December 31, 2020
68,468,569 shares
Number of treasury shares as of term-end
As of June 30, 2021
3,609,628 shares
As of December 31, 2020
3,645,167 shares
Average number of shares during fiscal year
Six months ended June 30, 2021
64,839,893 shares
Six months ended June 30, 2020
64,919,103 shares
Quarterly summaries of financial results are exempt from review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanation of appropriate use of earnings projections, other explanatory notes
Earnings projections and other forward-looking statements indicated in these materials are based on information available at the time and on certain assumptions deemed reasonable at the time. These statements do not represent any guarantee of achievement by the Company. Furthermore, there is the possibility of significant changes in actual earnings due to various factors.
2
