Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EZCORP, Inc.    EZPW

EZCORP, INC.

(EZPW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/08 04:00:00 pm
5.15 USD   -0.96%
03:07aEZCORP, INC. : Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders via Conference Call on Thursday, February 18, 2021
BU
02/03EZCORP : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/03EZCORP : Q1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EZCORP, Inc. : Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders via Conference Call on Thursday, February 18, 2021

02/09/2021 | 09:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EZCORP, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZPW) will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time via conference call. Management will discuss the business followed by a question and answer session.

EZCORP stockholders, as well as analysts and other interested persons, can join the meeting by dialing (877) 407-0789, Conference ID: 13714809, or internationally by dialing (201) 689-8562. The meeting will also be webcast simultaneously through this link: http://investors.ezcorp.com. A replay of the meeting will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the call.

EZCORP’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2020 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ezcorp.com. EZCORP stockholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.

About EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It also sells pre-owned merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EZCORP, INC.
03:07aEZCORP, INC. : Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders via Conference Call on T..
BU
02/03EZCORP : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/03EZCORP : Q1
PU
02/03EZCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/03EZCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
02/03EZCORP : Earnings Flash (EZPW) EZCORP Posts Q1 Revenue $178.1M, vs. Street Est o..
MT
02/03EZCORP : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BU
02/02EZCORP, INC. : to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results After Market Close o..
BU
2020INSIDER TRENDS : EZCORP Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Security to Acquire ..
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : EZCORP Insider Converts Option/Derivative Security Sells Portio..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 731 M - -
Net income 2021 6,09 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 286 M 286 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart EZCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
EZCORP, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EZCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,25 $
Last Close Price 5,15 $
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason A. Kulas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy K. Jugmans CFO, Treasury, VP-Mergers & Acquisitions
Philip Ean Cohen Executive Chairman
Keith Robertson Chief Information Officer
Nicole Swies Chief Revenue & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EZCORP, INC.7.52%286
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%45 261
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL8.53%21 999
ORIX CORPORATION16.19%21 336
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.15.91%7 498
ACOM CO., LTD.7.03%7 027
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