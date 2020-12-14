EZCORP : Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.
All amounts in this release are from EZCORP continuing operations and in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") unless otherwise noted. Comparisons shown in this release are to the same period in the prior year unless otherwise noted.
Results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were impacted by lower pawn service charges related to stimulus payments and ongoing COVID-19 headwinds, as well as charges and non-cash write-downs associated with the Company's efforts to simplify and streamline its business and other COVID-19 impacts. Given the typical delay between growth in pawn loan originations and pawn service charges, near-term pawn service charge revenue trends will continue to lag the recent stabilization and rebound in new loans made and pawn loans outstanding.
CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK
Chief Executive Officer Jason Kulas stated, "We continue to make progress on key strategic initiatives. First, we implemented a number of initiatives that will result in a reduction of annual corporate expenses of more than $12 million beginning in fiscal 2021. We have also lowered store-level operating costs by $14 million on an annualized basis. While a majority of those store-level savings will be added back as transaction activity continues to grow, we are realizing significant expense reductions, with an ongoing focus on extracting further operating efficiencies. Second, we continue to strengthen our core pawn business by increasingly leveraging data analytics across geographies to optimize pricing, productivity and returns. Third, recent efforts to rationalize non-core activities have included closing our CASHMAX business in Canada. Finally, we remain focused on innovation to broaden customer engagement across channels, improve the customer experience and capture new business. Our digital pawn servicing platform, Lana, and our other digital efforts have been refocused on achieving these goals.
"At EZCORP, we are focused on optimizing the unique and essential elements of our core pawn business to address customers’ short-term cash needs. We have implemented a culture of continuous operational improvements that will drive operating leverage as we grow and will improve earnings power and shareholder value over time. As we sharpen our focus on continuous improvement in our pawn business, our team is viewing all initiatives through the lens of whether they benefit our core business. We look forward to providing updates on these initiatives in future quarters."
RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF FISCAL 2020
Total revenues declined 22% to $166.9 million, and net revenues declined 26% to $89.6 million. These declines were driven by a reduction in revenue from pawn service charges (PSC), which was down 34% to $55.2 million as a result of lower average pawn loans outstanding (PLO) during the quarter.
PLO balance at the end of the quarter was $131.3 million, 34% below the prior-year quarter. Pawn loan demand was significantly reduced in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter following economic stimulus actions in the U.S. and constrained traffic in Latin America. Activity levels have started to normalize, with PLO increasing $18.0 million during the quarter as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
Operations expenses were $78.2 million, down $13.3 million, or 15%, $3.9 million of which is due to a reduction in accrued short-term and long-term incentive compensation. Administrative expenses decreased by $11.1 million due to a $17.0 million reduction in accrued short-term and long-term incentive compensation, offset by $4.9 million in increased labor costs.
Management implemented strategic initiatives to remove over $12 million in annual corporate expenses beginning in fiscal 2021 and $14 million related to store-level operating costs, a majority of which will be added back as transaction activity continues to increase.
Loss before taxes was $28.7 million and diluted loss per share was $0.42, compared to income before taxes of $0.4 million and diluted loss per share of $0.01, respectively, in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis1, loss before taxes was $2.9 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.07, compared to profit before taxes of $10.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.13, respectively, in the prior-year quarter.
Net inventory of $95.9 million decreased 47%, reflecting annualized inventory turnover of 2.8x. Merchandise sales gross margin of 31% decreased 200 bps, but when excluding a $2.6 million increase in reserves resulting from the impact of COVID-19, merchandise sales gross margin was flat at 33%.
Cash and cash equivalents increased $147.0 million to $304.5 million as of the end of the quarter, with most of the increase attributable to the decline in PLO.
