EZCORP : NOTICE OF RATIFICATION AND ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT OF THE STOCKHOLDERS OF EZCORP, INC - Form 8-K

NOTICE OF RATIFICATION AND

ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT OF

THE STOCKHOLDERS OF

EZCORP, INC.

January 31, 2022

Dear Stockholder:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Section 228(e) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the "DGCL") that, in connection with the ratification of certain "defective corporate acts" (as defined in Section 204(h) of the DGCL) identified in the Board Resolutions (as defined below) pursuant to and in accordance with Section 204 of the DGCL (collectively, the "Acts" and the ratification thereof, the "Ratification"), a written consent (the "Stockholder Consent") of the sole holder of the outstanding shares of Class B Voting Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share (the "Class B VotingCommon Stock"), of EZCORP, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), representing the requisite vote of the stockholders of the Company to approve the ratification of each of the Acts and matters set forth therein, was executed and delivered to the Company in accordance with the DGCL on January 31, 2022. Upon the execution and delivery of the Stockholder Consent on January 31, 2022, the ratification of the Acts became effective (the "Validation Effective Time"). A copy of the resolutions of the Board of Directors of the Corporation (the "Board") authorizing the Ratification is attached as Exhibit A to this Notice and incorporated herein by reference (the "Board Resolutions"). Pursuant to the Stockholder Consent, the holder of all of the outstanding shares of Class B Voting Common Stock also expressly approved and ratified the Plan Amendment (as defined in the Board Resolutions) and ratified the Board's approval of the Ratification in all respects.

This Notice is being given on January 31, 2022 to the persons, other than the holder of all of the outstanding shares of Class B Voting Common Stock who executed and delivered the Stockholder Consent, who were the holders of record of the issued and outstanding shares capital stock of the Company as of the close of business on January 31, 2022, being the date that the Board Resolutions were adopted and the Stockholder Consent was delivered to the Company. This Notice is also being given to each holder of valid and putative stock entitled thereto, whether voting or nonvoting, as of January 31, 2022, and as of the date of each of the Acts, other than those persons who executed and delivered the Stockholder Consent or who otherwise consented to or waived notice of the Ratification in writing.

This Notice shall constitute the notice of stockholder action without a meeting required by Section 228(e) of the DGCL and shall also constitute any notice required under Section 204 of the DGCL. Additionally, under Section 204 of the DGCL, any claim that the any of the Acts or putative stock referenced in the Board Resolutions ratified under Section 204 of the DGCL is void or voidable due to the failure(s) of authorization set forth therein, or that the Delaware Court of Chancery should declare in its discretion that the ratification thereof in accordance with Section 204 of the DGCL not be effective or be effective only on certain conditions, must be brought within the later of 120 days from the Validation Effective Time or the time at which this Notice is given.

EZCORP, INC.

By: /s/ THOMAS H.WELCH,JR.

Thomas H. Welch, Jr.

Chief Legal Officer and Secretary









EXHIBIT A

Board Resolutions









EZCORP, INC.

UNANIMOUSWRITTENCONSENTOFTHEBOARDOFDIRECTORS

January 31, 2022

Each of the undersigned, collectively constituting all of the members of the Board of Directors of

EZCORP, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), pursuant to Section 141(f) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the "DGCL"), DOES HEREBY CONSENT to the adoption of, and DOES HEREBY ADOPT, the following resolutions:

WHEREAS, pursuant to the Amended and Restated EZCORP, Inc. 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan, effective November 28, 2018 (the "Plan"), the Company is authorized to grant and issue Awards consisting of Stock Options, Stock Appreciation Rights, Stock Bonuses, Restricted Stock, Restricted Stock Units or Performance Shares (as such terms are defined in the Plan, and capitalized terms used and not defined herein have the meaning set forth in the Plan) in respect of the shares of the Company's Class A Non-Voting Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share (the "Class A Non-Voting Common Stock");

WHEREAS, although Section 1.2 of the Plan provided that no Award shall be granted under the Plan after May 1, 2020, since May 1, 2020, the Company has granted the Awards listed on Schedule 1 attached hereto (the "Award Grants"), with each such grant being approved by the People and Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") prior to grant and otherwise purportedly made under the Plan;

WHEREAS, in consultation with counsel, the Board has determined that:

