    EZPW   US3023011063

EZCORP, INC.

(EZPW)
EZCORP : Promotes Timothy Jugmans to Chief Financial Officer

05/04/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
EZCORP, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America, announced today that Timothy Jugmans has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Jugmans was named Interim CFO in September 2020, filling the role vacated by Jason A. Kulas, who was named Chief Executive Officer in July 2020.

“We are thrilled to transition Tim from Interim CFO to CFO. His extensive experience, skills, insights and strategic thinking will continue to serve EZCORP well as we implement our strategy. Strong financial management, cost control and efficiency are continuing priorities for EZCORP in both good times and challenging ones. Tim is well suited to lead those efforts, which will ultimately reward our shareholders and the diverse group of Team Members who serve our customers,” Mr. Kulas said.

Prior to his appointment as Interim CFO, Mr. Jugmans was the Company’s Vice President, Treasury and M&A since December 2016, having served as a consultant to EZCORP performing similar duties since March 2015. Prior to joining EZCORP, he was a principal of Selene Partners Inc., a financial consulting firm providing strategic advice and other business services to a variety of clients. Between 2011 and 2014, he held executive-level finance positions at Morgan Schiff & Co, Inc., a boutique investment banking services company, and ShippingEasy, Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Jugmans was a Corporate Advisor at Lexicon Partners Pty Limited, an independent corporate advisory and consulting firm based in Sydney, Australia and served in various analyst and senior analyst positions at boutique investment banks for seven years prior.

Mr. Jugmans is responsible for leading and managing the global Finance and Accounting function and is a member of the Executive Committee.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 677 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 317 M 317 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart EZCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
EZCORP, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EZCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,25 $
Last Close Price 5,77 $
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason A. Kulas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy K. Jugmans CFO, Treasury, VP-Mergers & Acquisitions
Philip Ean Cohen Executive Chairman
Keith Robertson Chief Information Officer
Nicole Swies Chief Revenue & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EZCORP, INC.19.00%317
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%45 111
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL25.84%25 404
ORIX CORPORATION10.92%19 656
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.16.63%7 554
ACOM CO., LTD.6.35%6 738