During the quarter, management began to implement cost savings and refocus initiatives designed to improve bottom line performance and position the Company for sustainable growth focused on the core pawn business. As a result of these initiatives, we recorded the following pre-tax charges in the quarter:
$6.4 million in severance benefits related to the elimination of certain management positions;
$4.9 million associated with the closure of the CASHMAX business in Canada and related operations;
$4.1 million associated with the closure of four stores in U.S. Pawn and three stores in Latin America Pawn; and
$5.0 million of other miscellaneous charges.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Three Months Ended September 30
in millions, except per share amounts
As Reported
Adjusted1
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total Revenues
$
166.9
$
214.3
$
170.9
$
214.3
Net Revenues
$
89.6
$
120.9
$
91.3
$
121.1
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations, Before Tax
$
(28.7
)
$
0.4
$
2.9
$
10.0
Net (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations
$
(23.3
)
$
(0.6
)
$
3.8
$
7.4
Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
$
(0.42
)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.07
$
0.13
Adjusted EBITDA1
$
(16.0
)
$
12.1
$
12.0
$
19.3
Total revenues decreased 22% to $166.9 million. PSC was down 34% to $55.2 million due to lower average PLO during the quarter. PLO increased 16% from June 30 to September 30, compared to a 5% sequential gain in the same period of the prior year.
Merchandise sales declined 2%, driven primarily by lower inventory levels.
Scrap sales declined 72% due to a lack of diamond scrap sales in the quarter as compared to the prior year. Jewelry scrap activity was lower than the prior year in response to lower inventory levels, but the impact of lower volume was lessened by margin improvement to 28%, as compared to 10% in the prior-year quarter. Gross profit on scrap sales decreased 24% to $1.7 million.
Net revenues were down 26% to $89.6 million. Consolidated merchandise sales gross profit decreased 7% to $32.3 million, while consolidated merchandise sales gross margin was 31%. When excluding a $2.6 million increase in inventory reserves resulting from the impact of COVID-19, consolidated merchandise sales gross margin was 33%.
Consolidated operations expenses decreased 15% primarily due to cost-cutting initiatives at the store level. Total pawn store count increased 1%, consisting of a net 13 stores opened since the end of the prior-year quarter. Administrative expense decreased 78% to $3.1 million, primarily due to a $17.0 million reduction in accrued short-term and long-term incentive compensation, offset by $4.9 million in increased labor costs.
SEGMENT RESULTS
U.S. Pawn
Total revenue was down 23%, reflecting the impact of lower average PLO on PSC revenue, which was down 32%.
PLO decreased 32% to $106.3 million, but increased $19.5 million, or 23%, since the end of June, compared to a 6% sequential increase during the same period of the prior year.
Gross profit on merchandise sales grew $0.7 million, or 2%, reflecting expanded sales margins, partially offset by a 3% reduction in merchandise sales volume, driven primarily by lower inventory levels. Merchandise sales gross margin was 37% (39%, when excluding an increase in inventory reserves of $1.4 million resulting from the impact of COVID-19), at the high end of our targeted range. Annualized inventory turns were 2.5x, a 32% increase over the prior year. Aged general merchandise inventory improved to 4% from 6% in the prior year.
Segment contribution decreased $14.6 million to $7.6 million. This decrease was the result of a $20.5 million reduction in PSC, partially offset by a $8.4 million reduction in operating expenses ($2.4 million of which attributable to a reduction in accrued short-term and long-term incentive compensation).
Latin America Pawn
Merchandise sales grew 2%, to $27.3 million (11% to $30.0 million on a constant currency basis). Merchandise sales gross margin was 13% (17% when excluding an increase in inventory reserves of $1.2 million resulting from the impact of COVID-19). Aged general merchandise inventory increased to 8% from 6% in the prior year, but declined sequentially from 19% at the end of the prior quarter.
PSC decreased 38% to $12.0 million (down 32% to $13.1 million on a constant currency basis) as a result of lower average PLO for the quarter and a lower yield on pawn loans, reflecting our commitment to work with customers by negotiating reduced interest payments on a case-by-case basis.