(a)Each of the Award Grants may constitute a "defective corporate act" (as such term is defined in Section 204(h) of the DGCL as a result of the failure of the Award Grants to have been authorized and effected in accordance with the terms of the Plan prior to May 1, 2020;

(b)Each share of Class A Non-Voting Common Stock issued pursuant to the Award Grants (as shown on Schedule 1) (collectively, the "Issuances") may constitute a share of "putative stock" (as such term is defined in Section 204(h) of the DGCL); and

(c)The amendment of of the Plan, effective as of April 30, 2020, (1) to replace the phrase "the tenth anniversary of the Effective Date" in Section 1.2 with "December 31, 2021" and (2) to increase the number of Authorized Shares specified in Section 3.1 to such number as is sufficient to cover the Award Grants (the "Plan Amendment") in order to allow for the making of the Award Grants under the Plan may constitute a "defective corporate act" (as such term is defined in Section 204(h) of the DGCL) as a result of the failure of the Plan Amendment to have been authorized and effected in accordance with the terms of the Plan prior to May 1, 2020; and

WHEREAS, the Board has determined that it is advisable and in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders to ratify the Award Grants, the Issuances and the Plan Amendment pursuant to and in accordance with Section 204 of the DGCL.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Award Grants, the Issuances and the Plan

Amendment are the defective corporate acts to be ratified hereby;

RESOLVED, FURTHER, that the date of: (i) each Award Grant is the date of grant set forth on

Schedule 1 with respect to such Award Grant (and Schedule 1 is expressly incorporated herein by

reference); (ii) each Issuance is the date of issuance set forth on Schedule 1 with respect to such

Issuance and (iii) the Plan Amendment was April 30, 2020;

RESOLVED, FURTHER, that the Award Grants and the Issuances have resulted in the issuance of a total of 155,491 shares of Class A Non-Voting Common Stock on the dates, and in the amounts, set forth on Schedule 1 and all such shares of Class A Non-Voting Common Stock constitute shares of putative stock;

RESOLVED, FURTHER, that the nature of the "failure of authorization" (as defined in Section 204(h) of the DGCL) in respect of: (i) each of the Award Grants and each of the Issuances is the failure of the applicable Award Grant to have been authorized and effected in accordance with the terms of the Plan and (ii) the Plan Amendment is the failure of the Plan Amendment to have to have been approved by the Board and voting stockholders of the Company and authorized and effected in accordance with the terms of the Plan;

RESOLVED FURTHER, that pursuant to and in accordance with Section 204 of the DGCL, the ratification of each of the Award Grants, the Issuances and the Plan Amendment be, and hereby is, approved, adopted and confirmed in all respects;

RESOLVED, FURTHER, that the ratification of the Award Grants, the Issuances and the Plan

Amendment be, and hereby is, submitted to holder of the outstanding shares of the Company's Class B Voting Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share (the "Class B Voting Common Stock"), entitled to vote thereon (the "Voting Stockholder") for approval and adoption thereby;

RESOLVED, FURTHER, that the Board hereby recommends that the Voting Stockholder approve and adopt the ratification of the Award Grants, the Issuances and the Plan Amendment;

RESOLVED, FURTHER, that the "validation effective time" (as defined in Section 204(h) of the DGCL) in respect of the ratification of the Award Grants, the Issuances and the Plan Amendment shall be the time and date on which the Voting Stockholder approves such ratification;

RESOLVED, FURTHER, that the Plan Amendment be, and hereby is, approved, adopted, ratified and confirmed by the Board in all respects;

RESOLVED, FURTHER, that, subject to the approval of the ratification of the defective corporate acts set forth herein by the Voting Stockholder, each of the Awards granted pursuant to the Award Grants be, and hereby is, ratified on the terms that such Award was originally granted, and each such Award shall be deemed to have been granted under the Plan notwithstanding the provisions of the Plan that may have been in effect without giving effect to the Plan Amendment;

RESOLVED, FURTHER, that, subject to the approval of the ratification of the defective corporate acts set forth herein by the Voting Stockholder, the officers of the Company be, and each of them hereby is, authorized, empowered and directed, for and on behalf of the Company, to deliver a notice of the ratification of the defective corporate acts set forth herein in the form and containing the information required by Sections 204 and 228 of the DGCL;

