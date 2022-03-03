Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EZCORP, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EZPW   US3023011063

EZCORP, INC.

(EZPW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EZCORP Announces Realignment of Senior Leadership

03/03/2022 | 09:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced a realignment of its senior leadership. Lachlan P. Given has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, and John Blair Powell, Jr. has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Given will also join EZCORP’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Given and Mr. Powell had been serving as Co-Interim Chief Executive Officers since January 12. The Board of Directors approved the realignment to leverage and capitalize on their respective capabilities and experience. As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Given will be responsible for the company’s overall executive leadership and strategic direction, while Mr. Powell, as Chief Operating Officer, will continue to focus on driving the operating performance of the business across all geographies, including stores and digital initiatives.

Phillip E. Cohen, Executive Chairman, stated: “Our mission is to be the first and best choice for our customers’ short-term cash needs. Lachie and Blair are an exceptional combination of talent and experience, who together are fully capable and more than qualified to drive the execution of this mission to impact positively our customers, team members, communities and shareholders.”

In connection with the company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders, to be held today, the company’s voting stockholder has re-elected Matthew W. Appel, Zena Srivatsa Arnold, Phillip E. Cohen, Jason A. Kulas, Pablo Lagos Espinosa and Gary L. Tillett, and has elected Lachlan P. Given, to serve on the Board of Directors for a one-year term until next year’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned and recycled merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook EZPAWN Official https://www.facebook.com/EZPAWN/

EZCORP Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezcorp_official/

EZPAWN Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezpawnofficial/

EZCORP Linked In https://www.linkedin.com/company/ezcorp/


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EZCORP, INC.
09:13aEZCORP Announces Realignment of Senior Leadership
BU
08:51aEZCORP : Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
02/22EZCORP, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders via Conference Call on Thursday, ..
BU
02/18EZCORP, Inc. to Participate in the Baird Sustainability Conference
BU
02/03TRANSCRIPT : EZCORP, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2022
CI
02/02EZCORP : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/02EZCorp Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise Above Estimates
MT
02/02EZCORP : Reports First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/02EZCORP : First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Presentation
PU
02/02Earnings Flash (EZPW) EZCORP Posts Q1 EPS $0.22
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EZCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 844 M - -
Net income 2022 41,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 341 M 341 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float -
Chart EZCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
EZCORP, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EZCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,04 $
Average target price 9,83 $
Spread / Average Target 62,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan P. Given Co-Chief Executive Officer
John Blair Powell President-Global Pawn
Jason A. Kulas President & Director
Timothy K. Jugmans CFO, Treasury, VP-Mergers & Acquisitions
Philip Ean Cohen Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EZCORP, INC.-18.05%341
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-2.10%54 318
ORIX CORPORATION-2.85%22 991
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-14.29%20 726
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED30.45%7 368
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-7.31%7 355