Net revenues decreased 40% to $16.0 million (down 33% to $17.8 million on a constant currency basis) primarily due to lower PSC.
Operations expense was tightly managed, down 16% to $16.4 million.
Latin America Pawn added seven de novo stores in the quarter. New store openings typically pressure earnings in the short term as they ramp up, but drive higher profitability over time.
Segment loss for the quarter was $3.9 million ($4.2 million on a constant currency basis), compared to a contribution of $5.8 million in the prior year quarter, primarily reflecting lower PSC revenues.
ABOUT EZCORP
Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.
EZCORP, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Fiscal Year Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenues:
Merchandise sales
$
105,118
$
107,189
$
498,213
$
453,375
Jewelry scrapping sales
6,244
22,572
47,953
60,445
Pawn service charges
55,231
83,068
272,638
327,366
Other revenues
267
1,510
4,007
6,043
Total revenues
166,860
214,339
822,811
847,229
Merchandise cost of goods sold
72,770
72,325
334,481
297,508
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold
4,512
20,287
38,041
52,935
Other cost of revenues
(39
)
871
1,054
2,338
Net revenues
89,617
120,856
449,235
494,448
Operating expenses:
Operations
78,205
91,525
341,040
358,253
Administrative
3,100
14,167
49,897
55,990
Impairment of goodwill, intangible and other assets
7,606
—
54,666
—
Depreciation and amortization
7,653
7,683
30,827
28,797
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other
(459
)
756
801
4,399
Other charges
20,388
—
20,388
—
Total operating expenses
116,493
114,131
497,619
447,439
Operating (loss) income
(26,876
)
6,725
(48,384
)
47,009
Interest expense
5,883
5,425
22,472
32,637
Interest income
(761
)
(1,449
)
(3,173
)
(11,086
)
Equity in net loss (income) of unconsolidated affiliates
(3,467
)
767
2,429
135
Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates
—
—
—
19,725
Other (income) expense
198
1,545
(17
)
1,424
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
(28,729
)
437
(70,095
)
4,174
Income tax (benefit) expense
(5,389
)
1,029
(1,632
)
2,406
(Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax
(23,340
)
(592
)
(68,463
)
1,768
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
(53
)
—
(457
)
Net (loss) income
(23,340
)
(645
)
(68,463
)
1,311
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
—
(1,230
)
Net (loss) income attributable to EZCORP, Inc.
$
(23,340
)
$
(645
)
$
(68,463
)
$
2,541
Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to EZCORP, Inc. — continuing operations
$
(0.42
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(1.24
)
$
0.05
Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to EZCORP, Inc. — continuing operations
$
(0.42
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(1.24
)
$
0.05
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding
55,070
55,446
55,313
55,341
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
55,070
55,446
55,313
55,984
EZCORP, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
September 30,
2020
2019
Assets:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
304,542
$
157,567
Restricted cash
8,011
4,875
Pawn loans
131,323
199,058
Pawn service charges receivable, net
20,580
31,802
Inventory, net
95,891
179,355
Notes receivable, net
—
7,182
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
32,903
25,921
Total current assets
593,250
605,760
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
32,458
34,516
Property and equipment, net
56,986
67,357
Lease right-of-use asset
183,809
—
Goodwill
257,582
300,527
Intangible assets, net
58,638
68,044
Notes receivable, net
1,148
1,117
Deferred tax asset, net
8,931
1,998
Other assets
4,221
4,383
Total assets
$
1,197,023
$
1,083,702
Liabilities and equity:
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt, net
$
213
$
214
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
71,504