RESOLVED, FURTHER, that, any time before the relevant validation effective time in respect of the ratification of any of the defective corporate acts identified herein, the Board may abandon the ratification of such act or acts before or after approval thereof by the holder of the outstanding shares of Class B Voting Common Stock without further action by the stockholders of the Company; and RESOLVED, FURTHER, that the officers of the Company be, and each of them hereby is, authorized, empowered and directed, for and on behalf of the Company, to take any and all actions, to negotiate for and enter into agreements and amendments to agreements, to perform all such acts and things, to execute, file, deliver or record in the name and on behalf of the Company, all such certificates,

instruments, agreements or other documents, and to make all such payments as they, in their judgment, or in the judgment of any one or more of them, may deem necessary, advisable or appropriate in order to carry out the purpose and intent of, or consummate the transactions contemplated by the foregoing resolutions and/or all of the transactions contemplated therein or thereby, the authorization therefor to be conclusively evidenced by the taking of such action or the execution and delivery of such certificates, instruments, agreements or documents.

The Secretary of the Company is hereby directed to file a signed copy of this Consent in the minute book of the Company.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned, being all the directors of the Company, have executed this Consent on the date set forth below such stockholder's name, to be effective as of the date first written above.

Date: January 31, 2022 /s/ MATTHEW W.APPEL Matthew W. Appel Date: January 31, 2022 /s/ ZENA SRIVATSA ARNOLD Zena Srivatsa Arnold Date: January 31, 2022 /s/ PHILLIP E.COHEN Phillip E. Cohen Date: January 31, 2022 /s/ JASON A.KULAS Jason A. Kulas Date: January 31, 2022 /s/ PABLO LAGOS ESPINOSA Pablo Lagos Espinosa Date: January 31, 2022 /s/ GARY L.TILLETT Gary L Tillett





SCHEDULE 1 AWARD GRANTS SINCE MAY 1, 2020 Name of Recipient Grant Date Plan Year Units Awarded Vesting Date Shares Issued Date of Issuance Hugo Dooner 18-May-20 Director (2020) 12,346 30-Sep-20 12,346 2-Oct-20 Matt Appel 22-Dec-20 Director (2021) 15,905 31-Mar-21 15,905 1-Apr-21 Zena Srivatsa Arnold 22-Dec-20 Director (2021) 15,905 31-Mar-21 15,905 1-Apr-21 Shelaghmichael Brown 22-Dec-20 Director (2021) 15,905 18-Feb-21 15,905 6-Mar-21 Hugo Dooner 22-Dec-20 Director (2021) 15,905 18-Feb-21 15,905 6-Mar-21 Pablo Lagos Espinosa 22-Dec-20 Director (2021) 15,905 31-Mar-21 15,905 1-Apr-21 Kent Stone 22-Dec-20 Director (2021) 15,905 18-Feb-21 15,905 6-Mar-21 Gary Tillett 22-Dec-20 Director (2021) 15,905 31-Mar-21 15,905 1-Apr-21 Robert W.K. Webb 22-Dec-20 Director (2021) 15,905 18-Feb-21 15,905 6-Mar-21 Rosa Zeegers 22-Dec-20 Director (2021) 15,905 18-Feb-21 15,905 6-Mar-21 Cesar Bertran 19-Jan-21 FY20 10,964 30-Sep-22 Ellen Bryant 19-Jan-21 FY20 25,599 30-Sep-22 Lachie Given 19-Jan-21 FY20 74,303 30-Sep-22 Timothy Jugmans 19-Jan-21 FY20 17,706 30-Sep-22 Jason Kulas 19-Jan-21 FY20 129,517 30-Sep-22 Francisco Kuthy 19-Jan-21 FY20 61,919 30-Sep-22 Caleb Magee 19-Jan-21 FY20 16,640 30-Sep-22 Norma Morales 19-Jan-21 FY20 10,990 30-Sep-22 Miguel Murguia 19-Jan-21 FY20 9,929 30-Sep-22 Blair Powell 19-Jan-21 FY20 34,674 30-Sep-22 Keith Robertson 19-Jan-21 FY20 41,486 30-Sep-22 Sunil Sajnini 19-Jan-21 FY20 19,249 30-Sep-22 Nicole Swies 19-Jan-21 FY20 19,349 30-Sep-22 Juan Pablo Vergara 19-Jan-21 FY20 10,061 30-Sep-22 Damon Vigiolto 19-Jan-21 FY20 21,284 30-Sep-22 Jason Watson 19-Jan-21 FY20 12,411 30-Sep-22 Thomas Welch 19-Jan-21 FY20 50,773 30-Sep-22 Matt Appel 18-Feb-21 Director (2022) 31,936 31-Mar-22 Zena Srivatsa Arnold 18-Feb-21 Director (2022) 31,936 31-Mar-22 Pablo Lagos Espinosa 18-Feb-21 Director (2022) 31,936 31-Mar-22 Gary Tillett 18-Feb-21 Director (2022) 31,936 31-Mar-22 Susan Baker 22-Feb-21 FY21 8,600 30-Sep-23 Cesar Bertran 22-Feb-21 FY21 12,374 30-Sep-23 Ellen Bryant 22-Feb-21 FY21 34,791 30-Sep-23









