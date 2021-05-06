EZCORP : Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Presentation

This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities or results that the company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates will, should or may occur in the future are forward- looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors and current or future litigation. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the company's business and prospects, see the company's annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.
Other Available Information
This information should be read in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, the company's annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those reports contain important information about the company's business and performance, including financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), as well as a description of the important risk factors that may materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations.
Adjusted Information
Unless otherwise specified, all amounts in this presentation reflect certain non-GAAP adjustments for various discrete items and constant currency. For a discussion of the comparable GAAP amounts, see "EZCORP GAAP Results" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the Appendix.
Market Comparisons
All market comparisons are based on available information from similar publicly traded companies.
Defined Terms
See Appendix for definition of terms and acronyms used in this presentation.
Company Overview
Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned merchandise through a broad network of retail locations. We are dedicated to building shareholder value by satisfying the short-term cash needs of our customers, focusing on an industry-leading experience that is fueled by continuous innovation.
1,024 Pawn Stores
Passion for Pawn and People
Health and safety in our stores is paramount
Continual focus on a customer centric culture with an increased passion for pawnbroking
U.S.
516
Mexico
373
Peru 11
Guatemala 90
Honduras 16
El Salvador 18
Ready to Meet Our Customers' Needs
Cash on hand to fund loan demand
Provider of affordable pre-owned general merchandise and jewelry
Scale-Enabled
1,024 stores and 5,800 team members in 6 countries providing essential service
Strong and differentiated POS system
Diversified
U.S. - 516 stores
Latin America - 508 stores
Positioned for Core Pawn Growth
Strong balance sheet and liquidity
Able to operate successfully through economic cycles
Differentiated digital and IT platform
Our Path To Strengthen And Grow The Core
Continuing Progress Toward Our Strategic Goals
Declining attrition
Diversity and Inclusion programs
New recognition programs
Merchandise sales gross profit up with higher margins
Increased inventory turnover
Declining Aged GM inventory
Store traffic counters implemented in the U.S. allowing us to better understand customer behaviors
Acquired 11 stores in the Houston, TX area in May 2021
Opened 4 new stores in LatAm in Q2FY21 and 2 additional stores since March 2021
Increased the targeted annual cost savings to $14M+
Q2FY21 Adjusted EPS of $0.17 consistent with Q2FY20
ROEA improved Y/Y to 199% vs. 137%
2021 Q2 Key Financial Themes
Positioning EZCORP for Positive Operating Leverage as Demand for Pawn Loans Returns
Earnings
PLO Down on Stimulus
& Seasonality
Higher Merchandise Sales Gross Profit
Ongoing Expense
Reductions
Strong
Balance Sheet
Adjusted EPS of $0.17 consistent with Q2FY20, as lower net revenue was offset by reduced expenses
Net revenue down 11% Y/Y driven by lower PSC partially offset by higher merchandise gross profit
Adjusted EBITDA of $20.0M down 23% from $26.0M due to reduced PSC
PLO balance of $122.5M at 3/31/21, down 24% consistent with the Y/Y variance despite additional stimulus in the quarter leading to a 21% reduction in PSC
Demand for pawn loans negatively impacted by stimulus payments
Ongoing pressure in April related to delayed tax season and lingering stimulus impact
Merchandise sales gross profit up 12% Y/Y due to higher margins of 43% driven by ongoing focus on inventory turnover (inventory turnover of 3.1x improving from 2.1x)
Aged GM inventory improved to $0.7M (2% of GM inventory) from $7.4M (8%)
Lower inventory/merchandise sales tied to lower pawn loans/forfeitures
On track to achieve more than $14M of annual expense reductions (up from $13M announced last quarter) mostly related to G&A
G&A expenses decreased 11% Y/Y due to lower professional fees, licenses and T&E
Store expenses decreased 7% Y/Y primarily due to lower labor costs attributable to a reduced labor force compared to last year
$335.6M cash balance at 3/31/21 ($290.5M at 12/31/20) primarily due to higher loan redemptions and merchandise sales
No near-term debt maturities or restrictive debt covenants
Ample liquidity to fund PLO, de novo stores and inorganic growth opportunities
Accomplishments in 2021 Q2 on this slide unless otherwise stated. Amounts in this presentation are continuing operations only and comparisons are relative to same period in prior year
unless otherwise stated. Amounts in this presentation are adjusted for discrete items and constant currency unless otherwise identified and reflect the correction of immaterial errors in prior
periods, as discussed in the footnotes to the annual report on Form 10-K. EZCORP Same Store amounts in this presentation exclude pawn stores acquired unless outstanding for the entire
periods presented. See "EZCORP GAAP Results" in "Additional Information" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation."