EZCORP : Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings December 15, 2020 Preliminary Statements Forward Looking Statements This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities or results that the company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates will, should or may occur in the future are forward- looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors and current or future litigation. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the company's business and prospects, see the company's annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. Other Available Information This information should be read in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, the company's annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those reports contain important information about the company's business and performance, including financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), as well as a description of the important risk factors that may materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. Adjusted Information Unless otherwise specified, all amounts in this presentation reflect certain non-GAAP adjustments for various discrete items and constant currency. For a discussion of the comparable GAAP amounts, see "EZCORP GAAP Results" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the Appendix. Market Comparisons All market comparisons are based on available information from similar publicly traded companies. Defined Terms See Appendix for definition of terms and acronyms used in this presentation. 2 Company Overview Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise through a broad network of retail locations. We are dedicated to building shareholder value by satisfying the short-term cash needs of our customers, focusing on an industry-leading experience that is fueled by continuous innovation. In FY21 we are focusing on the core pawn businesses and implementing cost initiatives. 1,005 Pawn Stores Ready to Meet Our Customers' Needs Sufficient cash on hand to fund loan demand

Provider of affordable second-hand general merchandise and jewelry USA 505 Scale-Enabled 1,005 stores and 5,900 team members in 6 countries

Strong and differentiated point of sale system Diversified USA - 505 stores

Latin America - 500 stores Mexico 368 Positioned for Core Pawn Growth Strong balance sheet with high level of liquidity

Able to operate successfully through economic cycles

Differentiated digital and IT platform Honduras 16 Peru 11 Guatemala 87 El Salvador 18 3 Management Actions in the Current Environment Resilient through the crisis Team Members Customers Financial Focus on Team Member Consistent Service Balance Sheet Strength & Retention & Well Being Cost Optimization Remain focused on the health and safety of our Team Members and adherence to CDC guidelines during p andemic

Updated the annual compliance training for team members with an increased focus on diversity and inclusion

Effectuated cost-cutting strategies while maintaining labor and resources in support of go-forward profitability outcomes

cost-cutting strategies while maintaining labor and resources in support of go-forward profitability outcomes Attrition continues to drop (store turnover is down 11% in the U.S. and 24% in LatAm in F4Q20 vs. F4Q19) Pawn shops remain an essential service for an underserved customer base

Virtually all stores open as of 11/30/20

Priority of continuing to meet customers' needs for cash

Ability to make a payment in any store rolled out in early November Lana launched the ability to pay with any debit card online

Remain focused on maintaining appropriate store staffing levels to uphold superior customer service Strong balance sheet with $305M of cash as of 9/30/20

No near-term debt maturities or restrictive debt covenants

near-term debt maturities or restrictive debt covenants Reducing costs

Ongoing efforts to reduce costs, primarily focused on administrative expenses Headcount reductions made in Q4, with largest impact from executive team changes

Rationalizing noncore operations

Closed CashMax business in Canada with better than expected collections Rationalization of digital efforts with lower ongoing costs

4 2020 Q4 Key Financial Themes Positioning EZCORP for Positive Operating Leverage as Demand for Pawn Loans Returns Expense Reductions Challenging Revenue Backdrop Improved Inventory Management FY21 Pressure on Earnings Strong Balance Sheet Implemented strategic initiatives which will result in $12M+ of annual savings, the majority in Administrative expenses

Achieved $14M of annualized cost savings related to labor in stores. Majority will be added back as transaction activity continues to increases

Total revenue down 20% primarily driven by lower pawn service charges

Merchandise sales up 1% Y/Y, with related gross profit down 7% due to lower margins related to ongoing efforts to reduce aged inventory in LatAm and increased inventory reserves (due to COVID-19 related issues)

COVID-19 related issues) Scrap sales down 72% primarily due to lack of diamond scrap sales (and build-up for holiday sales season)

build-up for holiday sales season) Strong US and improved LatAm aged inventory levels

Aged GM inventory improved to $2.5 million (5.8% of total inventory) from $6.3 million (6.3%) at 9/30/19

F4Q20 inventory turnover of 2.8x improving from 2.0x in PY

Enhanced programs put in place to effectively manage inventory

F4Q20 Adjusted EPS of $0.07 and Adjusted EBITDA of $12.0M in F4Q20, includes a $21m reversal of accrued short-term and long-term incentive compensation

short-term and long-term incentive compensation PLO/PSC decline largely related to stimulus payments depressing pawn loan demand and ongoing headwinds from COVID-19. PLO variance to PY sequentially improved to -33% from -39% in prior quarter.

COVID-19. PLO variance to PY sequentially improved to -33% from -39% in prior quarter. Lower inventory/merchandise sales tied to declining pawn loans/forfeitures

$305M cash balance at 9/30/20 ($311M at 6/30/20)

Controlled capital expenditures: $28.5 million for FY20, down from $38.8 million for FY19

Ample liquidity to fund PLO, de novo stores and inorganic growth

F4Q20 write-downs related to refocus of strategic direction towards core pawn operations and COVID-19 impacts Accomplishments in 2020 Q4 on this slide unless otherwise stated. Amounts in this presentation are continuing operations only and comparisons are relative to same period in prior year unless otherwise stated. Amounts in this presentation are adjusted for discrete items and constant currency unless otherwise identified and reflect the correction of immaterial errors in prior periods, as discussed in the footnotes to the annual report on Form 10-K. EZCORP Same Store amounts in this presentation exclude pawn stores acquired unless outstanding for the entire 5 periods presented. See "EZCORP GAAP Results" in "Additional Information" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation." The Path Forward To Strengthen And Grow The Core As we continue to be our customers' first and best choice for their short-term cash needs 6 Cost Reduction and Simplification Continuous Process, To Be Updated Quarterly Immediate Cost Simplification & Corporate & Store Reductions Standardization Process Automation Q4FY20 FY21 FY21 & FY22 Reduction in corporate cost base (e.g. removal of senior roles and material vendor re- negotiation)

