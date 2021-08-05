Log in
    2206   JP3161200005

EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD.

(2206)
  Report
Ezaki Glico : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
3. Consolidated Performance Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021) (The percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings

owners of parent

per share

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥

Full year

344,000

(0.0)

19,000

2.6

19,500

(0.7)

12,000

1.4

185.12

(Note) Revisions to financial forecasts published most recently: Yes

* Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Transfers of important subsidiaries during fiscal period (transfers of designated subsidiaries incidental to changes in scope of consolidation): None
    New - Company (company name), Eliminated - Company (company name)
  2. Application of special accounting treatments for the creation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting practices, changes in accounting estimates, retrospective restatements
  1. Changes in accounting practices due to a revision of accounting standards, etc.: None
  2. Changes in accounting practices other than (i): None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Retrospective restatements: None
  1. Number of shares issued (common stock)
  1. Number of shares issued as of term-end (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2021

68,468,569 shares

As of December 31, 2020

68,468,569 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares as of term-end

As of June 30, 2021

3,609,628 shares

As of December 31, 2020

3,645,167 shares

  1. Average number of shares during fiscal year

Six months ended June 30, 2021

64,839,893 shares

Six months ended June 30, 2020

64,919,103 shares

  • Quarterly summaries of financial results are exempt from review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation of appropriate use of earnings projections, other explanatory notes
    Earnings projections and other forward-looking statements indicated in these materials are based on information available at the time and on certain assumptions deemed reasonable at the time. These statements do not represent any guarantee of achievement by the Company. Furthermore, there is the possibility of significant changes in actual earnings due to various factors.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EZAKI GLICO Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
