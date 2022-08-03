EZCORP Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Record High Pawn Loans Outstanding Driving Strong Earnings Momentum
EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and comparisons shown are to the same period in the prior year.
THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) up 30% to a record-high of $204.2 million.
Total revenue increased 24%, and gross profit1 increased 20%.
Merchandise sales gross margin was at the high end of our target range at 38%.
Net income was $12.2 million, an increase of $14.8 million.
Diluted earnings per share of $0.17 was up significantly from a loss of $0.05. On an adjusted basis2, diluted earnings per share was $0.16, compared to a loss of $0.03 in the prior-year quarter.
Return on earning assets (ROEA) remains strong at 165%.
CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK
Chief Executive Officer Lachie Given stated, “We have delivered another outstanding quarter of financial results. PLO, the most significant driver of revenue and earnings, hit a record high, surpassing pre-COVID levels on a total and same-store basis. This has driven significant increases in pawn service charges (PSC), and as we continue to drive strong sales margins and gain cost efficiencies across the business, we have delivered very substantial earnings improvement for the quarter."
"With persistent macro issues fueling inflation, we are proud to offer our customers a unique and essential service to address their short-term cash needs. We are also a neighborhood recycling business that extends the useful life of millions of items every year, and are working to expand our customer base of environmentally-conscious consumers across the U.S. and Latin America.
"During the third quarter, we opened eight de novo stores in Latin America and acquired three stores in the Dallas, Texas area. Our EZ+ Rewards program continues to grow across all of our regions, and we now have over 1.4 million enrolled customers. Furthering our commitment to investing in our people, we introduced Career Week for our 6,800 employees to reinforce our new Career Framework and Career Path opportunities.
"The improvement in our financial results is the outcome of our team’s focus and commitment to People, Pawn, and Passion, and on providing the best possible experience for our customers. I am extremely proud of our entire team for delivering such exceptional operating and financial results for our shareholders.”
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Three Months Ended June 30
in millions, except per share amounts
Total revenues
$
215.8
$
174.0
$
215.8
$
174.0
Gross profit1
$
129.5
$
108.0
$
129.5
$
108.0
Income (loss) before tax
$
13.1
$
(0.8
)
$
14.9
$
3.6
Net income (loss)
$
12.2
$
(2.6
)
$
11.0
$
(1.4
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.17
$
(0.05
)
$
0.16
$
(0.03
)
EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)
$
23.3
$
11.7
$
25.1
$
12.5
Diluted earnings per share were $0.17 for the third quarter, up from a loss of $0.05. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share were $0.16, up from a loss of $0.03.
Income before taxes improved to $13.1 million from a loss of $0.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 100% to $25.1 million.
PLO increased 30% to $204.2 million, up $47.0 million. On a same-store basis3, PLO increased 30% to its highest level due to increased loan demand reflecting a recovery above pre-COVID levels.
Total revenues increased 24%, and gross profit increased 20%, reflecting improved pawn service charge (PSC) revenue and merchandise sales.
PSC increased 33% due to an increase in the average PLO balance during the quarter.
Merchandise sales gross margin was at the high end of our target range at 38%, reflecting our commitment to improving the core business by decreasing aged general merchandise (now less than 1% of total general merchandise inventory) and focusing on selling inventory in the first 90 days.
Net inventory increased 44% reflecting a return towards normalized inventory levels. Inventory turnover remained strong at 2.8x for the quarter, down from 3.1x.
Store expenses increased 9%, due to increased store count and labor costs in line with increased store activity. On a same-store basis, store expenses increased 5%.
General and administrative expenses increased 28%, primarily due to a litigation accrual and increased performance-based incentive compensation.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $222.3 million, down 22% year-over-year. The decrease is primarily due to the increase in PLO and inventory.
SEGMENT RESULTS
U.S. Pawn
PLO continued to increase, ending the quarter at $159.7 million, up 36% (36% on a same store basis).
Total revenue was up 22% and gross profit increased 18%, reflecting increasing PSC.
PSC increased 35% as a result of higher average PLO.
Merchandise sales gross margin decreased to 41% from 46% as expected. Aged general merchandise inventory improved to 0.4% from 1.2% of total general merchandise inventory.