Reduction in field level cost base (e.g. controlled reduction in store staff count, lease and material vendor re-negotiation, store closures)

re-negotiation, store closures) Shut down non-core operations (e.g. CashMax)

non-core operations (e.g. CashMax) Rationalize capital investment across Store Network and IT

Consolidation of Digital and Lana teams • Simplification (or centralization) • Identify and automate corporate of common corporate functions processes to save cost / reduce • Standardization of common risk store processes across • Identify and automate store level geographies processes, save team member • Standardization and leverage time and improve customer of accounting, POS and IT experience (e.g. tagging / systems to streamline scanning, paperless processes transactions) • Rationalization of data and • Leverage digital investment to reporting activity across the broaden customer engagement Company across channels In F4Q20, management implemented a number of strategic initiatives that will result in more than $12M of annual savings mostly related to administrative expenses, and reduced store-level costs by $14M annualized, a majority of which will be added back as transactions continue to increase in stores. 7 Strengthen the Core Strategic focus on operating disciplines and modernization of critical IT systems Continuous Optimization Leveraging POS investment to improve product pricing intelligence, improving team member productivity and inventory velocity. In F4Q20 this has led to more than a 10% decrease in the loan- to-value ratio on dropped merchandise in both the US and Mexico

to-value ratio on dropped merchandise in both the US and Mexico Consistently reviewing and refining loan-to-value ratios on a customer and category basis, ensuring continued Return on Earning Assets improvement

loan-to-value ratios on a customer and category basis, ensuring continued Return on Earning Assets improvement Implementing a test and learn playback to foster innovation and process improvement, with small investments and a "fail fast" approach

Executing on a comprehensive retail strategy that appreciates the uniqueness of pawn and the recycling of second-hand goods Modernize IT POS rollout across core markets well progressed, with El Salvador and Guatemala completed

in F4Q20 enabling increased standardization across geographies (expect to rollout to stores in Honduras with 99% of stores covered in FY21)

in F4Q20 enabling increased standardization across geographies (expect to rollout to stores in Honduras with 99% of stores covered in FY21) Key customer interactions now available for omni- channel access across store tablets and digital, including Retail Sales, Loan Extensions, and Customer Lookup

Centralized management of data assets well progressed, enabling single view of customers across store and digital channels in FY21

Core store network upgrade complete, increasing resilience, removing risk and improving disaster recovery 8 Innovate and Grow Broaden customer engagement to service more customers, more frequently Lana Improving the US Customer Experience Leverage Digital to Capture New Customers Store Growth Repositioning Lana as a digital pawn channel

Integrated Lana team into the core EZCORP family to reduce cost and increase throughput

FY21 Lana development focused on pawn features

Loan extensions live in all eligible states Layaway payments next to launch

Over 70k Lana bank accounts funded in FY20

US customers can now extend a loan by phone, in any of our stores, or online with any debit card (including the Lana card)

Learning from customer feedback via Google reviews, with over 6,500 reviews in October averaging 4.7 stars

Store focus on creating enduring customer relationships

Leveraging data to drive long-term Return on Earning Assets improvements and EPS growth

long-term Return on Earning Assets improvements and EPS growth More than 500k customers visited ezpawn.com in F4Q20, 90% are new users and almost 30% are between the ages of 25-34

25-34 As of Nov 11, ezpawn.com ranked in the Top 10 for 38 pawn-related Google search terms, up from Top 100 since end of F2Q20

pawn-related Google search terms, up from Top 100 since end of F2Q20 Launched new websites for three core pawn brands in Q1 FY21

Improving measurement capabilities to develop an ROI-focused digital market strategy

ROI-focused digital market strategy Opened 23 new stores in LatAm in FY20, revisiting previous guidance due to COVID-19 related uncertainty

COVID-19 related uncertainty Continuous discipline in market scanning for store acquisition opportunities in core markets

Potential new markets being explored for core pawn business operations 9 Timing impacts on future growth During normal periods, there is greater timing consistency between improvements in New Loans Made (NLM), PLO, PSC, Inventory and Sales. During times of significant short-term change in assets, there is a lag in the change in revenue.

short-term change in assets, there is a lag in the change in revenue. As NLM improves, there is a timing lag in the growth in both PLO & PSC.

This can be seen in our normal Q3

Q4 trends in PLO and PSC. In Q3, the PLO grows quickly as it recovers from tax season. But, PSC lags behind. In Q4, the PLO growth slows, but the PSC growth is higher as the asset growth from Q3 generates revenue.

As PLO begins to recover, the growth in inventory trails due to the timing of drops from the increasing PLO. This puts pressure on sales while the inventory grows at a slower pace than PLO. 10 Financial Results - Consolidated PLO balance o f $133.7M down 33% Y/Y largely related to the impact

of stimulus payments depressing pawn loan demand and headwinds from COVID-19

f $133.7M down 33% Y/Y largely related to the impact of stimulus payments depressing pawn loan demand and headwinds from COVID-19 Merchandise sales up 1% Y/Y for the quarter, but up 11% for the year

F4Q20 flat same store sales Merchandise sales gross profit down 7% due to lower margins related to ongoing efforts to reduce aged inventory in LatAm and increased inventory reserves

Total inventory decreased $81.8M reflecting a 39% increase in inventory turns to 2.8x

Merchandise sales gross margins declined by 290 bps Y/Y, coming from a decline in LatAm margins, partially offset by improvements in the US from reduced aged and higher velocity

EBITDA down 38% for quarter, with biggest impact coming from lower PSC due to reduced PLO 11 All figures adjusted for discrete items and constant currency. See Appendix for reconciliations. Financial Results - U.S. Pawn PLO down 32% Y/Y reflecting COVID-19 related headwinds