Anne Casey 22-Feb-21 FY21 3,180 30-Sep-23 Nicholas Cohen 22-Feb-21 FY21 5,964 30-Sep-23 Stephen Cox 22-Feb-21 FY21 3,419 30-Sep-23 Michael Croney 22-Feb-21 FY21 8,548 30-Sep-23 Alicia Dombrowski 22-Feb-21 FY21 2,803 30-Sep-23 Lester Durham 22-Feb-21 FY21 2,985 30-Sep-23 Manuel Ferreira 22-Feb-21 FY21 2,140 30-Sep-23 Miguel Garcia 22-Feb-21 FY21 3,514 30-Sep-23 Lachie Given 22-Feb-21 FY21 119,284 30-Sep-23 Issac Gonzalez 22-Feb-21 FY21 14,351 30-Sep-23 Neelima Gullapalli 22-Feb-21 FY21 10,622 30-Sep-23 Brenda Harlicker 22-Feb-21 FY21 2,994 30-Sep-23 Lucy Hernandez 22-Feb-21 FY21 8,766 30-Sep-23 Robert Hicks 22-Feb-21 FY21 12,425 30-Sep-23 Jerry Jory 22-Feb-21 FY21 15,904 30-Sep-23 Timothy Jugmans 22-Feb-21 FY21 58,846 30-Sep-23 Jason Kulas 22-Feb-21 FY21 253,479 30-Sep-23 Francisco Kuthy 22-Feb-21 FY21 79,522 30-Sep-23 Sergio Louro 22-Feb-21 FY21 8,976 30-Sep-23 Adam Matthews 22-Feb-21 FY21 4,476 30-Sep-23 Danelle Miller 22-Feb-21 FY21 3,194 30-Sep-23 Norma Morales 22-Feb-21 FY21 11,292 30-Sep-23 Miguel Murguia 22-Feb-21 FY21 8,404 30-Sep-23 Deborah Myers 22-Feb-21 FY21 9,194 30-Sep-23 Blair Powell 22-Feb-21 FY21 59,642 30-Sep-23 Douglas Reese 22-Feb-21 FY21 5,816 30-Sep-23 Keith Robertson 22-Feb-21 FY21 53,280 30-Sep-23 Sunil Sajnini 22-Feb-21 FY21 55,666 30-Sep-23 Laura Shuford 22-Feb-21 FY21 10,622 30-Sep-23 Brian Smith 22-Feb-21 FY21 3,677 30-Sep-23 Gerhard Stendara 22-Feb-21 FY21 21,868 30-Sep-23 Nicole Swies 22-Feb-21 FY21 58,846 30-Sep-23 Sean Taylor 22-Feb-21 FY21 5,666 30-Sep-23 Mike Teeple 22-Feb-21 FY21 17,097 30-Sep-23 Michael Thompson 22-Feb-21 FY21 7,952 30-Sep-23 Lisa VanRoekel 22-Feb-21 FY21 55,666 30-Sep-23 Juan Pablo Vergara 22-Feb-21 FY21 8,141 30-Sep-23 Damon Vigiolto 22-Feb-21 FY21 27,335 30-Sep-23 Jason Watson 22-Feb-21 FY21 10,685 30-Sep-23 Thomas Welch 22-Feb-21 FY21 65,208 30-Sep-23 Jorge Alvarez 3-Aug-21 FY21 3,656 30-Sep-23 Hemal Sura 3-Aug-21 FY21 1,066 30-Sep-23









Blair Powell 13-Oct-21 Special 29,722 30-Sep-22 Lachie Given 13-Oct-21 FY22 79,260 30-Sep-24 Timothy Jugmans 13-Oct-21 FY22 55,482 30-Sep-24 Jason Kulas 13-Oct-21 FY22 280,713 30-Sep-24 Francisco Kuthy 13-Oct-21 FY22 39,630 30-Sep-24 Blair Powell 13-Oct-21 FY22 59,445 30-Sep-24 Keith Robertson 13-Oct-21 FY22 35,402 30-Sep-24 Sunil Sajnini 13-Oct-21 FY22 36,988 30-Sep-24 Nicole Swies 13-Oct-21 FY22 44,940 30-Sep-24 Lisa VanRoekel 13-Oct-21 FY22 36,988 30-Sep-24 Thomas Welch 13-Oct-21 FY22 43,328 30-Sep-24 Jorge Alvarez 16-Nov-21 FY22 6,525 30-Sep-24 Susan Baker 16-Nov-21 FY22 5,719 30-Sep-24 Cesar Bertran 16-Nov-21 FY22 8,454 30-Sep-24 Ellen Bryant 16-Nov-21 FY22 24,438 30-Sep-24 Anne Casey 16-Nov-21 FY22 2,179 30-Sep-24 Nicholas Cohen 16-Nov-21 FY22 5,442 30-Sep-24 Stephen Cox 16-Nov-21 FY22 6,605 30-Sep-24 Michael Croney 16-Nov-21 FY22 7,133 30-Sep-24 Alicia Dombrowski 16-Nov-21 FY22 1,928 30-Sep-24 Lester Durham 16-Nov-21 FY22 3,302 30-Sep-24 Manuel Ferreira 16-Nov-21 FY22 1,836 30-Sep-24 Miguel Garcia 16-Nov-21 FY22 2,417 30-Sep-24 Arturo Gonzalez 16-Nov-21 FY22 3,857 30-Sep-24 Issac Gonzalez 16-Nov-21 FY22 9,643 30-Sep-24 Neelima Gullapalli 16-Nov-21 FY22 7,318 30-Sep-24 Belinda Harlicker 16-Nov-21 FY22 2,060 30-Sep-24 Lucy Hernandez 16-Nov-21 FY22 6,420 30-Sep-24 Robert Hicks 16-Nov-21 FY22 9,907 30-Sep-24 Jerry Jory 16-Nov-21 FY22 10,885 30-Sep-24 Michael Keim 16-Nov-21 FY22 1,770 30-Sep-24 Sharon Knitter 16-Nov-21 FY22 13,870 30-Sep-24 Sergio Louro 16-Nov-21 FY22 9,247 30-Sep-24 Adam Matthews 16-Nov-21 FY22 3,302 30-Sep-24 Danelle Miller 16-Nov-21 FY22 5,614 30-Sep-24 Norma Morales 16-Nov-21 FY22 7,291 30-Sep-24 Miguel Murguia 16-Nov-21 FY22 5,746 30-Sep-24 Deborah Myers 16-Nov-21 FY22 7,529 30-Sep-24 Douglas Reese 16-Nov-21 FY22 6,605 30-Sep-24 Laura Shuford 16-Nov-21 FY22 7,278 30-Sep-24 Brian Smith 16-Nov-21 FY22 2,443 30-Sep-24 Gerhard Stendara 16-Nov-21 FY22 14,531 30-Sep-24









Hemal Sura 16-Nov-21 FY22 2,972 30-Sep-24 Sean Taylor 16-Nov-21 FY22 3,764 30-Sep-24 Mike Teeple 16-Nov-21 FY22 11,704 30-Sep-24 Michael Thompson 16-Nov-21 FY22 5,442 30-Sep-24 Luis David Valdez 16-Nov-21 FY22 700 30-Sep-24 Juan Pablo Vergara 16-Nov-21 FY22 5,799 30-Sep-24 Damon Vigiolto 16-Nov-21 FY22 19,550 30-Sep-24 Jason Watson 16-Nov-21 FY22 7,926 30-Sep-24 Totals 3,043,074 155,491 Forfeited after grant (680,349) 2,362,725