77,957
Customer layaway deposits
11,008
12,915
Lease liability
49,742
—
Total current liabilities
132,467
91,086
Long-term debt, net
251,016
238,380
Deferred tax liability, net
524
1,985
Lease liability
153,040
—
Other long-term liabilities
10,849
7,302
Total liabilities
547,896
338,753
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Class A Non-Voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding: 52,332,848 as of September 30, 2020 and 52,565,064 as of September 30, 2019
521
526
Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171 as of September 30, 2020 and 2019
30
30
Additional paid-in capital
398,475
407,628
Retained earnings
318,169
389,163
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(68,068
)
(52,398
)
Total equity
649,127
744,949
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,197,023
$
1,083,702
EZCORP, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2018
(in thousands)
Operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(68,463
)
$
1,311
$
36,294
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
30,827
28,797
25,484
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs
13,200
19,759
17,595
Amortization of lease right-of-use asset
45,649
—
—
Accretion of notes receivable discount and deferred compensation fee
(821
)
(4,524
)
(9,150
)
Deferred income taxes
(8,393
)
1,616
7,916
Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets
54,666
—
—
Other adjustments
1,652
5,776
2,607
Reserve on jewelry scrap receivable
—
3,646
—
Stock compensation expense
(5,094
)
9,751
10,784
Equity in net loss (gain) from investment in unconsolidated affiliates
2,429
135
(5,529
)
Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates
—
19,725
11,712
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:
Pawn service charges receivable
11,021
(732
)
(1,788
)
Inventory
17,043
(493
)
(1,074
)
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
(875
)
5,732
477
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(37,401
)
22,246
(3,271
)
Customer layaway deposits
(1,647
)
1,176
709
Income taxes, net of excess tax benefit from stock compensation
(4,715
)
(10,404
)
(3,785
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
49,078
103,517
88,981
Investing activities:
Loans made
(568,368
)
(737,585
)
(707,220
)
Loans repaid
394,469
434,142
421,331
Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral
304,323
288,502
266,962
Capital expenditures, net
(28,526
)
(38,839
)
(40,474
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(8,116
)
(93,165
)
Investment in unconsolidated affiliate
—
—
(14,036
)
Principal collections on notes receivable
8,000
34,067
32,396
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
109,898
(27,829
)
(134,206
)
Financing activities:
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(1,459
)
(3,288
)
(311
)
Payout of deferred consideration
(350
)
—
—
Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs
912
1,064
171,409
Payments on borrowings
(198
)
(196,093
)
(3,510
)
Repurchase of common stock
(5,158
)
—
—
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(6,253
)
(198,317
)
167,588
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,612
)
(507
)
(654
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
150,111
(123,136
)
121,709
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
162,442
285,578
163,869
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
312,553
$
162,442
$
285,578
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Cash and cash equivalents
$
304,542
$
157,567
$
285,311
Restricted cash
8,011
4,875
267
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
312,553
$
162,442
$
285,578
Cash paid during the period for interest
$
8,489
$
12,900
$
8,412
Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net
$
9,753
$
11,132
$
13,676
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Pawn loans forfeited and transferred to inventory
$
241,252
$
301,357
$
274,590
EZCORP, Inc.
OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS
(Unaudited and in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
U.S. Pawn
Latin America Pawn
Lana
Other International
Total Segments
Corporate Items
Consolidated
(in thousands)
Revenues:
Merchandise sales
$
77,862
$
27,256
$
—
$
—
$
105,118
$
—
$
105,118
Jewelry scrapping sales
3,786
2,458
—
—
6,244
—
6,244
Pawn service charges
43,222
12,009
—
—
55,231
—
55,231
Other revenues
43
(50
)
21
253
267
—
267
Total revenues
124,913
41,673
21
253
166,860
—
166,860
Merchandise cost of goods sold
49,056
23,714
—
—
72,770
—
72,770
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold
2,634
1,878
—
—
4,512
—
4,512
Other cost of revenues
—
32
—
(71
)
(39
)
—
(39
)
Net revenues
73,223
16,049
21
324
89,617
—
89,617
Operating expenses (income):
Operations
59,687
16,423
699
1,396
78,205
—
78,205
Administrative
—
—
—
—
—
3,100
3,100
Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets
—
2
—
25
27
7,579
7,606
Depreciation and amortization
2,705
1,839
332
8
4,884
2,769
7,653
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other
151
—
—
—
151
(610
)
(459
)
Other Charges
3,106
1,715
3,258
3,802
11,881
8,507
20,388
Interest expense
—
255
—
85
340
5,543
5,883
Interest income
—
(425
)
—
—
(425
)
(336
)
(761
)
Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates
—
—
—
(3,467
)
(3,467
)
—
(3,467
)
Other expense (income)
—
147
—
(8
)
139
59
198
Segment contribution (loss)
$
7,574
$
(3,907
)
$
(4,268
)
$
(1,517
)
$
(2,118
)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
$
(2,118
)
$
(26,611
)
$
(28,729
)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
U.S. Pawn
Latin America Pawn
Lana
Other International
Total Segments
Corporate Items
Consolidated
(in thousands)
Revenues:
Merchandise sales
$
80,357
$
26,832
$
—
$
—
$
107,189
$
—
$
107,189
Jewelry scrapping sales
17,458
5,114
—
—
22,572
—
22,572
Pawn service charges
63,711
19,357
—
—
83,068
—
83,068
Other revenues
108
45
—
1,357
1,510
—
1,510
Total revenues
161,634
51,348
—
1,357
214,339
—
214,339
Merchandise cost of goods sold
52,205
20,120
—
—
72,325
—
72,325
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold
15,638
4,649
—
—
20,287
—
20,287
Other cost of revenues
—
—
—
871
871
—
871
Net revenues
93,791
26,579
—
486
120,856
—
120,856
Operating expenses (income):
Operations
68,119
19,496
2,694
1,207
91,516
—
91,516
Administrative
—
—
—
—
—
14,176
14,176
Depreciation and amortization
2,928
1,724
10
29
4,691
2,992
7,683
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets
546
(52
)
—
260
754
2
756
Interest expense
—
39
—
211
250
5,175
5,425
Interest income
—
(375
)
—
—
(375
)
(1,074
)
(1,449
)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
—
—
—
767
767
—
767
Other (income) expense
—
(30
)
—
1,605
1,575
(30
)
1,545
Segment contribution (loss)
$
22,198
$
5,777
$
(2,704
)
$
(3,593
)
$
21,678
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
$
21,678
$
(21,241
)
$
437
Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2020
U.S. Pawn
Latin America Pawn
Lana
Other International
Total Segments
Corporate Items
Consolidated
(in thousands)
Revenues:
Merchandise sales
$
391,921
$
106,292
$
—
$
—
$
498,213
$
—
$
498,213
Jewelry scrapping sales
36,691
11,262
—
—
47,953
—
47,953
Pawn service charges
210,081
62,557
—
—
272,638
—
272,638
Other revenues
150
—
34
3,823
4,007
—
4,007
Total revenues
638,843
180,111
34
3,823
822,811
—
822,811
Merchandise cost of goods sold
251,544
82,937
—
—
334,481
—
334,481
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold
28,064
9,977
—
—
38,041
—
38,041
Other cost of revenues
—
101
—
953
1,054
—
1,054
Net revenues
359,235
87,096
34
2,870
449,235
—
449,235
Operating expenses (income):
Operations
261,608
69,916
4,270
5,246
341,040
—
341,040
Administrative
—
—
—
—
—
49,897
49,897
Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets
10,000
35,938
—
1,149
47,087
7,579
54,666
Depreciation and amortization
11,030