Net inventory increased 47%. Inventory turnover decreased to 2.5x from 2.8x due to increased inventory levels in the current quarter and stimulus impacts in the prior year.
Store expenses increased 6% primarily due to store count and labor increases in line with store activity.
Segment contribution increased 64% to $29.8 million.
Segment store count increased by three acquired stores during the quarter.
Latin America Pawn
PLO improved to $44.5 million or 11% (13% on constant currency basis). On a same store basis, PLO increased 9% (10% on a constant currency basis).
Total revenue was up 31% (same on a constant currency basis), while gross profit increased 26% (same on a constant currency basis).
PSC increased to $21.0 million or 28% (same on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO for the quarter.
Merchandise sales gross margin decreased from 35% to 29%, reflecting a return to more normalized margins.
Net inventory increased 34% (35% on a constant currency basis). Inventory turnover remains strong at 3.7x, down from 4.0x.
Store expenses increased 21% (same on a constant currency basis) primarily due to year-over-year store count and growth in labor in line with increased store activity. Same-store expenses increased 4% (6% on a constant currency basis).
Segment contribution increased to $6.1 million or 71% (48% on a constant currency basis), compared to $3.6 million.
Segment store count increased by eight de novo stores opened during the quarter.
Note: Percentages are calculated from the underlying numbers in thousands and, as a result, may not agree to the percentages calculated from numbers in millions.
1”We have relabeled "net revenues" to "gross profit" throughout our filings, which we believe will improve comparability across industries and companies. This change is effective for this and future filings.
2”Adjusted” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes certain items. “Constant currency” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. “Free cash flow,” which is a non-GAAP measure, includes certain adjustments to cash flow from operating activities. For additional information about these calculations, as well as a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release.
3”Same Store” basis, which is a financial measure, includes stores open the entirety of the comparable periods.
EZCORP, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Merchandise sales
$
128,334
$
107,808
$
399,610
$
330,816
Jewelry scrapping sales
7,168
5,673
19,802
18,507
Pawn service charges
80,291
60,431
232,999
187,356
Other revenues, net
49
121
407
428
Total revenues
215,842
174,033
652,818
537,107
Merchandise cost of goods sold
80,167
60,539
245,524
190,872
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold
6,167
5,473
16,747
16,076
Gross profit
129,508
108,021
390,547
330,159
Operating expenses:
Store expenses
89,430
81,803
261,944
242,261
General and administrative
18,715
14,589
46,487
40,870
Depreciation and amortization
7,746
7,419
22,770
23,080
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other
—
—
(692
)
90
Other charges
—
497
—
497
Total operating expenses
115,891
104,308
330,509
306,798
Operating income
13,617
3,713
60,038
23,361
Interest expense
2,693
5,569
7,651
16,542
Interest income
(190
)
(512
)
(749
)
(1,918
)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
(1,758
)
(643
)
(1,457
)
(2,409
)
Other expense (income)
(210
)
65
41
(389
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
13,082
(766
)
54,552
11,535
Income tax expense
867
1,804
11,729
4,476
Net income (loss)
$
12,215
$
(2,570
)
$
42,823
$
7,059
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.22
$
(0.05
)
$
0.76
$
0.13
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.17
$
(0.05
)
$
0.59
$
0.13
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding
56,656
55,898
56,465
55,639
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
82,504
55,898
82,349
55,653
EZCORP, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
Assets:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
222,342
$
283,668
$
253,667
Restricted cash
8,614
13,795
9,957
Pawn loans
204,155
157,155
175,901
Pawn service charges receivable, net
32,000
24,965
29,337
Inventory, net
132,713
92,242
110,989
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
29,822
28,343
31,010
Total current assets
629,646
600,168
610,861
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
