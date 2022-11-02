EZCORP, Inc. to Present at the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 17th in Dallas, TX

EZCORP, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions powering the circular economy, today announced that Lachie Given, CEO, and Tim Jugmans, CFO, will participate in the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference to be held on November 17, 2022 at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, Texas. Mr. Given and Mr. Jugmans will present at 2:15pm CT and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. EZCORP’s presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website: www.IDEASconferences.com and in the investor relations section of the company's website: www.ezcorp.com

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

