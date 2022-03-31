Ezdan Q P S C : Holding Group Discloses Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for The Year Ended 31 December 2021

3/31/2022

The Board of Directors of Ezdan Holding Group has convened today 30 March 2022 and ratified the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, where the profits netted QAR 61.11 million .

The Group's earnings per share (EPS) reported QAR 0.0023 .

The Group generated revenues of QAR 1,443 million .

The Board of Directors has recommended no dividends for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. That recommendation will be submitted for approval at the Annual General Assembly meeting .

Ezdan has also declared that Investor Relations' Conference will be held via a Conference Call to review the financial results of the company for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the overall corporate performance on Thursday 31 March 2022