COVID-19 related headwinds PSC down 32% driven by lower average PLO for the quarter partially offset by Y/Y improvement in PLO yield

Merchandise sales decreased 4% Y/Y for the quarter

F4Q20 same store sales decline of 3% Annualized inventory turns grew 32% Y/Y to 2.5x

Merchandise sales gross margin up 200 bps vs. the prior-year quarter driven by effective inventory management

prior-year quarter driven by effective inventory management Aged GM inventory improved to $1.2 million (4.3% of total inventory) from $4.6 million (6.5%) at 9/30/19

Operations expenses down 12% versus the prior-year quarter due to cost reduction initiatives

prior-year quarter due to cost reduction initiatives F4Q20 EBITDA down 48% Y/Y primarily reflecting lower PSC All figures adjusted for discrete items and constant currency. See Appendix for reconciliations. 12 Financial Results - Latin America Pawn PLO down 34% to $27m largely reflecting ongoing COVID-19 headwinds

COVID-19 headwinds PSC down 33% Y/Y driven by lower average PLO for the quarter and a modestly lower yield due primarily to COVID-19 store closures in GPMX

COVID-19 store closures in GPMX Merchandise sales were up 13% for the quarter, reflecting aged reduction efforts driving significant volume

F4Q20 same store sales growth of 8%

Merchandise sales gross margin down to 13% for F4Q20, driven by aged inventory reduction efforts; focused on long-term inventory yield improvement (inventory turns up 49% Y/Y to 3.7x)

long-term inventory yield improvement (inventory turns up 49% Y/Y to 3.7x) Aged GM inventory $ reduced by over 70% compared to Q3 FY20, with additional improvement anticipated in FY21