7,315
1,058
68
19,471
11,356
30,827
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other
385
(72
)
—
(20
)
293
508
801
Other Charges
3,106
1,715
3,258
3,802
11,881
8,507
20,388
Interest expense
—
685
—
549
1,234
21,238
22,472
Interest income
—
(1,586
)
—
—
(1,586
)
(1,587
)
(3,173
)
Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates
—
—
—
2,429
2,429
—
2,429
Other expense (income)
—
(156
)
—
6
(150
)
133
(17
)
Segment contribution (loss)
$
73,106
$
(26,659
)
$
(8,552
)
$
(10,359
)
$
27,536
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
$
27,536
$
(97,631
)
$
(70,095
)
Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2019
U.S. Pawn
Latin America Pawn
Lana
Other International
Total Segments
Corporate Items
Consolidated
(in thousands)
Revenues:
Merchandise sales
$
355,996
$
97,379
$
—
$
—
$
453,375
$
—
$
453,375
Jewelry scrapping sales
45,815
14,630
—
—
60,445
—
60,445
Pawn service charges
248,369
78,997
—
—
327,366
—
327,366
Other revenues
233
179
—
5,631
6,043
—
6,043
Total revenues
650,413
191,185
—
5,631
847,229
—
847,229
Merchandise cost of goods sold
225,136
72,372
—
—
297,508
—
297,508
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold
39,318
13,617
—
—
52,935
—
52,935
Other cost of revenues
—
—
—
2,338
2,338
—
2,338
Net revenues
385,959
105,196
—
3,293
494,448
—
494,448
Operating expenses (income):
Operations
269,003
74,199
7,675
7,376
358,253
—
358,253
Administrative
—
—
—
—
—
55,990
55,990
Depreciation and amortization
11,879
6,267
10
219
18,375
10,422
28,797
Loss on sale or disposal of assets
3,402
691
—
282
4,375
24
4,399
Interest expense
—
1,609
—
491
2,100
30,537
32,637
Interest income
—
(1,601
)
—
—
(1,601
)
(9,485
)
(11,086
)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
—
—
—
135
135
—
135
Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates
—
—
—
19,725
19,725
—
19,725
Other income
—
(93
)
—
1,895
1,802
(378
)
1,424
Segment contribution (loss)
$
101,675
$
24,124
$
(7,685
)
$
(26,830
)
$
91,284
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
$
91,284
$
(87,110
)
$
4,174
EZCORP, Inc.
STORE COUNT ACTIVITY
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
U.S. Pawn
Latin America Pawn
Other International
Consolidated
As of June 30, 2020
511
496
22
1,029
New locations opened
—
7
—
7
Locations acquired
—
—
—
—
Locations sold, combined or closed
(6
)
(3
)
(22
)
(31
)
As of September 30, 2020
505
500
—
1,005
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
U.S. Pawn
Latin America Pawn
Other International
Consolidated
As of June 30, 2019
514
470
22
1,006
New locations opened
—
10
—
10
Locations acquired
—
—
—
—
Locations sold, combined or closed
(2
)
—
—
(2
)
As of September 30, 2019
512
480
22
1,014
Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020
U.S. Pawn
Latin America Pawn
Other International
Consolidated
As of September 30, 2019
512
480
22
1,014
New locations opened
—
23
—
23
Locations acquired
—
—
—
—
Locations sold, combined or closed
(7
)
(3
)
(22
)
(32
)
As of September 30, 2020
505
500
—
1,005
Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2019
U.S. Pawn
Latin America Pawn
Other International
Consolidated
As of September 30, 2018
508
453
27
988
New locations opened
—
22
—
22
Locations acquired
7
5
—
12
Locations sold, combined or closed
(3
)
—
(5
)
(8
)
As of September 30, 2019
512
480
22
1,014
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency ("constant currency") and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.
Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.
Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were as follows:
September 30,
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Mexican peso
21.6
19.7
22.1
19.4
21.0
19.4
Guatemalan quetzal
7.6
7.6
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.6
Honduran lempira
24.3
24.2
24.3
24.1
24.3
24.1
Peruvian sol
3.5
3.4
3.5
3.3
3.4
3.3
Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.
Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2020 Q4
2019 Q4
(in millions)
Net loss
$
(23.3
)
$
(0.6
)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
0.1
Interest expense
5.9
5.4
Interest income
(0.8
)
(1.4
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(5.4
)
1.0
Depreciation and amortization
7.7
7.7
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(16.0
)
$
12.1
Total Revenues
Net Revenues
(Loss) Income Before Tax
Tax Effect
Net (Loss) Income
Adjusted EBITDA
Diluted EPS
2020 Q4 Reported
$
166.9
$
89.6
$
(28.7
)
$
5.4
$
(23.3
)
$
(16.0
)
$
(0.42
)
Other charges
—
—
20.4
(3.7
)
16.7
20.4
0.30
Impairment of intangible assets
—
—
7.6
(1.7
)
5.9
7.6
0.11
Non cash interest
—
—
3.3
(0.8
)
2.5
—
0.05
Other adjustments
—
—
0.7
1.8
2.5
(0.2
)
0.04
Constant currency impact
4.0
1.7
(0.4
)
(0.1
)
(0.5
)
0.2
(0.01
)
2020 Q4 Adjusted
$
170.9
$
91.3
$
2.9
$
0.9
$
3.8
$
12.0
$
0.07
Total Revenues
Net Revenues
(Loss) Income Before Tax
Tax Effect
Net (Loss) Income
Adjusted EBITDA
Diluted EPS
2019 Q4 Reported
$
214.3
$
120.9
$
0.4
$
1.0
$
(0.6
)
$
12.1
$
(0.01
)
Other charges
—
—
2.4
0.4
2.0
—
0.04
Impairment of intangible assets
—
—
2.0
0.3
1.7
2.0
0.03
Non cash interest
—
—
1.9
0.3
1.6
1.9
0.03
Other adjustments
—
0.2
1.7
0.3
1.4
1.7
0.02
Constant currency impact
—
—
1.6
0.3
1.3
1.6
0.02
2019 Q4 Adjusted*
$
214.3
$
121.1
$
10.0
$
2.6
$
7.4
$
19.3
$
0.13
* During the first quarter of fiscal 2020, we revised the financial information our chief operating decision maker (our chief executive officer) reviews for operational decision-making purposes to include the separate financial results of our Lana business. Our historical segment results have been recast to conform to current presentation including the removal of discretionary strategic investment in digital platform costs in historically adjusted results. We additionally recast certain other adjustments to conform to restated historical results.
2020 Q4:
U.S. Dollar Amount
Percentage Change YOY
(in millions)
Consolidated revenue (three months ended September 30, 2020)
$
166.9
(22)
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
4.0
Constant currency consolidated revenue (three months ended September 30, 2020)
$
170.9
(20)
%
Consolidated net revenue (three months ended September 30, 2020)
$
89.6
(26)
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
$
1.7
Constant currency consolidated net revenue (three months ended September 30, 2020)
$
91.3
(24)
%
Consolidated net inventory
$
95.9
(47)
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
$
1.7
Constant currency consolidated net inventory
$
97.6
(46)
%
Latin America Pawn net revenue (three months ended September 30, 2020)
$
16.0
(40)
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
$
1.7
Constant currency Latin America Pawn net revenue (three months ended September 30, 2020)
$
17.8
(33)
%
Latin America Pawn PLO
$
25.0
(40)
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
$
2.4
Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO
$
27.4
(34)
%
Latin America Pawn PSC revenues (three months ended September 30, 2020)
$
12.0
(38)
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
$
1.1
Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues (three months ended September 30, 2020)
$
13.1
(32)
%
Latin America Pawn merchandise sales (three months ended September 30, 2020)
$
27.3
2
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
$
2.8
Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales (three months ended September 30, 2020)
$
30.0
12
%
Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax (three months ended September 30, 2020)
$
(3.9)
(168)
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
$
(0.3)
Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax (three months ended September 30, 2020)