43,384
35,387
37,724
Other investments
18,000
—
—
Property and equipment, net
51,505
55,630
53,811
Right-of-use asset, net
217,506
185,467
200,990
Goodwill
286,798
283,619
285,758
Intangible assets, net
61,017
61,922
62,104
Notes receivable, net
1,207
1,173
1,181
Deferred tax asset, net
15,773
10,292
9,746
Other assets
5,991
4,992
4,736
Total assets
$
1,330,827
$
1,238,650
$
1,266,911
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
$
76,566
$
84,966
$
90,268
Customer layaway deposits
14,927
11,884
12,557
Lease liability
53,358
47,241
52,263
Total current liabilities
144,851
144,091
155,088
Long-term debt, net
312,521
260,632
264,186
Deferred tax liability, net
307
1,309
3,684
Lease liability
175,489
149,342
161,330
Other long-term liabilities
11,905
10,058
10,385
Total liabilities
645,073
565,432
594,673
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding: 53,685,333 as of June 30, 2022; 53,086,438 as of June 30, 2021; and 53,086,438 as of September 30, 2021
537
530
530
Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171
30
30
30
Additional paid-in capital
343,763
402,522
403,312
Retained earnings
396,461
325,228
326,781
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(55,037
)
(55,092
)
(58,415
)
Total stockholders' equity
685,754
673,218
672,238
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,330,827
$
1,238,650
$
1,266,911
EZCORP, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Operating activities:
Net income
$
42,823
$
7,059
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
22,770
23,080
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs
1,051
10,243
Amortization of lease right-of-use asset
39,061
35,885
Deferred income taxes
475
(576
)
Other adjustments
(734
)
(331
)
Provision for inventory reserve
(2,096
)
(6,812
)
Stock compensation expense
4,008
3,156
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
(1,457
)
(2,409
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Service charges and fees receivable
(2,949
)
(2,832
)
Inventory
(7,837
)
5,382
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
2,025
7,908
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(53,209
)
(51,565
)
Customer layaway deposits
2,265
511
Income taxes
(1,068
)
4,423
Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates
3,366
—
Net cash provided by operating activities
48,494
33,122
Investing activities:
Loans made
(524,965
)
(423,450
)
Loans repaid
295,823
260,536
Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral
191,082
155,595
Capital expenditures, net
(18,100
)
(14,635
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(1,850
)
(15,132
)
Issuance of note receivable
(1,000
)
—
Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
(6,079
)
—
Investment in other investments
(16,500
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(81,589
)
(37,086
)
Financing activities:
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(792
)
(839
)
Payments on assumed debt and other borrowings
—
(15,363
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(792
)
(16,202
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,219
5,076
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(32,668
)
(15,090
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
263,624
312,553
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
230,956
$
297,463
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Cash and cash equivalents
$
222,342
$
283,668
Restricted cash
8,614
13,795
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
230,956
$
297,463
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Pawn loans forfeited and transferred to inventory
$
204,662
$
145,839
Transfer of consideration for other investment
1,500
—
Transfer of consideration for acquisition
—
1,547
Acquisition earn-out contingency
—
4,608
Accrued acquisition consideration held as restricted cash
—
5,824
EZCORP, Inc.
OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Latin America
Other
Total
Corporate
(in thousands)
U.S. Pawn
Pawn
Investments
Segments
Items
Consolidated
Revenues:
Merchandise sales
$
94,005
$
34,329
$
—
$
128,334
$
—
$
128,334
Jewelry scrapping sales
5,404
1,764
—
7,168
—
7,168
Pawn service charges
59,322
20,969
—
80,291
—
80,291
Other revenues
21
7
21
49
—
49
Total revenues
158,752
57,069
21
215,842
—
215,842
Merchandise cost of goods sold
55,885
24,282
—
80,167
—
80,167
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold
4,506
1,661
—
6,167
—
6,167
Gross profit
98,361
31,126
21
129,508
—
129,508
Segment and corporate expenses (income):
Store expenses
66,036
23,394
—
89,430
—
89,430
General and administrative
—
—
—
—
18,715
18,715
Depreciation and amortization
2,572
1,987
—
4,559
3,187
7,746
Interest expense
—
—
—
—
2,693
2,693
Interest income
(1
)
(189
)
—
(190
)
—
(190
)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
—
—
(1,758
)
(1,758
)
—
(1,758
)
Other (income) expense
—
(163
)
19
(144
)
(66
)
(210
)
Segment contribution
$
29,754
$
6,097
$
1,760
$
37,611
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
37,611
$
(24,529
)
$
13,082
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Latin America
Other
Total
Corporate
(in thousands)
U.S. Pawn
Pawn
Investments
Segments
Items
Consolidated
Revenues:
Merchandise sales
$
84,465
$
23,343
$
—
$
107,808
$
—
$
107,808
Jewelry scrapping sales
1,908
3,765
—
5,673
—
5,673
Pawn service charges
44,039
16,392
—
60,431
—
60,431
Other revenues
32
—
89
121
—
121
Total revenues
130,444
43,500
89
174,033
—
174,033
Merchandise cost of goods sold
45,310
15,229
—
60,539
—
60,539
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold
1,878
3,595
—
5,473
—
5,473
Gross profit
83,256
24,676
89
108,021
—
108,021
Segment and corporate expenses (income):
Store expenses
62,507
19,296
—
81,803
—
81,803
General and administrative
—
—
—
—
14,589
14,589
Depreciation and amortization
2,600
1,806
—
4,406
3,013
7,419
Other Charges
—
497
—
497
—
497
Interest expense
—
—
—
—
5,569
5,569
Interest income
—
(484
)
—
(484
)
(28
)
(512
)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
—
—
(643
)
(643
)
—
(643
)
Other (income) expense
—
(5
)
18
13
52
65
Segment contribution
$
18,149
$
3,566
$
714
$
22,429
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
22,429
$
(23,195
)
$
(766
)
Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022
Latin America
Other
Total
Corporate
(in thousands)
U.S. Pawn
Pawn
Investments
Segments
Items
Consolidated
Revenues:
Merchandise sales
$
296,147
$
103,463
$
—
$
399,610
$
—
$
399,610
Jewelry scrapping sales
13,864
5,938
—
19,802
—
19,802
Pawn service charges
174,651
58,348
—
232,999
—
232,999
Other revenues
67
247
93
407
—
407
Total revenues
484,729
167,996
93
652,818
—
652,818
Merchandise cost of goods sold
172,330
73,194
—
245,524
—
245,524
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold
11,279
5,468
—
16,747
—
16,747
Gross profit
301,120
89,334
93
390,547
—
390,547
Segment and corporate expenses (income):
Store expenses
195,217
66,727
—
261,944
—
261,944
General and administrative
—
—
—
—
46,487
46,487
Depreciation and amortization
7,867
5,858
—
13,725
9,045
22,770
Gain on sale or disposal of assets and other
—
(4
)
—
(4
)
(688
)
(692
)
Interest expense
—
—
—
—
7,651
7,651
Interest income
(1
)
(626
)
—
(627
)
(122
)
(749
)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
—
—
(1,457
)
(1,457
)
—
(1,457
)
Other expense (income)
—
37
15
52
(11
)
41
Segment contribution
$
98,037
$
17,342
$
1,535
$
116,914
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
116,914
$
(62,362
)
$
54,552
Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021
Latin America
Other
Total
Corporate
(in thousands)
U.S. Pawn
Pawn
Investments
Segments
Items
Consolidated
Revenues:
Merchandise sales
$
260,545
$
70,271
$
—
$
330,816
$
—
$
330,816
Jewelry scrapping sales
9,493
9,014
—
18,507
—
18,507
Pawn service charges
143,836
43,520
—
187,356
—
187,356
Other revenues
83
7
338
428
—
428
Total revenues
413,957
122,812
338
537,107
—
537,107
Merchandise cost of goods sold
145,181
45,691
—
190,872
—
190,872
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold
7,871
8,205
—
16,076
—
16,076
Gross profit
260,905
68,916
338
330,159
—
330,159
Segment and corporate expenses (income):
Store expenses
188,256
54,005
—
242,261
—
242,261
General and administrative
—
—
—
—
40,870
40,870
Depreciation and amortization
7,972
5,459
—
13,431
9,649
23,080
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other
27
—
—
27
63
90
Other Charges
—
497
—
497
—
497
Interest expense
—
—
—
—
16,542
16,542
Interest income
—
(1,819
)
—
(1,819
)
(99
)
(1,918
)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
—
—
(2,409
)
(2,409
)
—
(2,409
)
Other (income) expense
—
(375
)
(183
)
(558
)
169
(389
)
Segment contribution
$
64,650
$
11,149
$
2,930
$
78,729
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
78,729
$
(67,194
)
$
11,535
EZCORP, Inc.
