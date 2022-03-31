Log in
    ERES   QA000A0NE8B4

EZDAN HOLDING GROUP Q.P.S.C.

(ERES)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  03-29
1.374 QAR   -0.43%
03/30EZDAN Q P S C : Disclosure of the meeting conclusions as adopted by Ezdan Holding Group's Board of Directors
PU
03/30EZDAN Q P S C : Ye - 2021
PU
03/29EZDAN Q P S C : ConfCall Documemt
PU
Ezdan Q P S C : Holding Group Discloses Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for The Year Ended 31 December 2021

03/31/2022 | 02:06am EDT
3/31/2022
The Board of Directors of Ezdan Holding Group has convened today 30 March 2022 and ratified the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, where the profits netted QAR 61.11 million.
The Group's earnings per share (EPS) reported QAR 0.0023.
The Group generated revenues of QAR 1,443million.
The Board of Directors has recommended no dividends for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. That recommendation will be submitted for approval at the Annual General Assembly meeting.
Ezdan has also declared that Investor Relations' Conference will be held via a Conference Call to review the financial results of the company for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the overall corporate performance on Thursday 31 March 2022

Disclaimer

Ezdan Holding Group QSC published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 06:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