F4Q20 EBITDA down 90% due to lower PSC and merchandise gross profit partially offset by reduced expenses 13 All figures adjusted for discrete items and constant currency. See Appendix for reconciliations. Appendix 14 Macro Headwinds Pressure EBITDA/EPS EZCORP GAAP Results Q4 % YTD % $ Millions FY20 FY19 B/(W) FY20 FY19 B/(W) Pawn Loans Outstanding $ 131.3 $ 199.1 (34)% Total Revenue $ 166.9 $ 214.3 (22)% $ 822.8 $ 847.2 (3)% Net Revenue $ 89.6 $ 120.9 (26)% $ 449.2 $ 494.4 (9)% Equity in Net (Income) Loss of Investments $ (3.5) $ 0.8 NM $ 2.4 $ 0.1 NM Operations Expense $ 78.2 $ 91.5 15% $ 341.0 $ 358.3 5% Administrative Expenses $ 3.1 $ 14.2 78% $ 49.9 $ 56.0 11% Impairment of Goodwill, Intangibles and Other Assets $ 7.6 $ - (100)% $ 54.7 $ - * Other Charges $ 20.4 $ - NM $ 20.4 $ - * Other (Income)/Expense $ (0.3) $ 2.4 NM $ 0.8 $ 25.9 NM EBITDA $ (16.0) $ 12.0 (233)% $ (20.0) $ 54.1 (137)% Depreciation/Amortization $ 7.7 $ 7.7 -% $ 30.8 $ 28.8 (7)% Interest Expense, Net $ 5.1 $ 4.0 (28)% $ 19.3 $ 21.6 11% Profit Before Tax $ (28.7) $ 0.3 NM $ (70.1) $ 3.7 NM Income Taxes $ (5.4) $ 1.0 NM $ (1.6) $ 2.4 NM Non-Controlling Interest $ - $ - NM $ - $ (1.2) (100)% Net Income $ (23.3) $ (0.6) NM $ (68.5) $ 2.5 NM Diluted EPS $ (0.42) $ (0.01) NM $ (1.24) $ 0.05 NM F4Q20 net revenue down, primarily driven by lower PLO/PSC reflecting ongoing COVID-19 impacts. Gross profit also down due to a slight decline in sales (lower inventory) and lower margins (reduction of aged in LatAm). F4Q20 administrative expenses include a $17M reduction in accrued short-term and long-term incentive compensation. F4Q20 expenses from reorganization, write-downs due to COVID-19 and strategic refocus on core business operations. F4Q20 EPS impacted by software write- offs,contract terminations, severance impact, sublease impairments, and other COVID-19 related expenses. F4Q19 EPS impacted by CCV adjustment and acquisition-related expenses. NM = not meaningful. 15 Macro Headwinds Pressure EBITDA/EPS EZCORP Adjusted Results Q4 % YTD % $ Millions FY20 FY19 B/(W) FY20 FY19 B/(W) Pawn Loans Outstanding $ 133.7 $ 199.1 (33)% Total Revenue $ 170.9 $ 214.3 (20)% $ 832.9 $ 850.7 (2)% Net Revenue $ 91.3 $ 121.1 (25)% $ 456.0 $ 498.2 (8)% Equity in Net (Income) Loss of $ (3.5) $ (1.2) (192)% $ (4.6) $ (4.9) 4% Investments Operations Expense $ 79.3 $ 90.8 13% $ 344.0 $ 357.3 4% Administrative Expenses $ 3.2 $ 12.2 73% $ 49.7 $ 53.3 7% Other Charges $ - $ - NM $ - $ - NM Other (Income)/Expense $ 0.1 $ 0.1 NM $ 0.4 $ 0.3 NM EBITDA $ 12.0 $ 19.3 (38)% $ 66.6 $ 92.1 (28)% Depreciation/Amortization $ 7.8 $ 7.7 (1)% $ 31.3 $ 28.8 (9)% Interest Expense, Net $ 1.3 $ 1.6 19% $ 5.9 $ 4.9 (20)% Profit Before Tax $ 2.9 $ 10.0 (71)% $ 29.4 $ 58.4 (50)% Income Taxes $ (0.9) $ 2.6 131% $ 8.0 $ 17.6 55% Non-Controlling Interest $ - $ - NM $ - $ (1.2) NM Net Income $ 3.8 $ 7.4 (49)% $ 21.4 $ 42.1 (49)% Diluted EPS $ 0.07 $ 0.13 (46)% $ 0.38 $ 0.75 (49)% F4Q20 net revenue down, primarily driven by lower PLO/PSC reflecting ongoing COVID-19 impacts. Gross profit also down due to a slight decline in sales (lower inventory) and lower margins (reduction of aged in LatAm). Early stages of expense optimization. F4Q20 operations expense reduced as a result of cost cutting initiatives at store level. Operations and administrative expenses have not been adjusted for reversal of incentive compensation for $3.9M and $17.0M respectively. F4Q20 Adjusted EBITDA down on lower net revenue largely related to stimulus payments depressing pawn loan demand. Net revenue decline partially offset by expense reductions and optimization. F4Q20 Adjusted EPS decline primarily driven by reduction in net revenue, largely from PSC drop due to COVID-19 impacted loan demand. See "EZCORP GAAP Results" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation." 16 NM = not meaningful. Definition of Terms 17 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we provide certain other financial information that is adjusted to exclude the impact of restructuring and restatement charges and other discrete items and to reflect the results of our Latin America Pawn operations on a constant currency basis. We believe that presentation of the non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in evaluating and comparing our operating results across accounting periods and understanding the operating and financial performance of our business. We believe that the non-GAAP financial information reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. You should consider the non-GAAP information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of that information for comparative purposes. 