STORE COUNT ACTIVITY
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
U.S. Pawn
Latin America
Pawn
Consolidated
As of March 31, 2022
516
636
1,152
New locations opened
—
8
8
Locations acquired
3
—
3
As of June 30, 2022
519
644
1,163
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
U.S. Pawn
Latin America
Pawn
Consolidated
As of March 31, 2021
505
506
1,011
New locations opened
—
4
4
Locations acquired
11
128
139
Locations sold, combined or closed
—
(11
)
(11
)
As of June 30, 2021
516
627
1,143
Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022
U.S. Pawn
Latin America
Pawn
Consolidated
As of September 30, 2021
516
632
1,148
New locations opened
—
12
12
Locations acquired
3
—
3
As of June 30, 2022
519
644
1,163
Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021
U.S. Pawn
Latin America
Pawn
Consolidated
As of September 30, 2020
505
500
1,005
New locations opened
—
10
10
Locations acquired
11
128
139
Locations sold, combined or closed
—
(11
)
(11
)
As of June 30, 2021
516
627
1,143
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency ("constant currency") and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.
Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.
Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Mexican peso
20.2
19.9
20.0
20.0
20.4
20.3
Guatemalan quetzal
7.6
7.6
7.5
7.6
7.5
7.6
Honduran lempira
24.2
23.6
24.2
23.7
24.1
23.8
Peruvian sol
3.7
3.9
3.7
3.8
3.8
3.7
Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.
Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(in millions)
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$
12.2
$
(2.6
)
Interest expense
2.7
5.6
Interest income
(0.2
)
(0.5
)
Income tax expense
0.9
1.8
Depreciation and amortization
7.7
7.4
EBITDA
$
23.3
$
11.7
Total
Gross
Income
Net
Diluted
Revenues
Profit
Before Tax
Tax Effect
Income
EPS
EBITDA
2022 Q3 Reported
$
215.8
$
129.5
$
13.1
$
0.9
$
12.2
$
0.17
$
23.3
Litigation accrual
—
—
2.0
0.1
1.8
0.02
2.0
FX impact
—
—
(0.2
)
—
(0.2
)
—
(0.2
)
Release of FIN 48 reserves
—
—
—
2.8
(2.8
)
(0.03
)
—
Constant currency impact
—
—
—
—
0.1
—
—
2022 Q3 Adjusted
$
215.8
$
129.5
$
14.9
$
3.9
$
11.0
$
0.16
$
25.1
Total
Gross
Income
Net
Diluted
Revenues
Profit
Before Tax
Tax Effect
Income
EPS
EBITDA
2021 Q3 Reported
$
174.0
$
108.0
$
(0.8
)
$
1.8
$
(2.6
)
$
(0.05
)
$
11.7
Acquisition expenses
—
—
0.4
0.3
0.1
—
0.4
Peru Reserve
—
—
0.5
0.4
0.1
—
0.4
Non cash Interest
—
—
3.5
2.5
1.0
0.02
—
2021 Q3 Adjusted
$
174.0
$
108.0
$
3.6
$
5.0
$
(1.4
)
$
(0.03
)
$
12.5
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
U.S. Dollar
Percentage
U.S. Dollar
Percentage
(in millions)
Amount
Change YOY
Amount
Change YOY
Consolidated revenue
$
215.8
24
%
$
652.8
22
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
—
0.7
Constant currency consolidated revenue
$
215.8
24
%
$
653.5
22
%
Consolidated gross profit
$
129.5
20
%
$
390.5
18
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
—
0.3
Constant currency consolidated gross profit
$
129.5
20
%
$
390.8
18
%
Consolidated net inventory
$
132.7
44
%
$
132.7
44
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
0.4
0.4
Constant currency consolidated net inventory
$
133.1
44
%
$
133.1
44
%
Latin America Pawn gross profit
$
31.1
26
%
$
89.3
30
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
—
0.3
Constant currency Latin America Pawn gross profit
$
31.1
26
%
$
89.6
30
%
Latin America Pawn PLO
$
44.5
11
%
$
44.5
11
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
0.5
0.5
Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO
$
45.0
13
%
$
45.0
13
%
Latin America Pawn PSC revenues
$
21.0
28
%
$
58.3
34
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
—
0.1
Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues
$
21.0
28
%
$
58.4
34
%
Latin America Pawn merchandise sales
$
34.3
47
%
$
103.5
47
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
—
0.6
Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales
$
34.3
47
%
$
104.1
48
%
Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax
$
6.1
71
%
$
17.3
56
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
—
0.1
Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax