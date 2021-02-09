EZCORP, Inc. : Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders via Conference Call on Thursday, February 18, 2021

EZCORP, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZPW) will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time via conference call. Management will discuss the business followed by a question and answer session.

EZCORP stockholders, as well as analysts and other interested persons, can join the meeting by dialing (877) 407-0789, Conference ID: 13714809, or internationally by dialing (201) 689-8562. The meeting will also be webcast simultaneously through this link: http://investors.ezcorp.com. A replay of the meeting will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the call.

EZCORP’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2020 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ezcorp.com. EZCORP stockholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.

About EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It also sells pre-owned merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