18 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Q4 - Consolidated* Item Adjusted Constant Adjusted Item Adjusted Base Currency Constant Base Adjustments Base Impact Currency Adjustments Base $ Millions FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY19 FY19 FY19 Revenues 166.9 - 166.9 4.0 170.9 214.3 - 214.3 PSC Revenue 55.2 - 55.2 1.1 56.4 83.1 - 83.1 Merchandise Gross Profit 32.3 - 32.3 0.6 32.9 34.9 0.3 (H) 35.2 Merchandise Margin 31 % 31 % 31 % 33 % 33 % Scrap Gross Profit 1.7 - 1.7 - 1.7 2.3 - 2.3 Scrap Gross Margin 28 % 28 % 28 % 10 % 10 % Net Revenue 89.6 - 89.6 1.7 91.3 120.9 0.3 121.1 Operations Expenses 78.2 (0.5) (A) 77.7 1.6 79.3 91.5 (0.6) (I) 90.8 Administrative Expenses 3.1 (0.2) (B) 2.9 0.3 3.2 14.2 (2.0) (J) 12.2 Impairment of Goodwill, Intangibles and Other Assets 7.6 (7.6) (C) - - - - - - Other Charges 20.4 (20.4) (D) - - - - - - Other Expenses (3.8) 0.4 (E) (3.3) 0.1 (3.2) 3.2 (4.4) (K) (1.2) EBITDA (16.0) 28.2 12.3 (0.2) 12.0 12.0 7.3 19.3 Depreciation and Amortization 7.7 - 7.7 0.2 7.8 7.7 - 7.7 EBIT (23.6) 28.2 4.6 (0.4) 4.2 4.4 7.3 11.7 Interest 5.1 (3.7) (F) 1.3 (0.1) 1.3 4.0 (2.4) (L) 1.6 Profit Before Tax (28.7) 32.0 3.3 (0.4) 2.9 0.3 9.6 10.0 Income Tax Expense (5.4) 4.4 (G) (1.0) 0.1 (0.9) 1.0 1.5 (M) 2.6 Non-Controlling Interest - - - - - - - - Continuing Ops Net Income Attributable to EZCORP (23.3) 27.6 4.3 (0.4) 3.8 (0.6) 8.1 7.4 Diluted EPS 0.42 0.50 0.08 (0.01) 0.07 0.01 0.15 0.13 Diluted Shares Outstanding 55.1 55.1 55.1 55.1 55.1 55.4 55.4 55.4 Pawn Loans Outstanding 131.3 - 131.3 2.4 133.7 199.1 - 199.1 Inventory, Net 95.9 - 95.9 1.7 97.6 179.4 - 179.4 Net Earning Assets 227.2 - 227.2 4.1 231.3 378.4 - 378.4 Footnote * - Includes immaterial presentation reclassifications. Numbers may not foot or cross foot due to rounding. Footnote (A) Amounts include $0.6 million in COVID-19 related charges and $1.1 million in Mexico VAT, netted against $1.2 million severance and store closures costs moved to Other Footnote (B) Amounts include $0.2 million in corporate training costs. Footnote (C) Amounts included $5.0 million right of use asset impairment and $2.6 million of IT impairments.. Footnote (D) Amount includes $8.0 million of asset impairments and $6.4 million of labor reduction costs, $1.8 million in CASHMAX shut down costs, $1.8 million of store closure costs and $2.4 million of other. Footnote (E) Amount includes $0.5 million FX impact, netted against $1.0 million IT write offs to Intangibles Footnote (F) Amount includes $3.3 million of non-cash interest and $0.5 million of Mexico VAT interest. Footnote (G ) Amount includes tax impact of items listed above. Footnote (H) Amount includes $0.3 million net revenue impact from San Angelo store fire. Footnote (I) Amount includes $0.6 million Mexico trade name impairment. Footnote (J) Amount includes $1.7 million acquisition related expenses and $0.3 million Board search fees. Footnote (K) Amount includes $2.0 million adjustment for discrete CCV events, $1.9 million RDC call option expense and $0.5 million net impact from San Angelo store fire. Footnote (L) Amount includes $2.4 million in net non-cash interest expense.19 Footnote (M) Amount includes tax impact of items listed above. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Q4 - U.S. Pawn* Item Adjusted Constant Adjusted Item Adjusted Base Currency Constant Base Adjustments Base Impact Currency Adjustments Base $ Millions FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY19 FY19 FY19 Revenues 124.9 - 124.9 - 124.9 161.6 - 161.6 PSC Revenue 43.2 - 43.2 - 43.2 63.7 - 63.7 Merchandise Gross Profit 28.8 - 28.8 - 28.8 28.2 0.3 (C) 28.5 Merchandise Margin 37 % 37 % 37 % 35 % 35 % Scrap Gross Profit 1.2 - 1.2 - 1.2 1.8 - 1.8 Scrap Gross Margin 30 % 30 % 30 % 10 % 10 % Net Revenue 73.2 - 73.2 - 73.2 93.8 0.3 94.1 Operations Expenses 59.6 0.1 (A) 59.7 - 59.7 68.1 - 68.1 Impairment of Goodwill, Intangibles and Other Assets - - - - - - - - Other Charges 3.1 (3.1) (B) - - - - - - Other Expenses 0.2 - 0.2 - 0.2 0.5 (0.5) (D) - EBITDA 10.4 3.0 13.4 - 13.4 25.1 0.8 26.0 Depreciation and Amortization 2.7 - 2.7 - 2.7 2.9 - 2.9 EBIT 7.7 3.0 10.7 - 10.7 22.2 0.8 23.0 Interest - - - - - - - - Profit Before Tax 7.7 3.0 10.7 - 10.7 22.2 0.8 23.0 Pawn Loans Outstanding 106.3 - 106.3 - 106.3 157.4 - 157.4 Inventory, Net 75.8 - 75.8 - 75.8 142.3 - 142.3 Net Earning Assets 182.1 - 182.1 - 182.1 299.7 - 299.7 Footnote * - Includes immaterial presentation reclassifications. Numbers may not foot or cross foot due to rounding. Footnote (A) Amounts include $0.4 million in COVID-19 related charges netted against $0.5 million store closures costs moved to Other Footnote (B) Amount includes $2.4 million of store closure costs and $0.7 million of labor reduction costs Footnote (C) Amount includes $0.3 million net revenue impact from San Angelo store fire. Footnote (D) Amount includes $0.5 million net loss impact from San Angelo store fire. 20 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Q4 - Latin America Pawn* Item Adjusted Constant Adjusted Item Adjusted Base Currency Constant Base Adjustments Base Impact Currency Adjustments Base $ Millions FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY19 FY19 FY19 Revenues 41.7 - 41.7 4.0 45.7 51.3 - 51.3 PSC Revenue 12.0 - 12.0 1.1 13.1 19.4 - 19.4 Merchandise Gross Profit 3.5 - 3.5 0.6 4.1 6.7 - 6.7 Merchandise Margin 13 % 13 % 13 % 25 % 25 % Scrap Gross Profit 0.6 - 0.6 - 0.6 0.5 - 0.5 Scrap Gross Margin 24 % 24 % 24 % 9 % 9 % Net Revenue 16.1 - 16.1 1.7 17.8 26.6 - 26.6 Operations Expenses 16.4 (0.6) (A) 15.8 1.6 17.4 19.5 (0.6) (E) 18.9 Administrative Expenses (0.1) - (0.1) - (0.1) (0.2) - (0.2) Impairment of Goodwill, Intangibles and Other Assets - - - - - - - - Other Charges 1.7 (1.7) (B) - - - - - - Other Expenses 0.1 (0.5) (C) (0.4) - (0.4) (0.3) - (0.3) EBITDA (2.1) 2.8 0.7 0.1 0.9 7.6 0.6 8.2 Depreciation and Amortization 1.8 - 1.8 0.2 2.0 1.7 - 1.7 EBIT (3.9) 2.8 (1.1) - (1.2) 5.9 0.6 6.5 Interest (0.1) (0.5) (D) (0.5) (0.1) (0.6) (0.3) 0.1 (F) (0.2) Profit Before Tax (3.9) 3.3 (0.6) - (0.6) 6.2 0.5 6.7 Pawn Loans Outstanding 25.0 - 25.0 2.4 27.4 41.6 - 41.6 Inventory, Net 20.1 - 20.1 1.7 21.8 37.1 - 37.1 Net Earning Assets 45.1 - 45.1 4.1 49.2 78.7 - 78.7 Footnote * - Includes immaterial presentation reclassifications. Numbers may not foot or cross foot due to rounding. Footnote (A) Amounts include $1.1 million in Mexico VAT and $0.2 million in COVID-19 related charges, netted against $0.7 million severance costs moved to Other Footnote (B) Amount includes $1.7 million of store closure costs Footnote (C) Amount includes $0.5 million FX loss impact Footnote (D) Amount includes $0.5 million of Mexico VAT interest Footnote (E) Amount includes $0.6 million Mexico trade name impairment.21 Footnote (F) Amount includes $0.1 million in net non-cash interest income GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation YTD - Continuing Operations* Item Adjusted Constant Adjusted Item Adjusted Base Currency Constant Base Adjustments Base Impact Currency Adjustments Base $ Millions FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY19 FY19 FY19 Revenues 822.8 - 822.9 10.0 832.9 847.2 3.4 850.7 PSC Revenue 272.6 - 272.6 3.0 275.6 327.4 (1.1) (I) 326.3 Merchandise Gross Profit 163.7 2.2 (A) 166.0 1.5 167.5 155.9 4.9 (J) 160.7 Merchandise Margin 33 % 33 % 33 % 34 % 1 % 35 % Scrap Gross Profit 9.9 - 9.9 - 9.9 7.5 - 7.5 Scrap Gross Margin 21 % 21 % 21 % 12 % 12 % Net Revenue 449.2 2.2 451.5 4.5 456.0 494.4 3.7 498.2 Operations Expenses 341.0 (1.0) (B) 340.0 3.9 344.0 358.3 (1.0) (K) 357.3 Administrative Expenses 49.9 (0.5) (C) 49.4 0.4 49.7 56.0 (2.6) (L) 53.3 Impairment of Goodwill, Intangibles and Other Assets 54.7 (54.7) (D) - - - - - - Other Charges 20.4 (20.4) (E) - - - - - - Other Expenses 3.3 (7.4) (F) (4.2) - (4.2) 26.1 (30.7) (M) (4.6) EBITDA (20.0) 86.3 66.3 0.3 66.6 54.1 38.1 92.1 Depreciation and Amortization 30.8 - 30.8 0.4 31.3 28.8 - 28.8 EBIT (50.8) 86.3 35.4 (0.1) 35.3 25.3 38.1 63.3 Interest 19.3 (13.2) (G) 6.0 (0.2) 5.9 21.6 (16.7) (N) 4.9 Profit Before Tax (70.1) 99.5 29.4 - 29.4 3.7 54.7 58.4 Income Tax Expense (1.6) 9.4 (H) 7.8 0.2 8.0 2.4 15.2 (O) 17.6 Non-Controlling Interest - - - - - (1.2) - (1.2) Continuing Ops Net Income Attributable to EZCORP (68.5) 90.1 21.6 (0.2) 21.4 2.5 39.5 42.1 Diluted EPS (1.24) 1.63 0.39 (0.01) 0.38 0.05 0.71 0.75 Diluted Shares Outstanding 55.3 55.3 55.3 55.3 55.3 56.0 56.0 56.0 Pawn Loans Outstanding 131.3 - 131.3 2.4 133.7 199.1 - 199.1 Inventory, Net 95.9 - 95.9 1.7 97.6 179.4 - 179.4 Net Earning Assets 227.2 - 227.2 4.1 231.3 378.4 - 378.4 Footnote * - Includes immaterial presentation reclassifications. Numbers may not foot or cross foot due to rounding. Footnote (A) Amount includes $2.2 million in shrink/robbery loss impact from civil unrest Footnote (B) Amounts include $1.1 million in COVID-19 related charges and $1.0 million in Mexico VAT, netted against $1.2 million severance and store closures costs moved to Other Footnote (C) Amounts include $0.2 million in corporate training costs, $0.2 million COVID-19 related charges, and $0.1 million of impairment consulting costs Footnote (D) Amounts included $47.1 million of Goodwill and Trade name impairment, $5.0 million of ROU head office asset impairment and $2.6 million of IT project write-offs Footnote (E) Amount includes $8.0 million of asset impairments and $6.4 million of labor reduction costs for the corporate office, $1.8 million in CASHMAX shut down costs, $1.8 million of store closure costs and $2.4 million of other. Footnote (F) Amount includes $7.1 million CCV class action settlement and $0.2 million US Pawn loss from civil unrest, and $0.1 million of auto lease impairments. Footnote (G) Amount includes $12.4 million of non-cash interest and $0.9 million of Mexico VAT interest. Footnote (H) Amount includes tax impact of items listed above. Footnote (I) Amount includes $1.1 million of PSC recovery in GPMX Footnote (J) Amount includes $4.6 million VAT merchandise sales adjustment and $0.3 million net revenue impact from San Angelo store fire. Footnote (K) Amount includes $0.6 million Mexico trade name impairment and $0.4 million of acquisition related expenses Footnote (L) Amount includes $0.7 million Board search fees and $1.9 million of acquisition related expenses Footnote (M) Amount includes $19.7 million CCV impairment, $3.6 million loss from Republic Metals bankruptcy, $3.0 million litigation expenses, $2.0 million adjustment for discrete CCV events, $1.9 million RDC call option expense and $0.5 million net loss impact from San Angelo store fire. Footnote (N) Amount includes $15.2 million in net non-cash interest expense and $1.5 million of Mexico VAT interest 22 Footnote (O) Amount includes tax impact of items listed above. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation YTD - U.S. Pawn* Item Adjusted Constant Adjusted Item Adjusted Base Currency Constant Base Adjustments Base Impact Currency Adjustments Base $ Millions FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY19 FY19 FY19 Revenues 638.8 - 638.8 - 638.8 650.4 - 650.4 PSC Revenue 210.1 - 210.1 - 210.1 248.4 - 248.4 Merchandise Gross Profit 140.4 2.2 (A) 142.6 - 142.6 130.9 0.3 (F) 131.2 Merchandise Margin 36 % 36 % 36 % 37 % 37 % Scrap Gross Profit 8.6 - 8.6 - 8.6 6.5 - 6.5 Scrap Gross Margin 24 % 24 % 24 % 14 % 14 % Net Revenue 359.2 2.2 361.4 - 361.4 386.0 0.3 386.3 Operations Expenses 261.6 (0.4) (B) 261.2 - 261.2 269.0 - 269.0 Administrative Expenses 0.1 - 0.1 - 0.1 - - - Impairment of Goodwill, Intangibles and Other Assets 10.0 (10.0) (C) - - - - - - Other Charges 3.1 (3.1) (D) - - - - - - Other Expenses 0.4 (0.2) (E) 0.3 - 0.3 3.4 (3.4) (G) - EBITDA 84.0 15.9 99.9 - 99.9 113.6 3.7 117.2 Depreciation and Amortization 11.0 - 11.0 - 11.0 11.9 - 11.9 EBIT 73.0 15.9 88.9 - 88.9 101.7 3.7 105.4 Interest - - - - - - - - Profit Before Tax 73.0 15.9 88.9 - 88.9 101.7 3.7 105.4 Pawn Loans Outstanding 106.3 - 106.3 - 106.3 157.4 - 157.4 Inventory, Net 75.8 - 75.8 - 75.8 142.3 - 142.3 Net Earning Assets 182.1 - 182.1 - 182.1 299.7 - 299.7 Footnote * - Includes immaterial presentation reclassifications. Numbers may not foot or cross foot due to rounding. Footnote (A) Amount includes $2.2 million in shrink/robbery loss impact from civil unrest Footnote (B) Amounts include $0.9 million in COVID-19 related charges netted against $0.5 million store closures costs moved to Other Footnote (C) Amounts included $10.0 million of Goodwill impairment Footnote (D) Amount includes $2.4 million of store closure costs and $0.7 million of labor reduction costs Footnote (E) Amount includes $0.2 million of loss from civil unrest Footnote (F) Amount includes $0.3 million net revenue impact from San Angelo store fire.23 Footnote (G) Amount includes $2.9 million loss from Republic Metals bankruptcy and $0.5 million net loss impact from San Angelo store fire. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation YTD - Latin America Pawn* Item Adjusted Constant Adjusted Item Adjusted Base Currency Constant Base Adjustments Base Impact Currency Adjustments Base $ Millions FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY19 FY19 FY19 Revenues 180.1 - 180.1 10.0 190.1 191.2 3.5 194.6 PSC Revenue 62.6 - 62.6 3.0 65.5 79.0 (1.1) (E) 77.9 Merchandise Gross Profit 23.4 - 23.4 1.5 24.9 25.0 4.6 (F) 29.6 Merchandise Margin 22 % 22 % 22 % 26 % 29 % Scrap Gross Profit 1.3 - 1.3 - 1.3 1.0 - 1.0 Scrap Gross Margin 11 % 11 % 11 % 7 % 7 % Net Revenue 87.0 - 87.1 4.5 91.6 105.2 3.5 108.6 Operations Expenses 69.9 (0.6) (A) 69.3 3.9 73.2 74.2 (1.0) (G) 73.2 Administrative Expenses (0.1) - (0.1) - (0.1) (0.4) - (0.4) Impairment of Goodwill, Intangibles and Other Assets 35.9 (35.9) (B) - - - - - - Other Charges 1.7 (1.7) (C) - - - - - - Other Expenses (0.4) - (0.4) - (0.4) 0.2 (0.7) (H) (0.6) EBITDA (20.0) 38.3 18.4 0.6 19.0 31.2 5.2 36.4 Depreciation and Amortization 7.3 - 7.3 0.4 7.7 6.3 - 6.3 EBIT (27.3) 38.3 11.1 0.2 11.2 25.0 5.2 30.1 Interest (0.9) (0.7) (D) (1.6) (0.2) (1.8) - (0.9) (I) (0.9) Profit Before Tax (26.4) 39.1 12.7 0.4 13.1 25.0 6.0 31.0 Pawn Loans Outstanding 25.0 - 25.0 2.4 27.4 41.6 - 41.6 Inventory, Net 20.1 - 20.1 1.7 21.8 37.1 - 37.1 Net Earning Assets 45.1 - 45.1 4.1 49.2 78.7 - 78.7 Footnote * - Includes immaterial presentation reclassifications. Numbers may not foot or cross foot due to rounding. Footnote (A) Amounts include $1.1 million in Mexico VAT and $0.2 million in COVID-19 related charges, netted against $0.7 million severance moved to Other Footnote (B) Amounts include $35.9 million of Goodwill and Trade name impairments Footnote (C) Amount includes $1.7 million of store closure costs. Footnote (D) Amount includes $0.1 million of non-cash interest income and $0.9 million of Mexico VAT interest expense. Footnote (E) Amount includes $1.1 million of PSC recovery in GPMX Footnote (F) Amount includes $4.6 million VAT merchandise sales adjustment. Footnote (G) Amount includes $0.6 million Mexico trade name impairment and $0.4 million of acquisition related expenses Footnote (H) Amount includes $0.7 million loss from Republic Metals bankruptcy Footnote (I) Amount includes $0.6 million in net non-cash interest income and $1.5 million of 24 Mexico VAT interest Consolidated Growth FY18-FY20 Reconciliation* FY18 FY18 FY18 FY18 FY18 FY19 FY19 FY19 FY19 FY19 $ Millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Continuing Ops PBT 19.7 17.5 15.5 2.9 55.5 (4.7) 5.0 3.1 0.3 3.7 Add Back Net Interest 1.6 1.6 3.0 4.6 10.8 5.5 5.5 6.7 4.0 21.6 Add Back Depreciation and Amortization 5.7 6.5 6.1 7.2 25.5 6.8 7.0 7.3 7.7 28.8 Continuing Ops EBITDA 27.0 25.5 24.7 14.7 91.8 7.6 17.5 17.1 12.0 54.1 Discrete Adjustments 0.4 (0.2) (5.1) 12.0 7.1 20.7 5.3 4.7 7.3 38.1 Adjusted EBITDA 27.4 25.3 19.6 26.7 98.9 28.3 22.8 21.7 19.3 92.1 Constant Currency (0.4) (0.4) - (0.2) (0.9) - - - - - Currency Adjusted Continuing Ops EBITDA 27.0 24.9 19.6 26.5 98.0 28.3 22.8 21.7 19.3 92.1 Continuing Ops Net Revenue 122.1 120.3 114.7 124.5 481.5 130.0 127.7 115.9 120.9 494.4 Discrete Adjustments - - - - - - (1.1) 4.6 0.3 3.7 Adjusted Net Revenue 122.1 120.3 114.7 124.5 481.5 130.0 126.6 120.4 121.1 498.2 Contatnt Currency (1.1) (0.7) - (0.5) (2.4) - - - - - Currency Adjusted Continuing Ops Net Revenue 121.0 119.6 114.8 123.9 479.2 130.0 126.6 120.4 121.1 498.2 EBITDA Margin 22 % 21 % 17 % 21 % 20 % 22 % 18 % 18 % 16 % 18 % FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 $ Millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year PBT 3.0 (34.2) (10.2) (28.7) (70.1) Add Back Net Interest 4.5 4.9 4.8 5.1 19.3 Add Back Depreciation and Amortization 7.7 7.8 7.7 7.7 30.8 EBITDA 15.2 (21.5) 2.2 (16.0) (20.0) Discrete Adjustments 7.7 47.4 3.0 28.2 86.3 Adjusted EBITDA 22.9 25.9 5.2 12.3 66.3 Constant Currency (0.2) 0.2 0.5 (0.2) 0.3 Currency Adjusted EBITDA 22.7 26.1 5.8 12.0 66.6 Net Revenue 130.1 127.4 102.2 89.6 449.2 Discrete Adjustments - - 2.2 - 2.2 Adjusted Net Revenue 130.1 127.4 104.4 89.6 451.5 Constant Currency (0.7) 0.5 2.9 1.7 4.5 Currency Adjusted Net Revenue 129.4 127.9 107.4 91.3 456.0 EBITDA Margin 18 % 20 % 5 % 13 % 15 % Footnote * - Includes immaterial presentation reclassifications. Numbers may not foot or cross foot due to rounding. See final page of reconciliations for constant currency assumption 25 Pawn Businesses FY18-FY20 Reconciliation* FY18 FY18 FY18 FY18 FY18 FY19 FY19 FY19 FY19 FY19 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 $ Millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY U.S. Pawn PBT 27.8 28.2 21.3 25.5 102.7 27.4 28.4 23.6 22.2 101.7 28.6 20.4 16.5 7.7 73.1 Add Back Net Interest - - - 0.1 0.1 - - - - - - - - - - Add Back Depreciation and Amortization 2.8 3.5 3.0 3.5 12.9 3.0 3.0 2.9 2.9 11.9 2.9 2.7 2.7 2.7 11.0 U.S. Pawn EBITDA 30.6 31.7 24.3 29.1 115.7 30.5 31.4 26.6 25.1 113.6 31.4 23.1 19.2 10.4 84.1 Discrete Adjustments 0.3 (0.2) - - 0.1 2.9 - - 0.8 3.7 - 10.0 2.9 3.0 15.9 Adjusted U.S. Pawn EBITDA 30.9 31.5 24.3 29.1 115.8 33.3 31.4 26.6 26.0 117.2 31.4 33.1 22.1 13.4 100.0 U.S. Pawn Net Revenue 96.8 97.0 89.6 95.6 379.0 101.3 98.9 92.0 93.8 386.0 99.5 100.7 85.8 73.2 359.2 Discrete Adjustments - - - - - - - - 0.3 0.3 - - 2.2 - 2.2 Adjusted U.S. Pawn Net Revenue 96.8 97.0 89.6 95.6 379.0 101.3 98.9 92.0 94.1 386.3 99.5 100.7 88.0 73.2 361.4 FY18 FY18 FY18 FY18 FY18 FY19 FY19 FY19 FY19 FY19 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 $ Millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Latin America Pawn PBT 8.6 6.8 8.7 9.1 33.2 6.8 9.5 2.1 5.8 24.1 8.1 (30.1) (0.7) (3.9) (26.7) Remove Buy/Sell Loss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Add Back Net Interest (0.6) (0.8) (0.7) (0.5) (2.6) (0.4) (0.4) 1.1 (0.3) - (0.4) - (0.5) (0.1) (0.9) Add Back Depreciation and Amortization 0.8 0.9 1.0 1.4 4.1 1.4 1.5 1.6 1.7 6.3 1.9 1.9 1.6 1.8 7.3 Latin America Pawn EBITDA 8.8 7.0 8.9 9.9 34.6 7.8 10.6 4.8 7.2 30.4 9.7 (28.2) 0.4 (2.1) (20.2) Discrete Adjustments - - - - - 1.7 (1.8) 4.6 0.6 5.2 (0.1) 35.7 (0.1) 2.8 38.3 Constant Currency Impact (0.3) (0.1) 0.1 (0.2) (0.5) - - - - - (0.3) 0.1 0.6 0.1 0.6 Adjusted Latin America Pawn EBITDA 8.5 6.9 9.0 9.7 34.1 9.5 8.8 9.4 7.8 35.5 9.3 7.6 0.9 0.9 18.7 Latin America Pawn Net Revenue 23.8 22.0 23.9 26.6 96.2 27.5 28.0 23.2 26.6 105.2 29.7 25.8 15.4 16.1 87.0 Remove Buy/Sell Impact - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Discrete Adjustments - - - - - - (1.1) 4.6 - 3.5 - - - - - Constant Currency Impact (0.7) (0.4) 0.2 (0.5) (1.3) - - - - - (0.7) 0.5 3.0 1.7 4.6 Adjusted Latin America Pawn Net Revenue 23.1 21.6 24.1 26.1 94.8 27.5 26.9 27.7 26.6 108.6 29.1 26.3 18.4 17.8 91.6 Latin America Same Store PLO Growth GAAP 16 % 11 % (2)% 4 % 10 % 4 % 4 % (6)% 2 % (12)% (38)% (41)% Constant Currency 11 % 9 % 8 % 7 % 11 % 9 % 2 % (3)% (3)% (2)% (26)% (31)% Footnote * - Includes immaterial presentation reclassifications. Numbers may not foot or cross foot due to rounding. See final page of reconciliations for constant currency assumption 26 Constant Currency In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency basis ("constant currency"). We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzals and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our Latin America Pawn operations and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three and nine months ended June 30 were as follows: September 30, Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Mexican peso 21.6 19.7 22.1 19.4 21 19.4 Guatemalan quetzal 7.6 7.6 7.5 7.5 7.5 7.6 Honduran lempira 24.3 24.2 24.3 24.1 24.3 24.1 Peruvian sol 3.5 3.4 3.5 3.3 3.4 3.3 27 Attachments Original document

