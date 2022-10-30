Advanced search
    ERES   QA000A0NE8B4

EZDAN HOLDING GROUP Q.P.S.C.

(ERES)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2022-10-26
1.247 QAR   +3.49%
02:19aEzdan Q P S C : Holding Group posts the financial results for the period ended 30 September 2022
PU
10/27Ezdan Holding Group Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
08/14Transcript : Ezdan Holding Group Q.P.S.C., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 14, 2022
CI
Ezdan Q P S C : Holding Group posts the financial results for the period ended 30 September 2022

10/30/2022 | 02:19am EDT
10/30/2022

Ezdan Holding Group announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, showing a net profit of QR 321million during Q3-2022 compared to QR 233.4 million in Q3-2021 with an increase of 37.5%. The earnings per share reached QAR 0.012 in Q3-2022 compared to QAR 0.009 in Q3-2021

Disclaimer

Ezdan Holding Group QSC published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 06:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 355 M 372 M 372 M
Net income 2021 61,1 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net Debt 2021 9 427 M 2 589 M 2 589 M
P/E ratio 2021 582x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 077 M 9 086 M 9 086 M
EV / Sales 2020 46,0x
EV / Sales 2021 33,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,85%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thani bin Abdullah Al-Thani Managing Director & Director
Tamer Fouad Mahmoud Group Chief Financial Officer
Khalid bin Thani Abdullah Al-Thani Chairman
Mousa Al-Awwad Group Chief Operating Officer
Abdullah Thani Abdullah Thani Al-Thani Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EZDAN HOLDING GROUP Q.P.S.C.-7.01%9 086
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.78%31 508
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.92%25 302
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-21.65%23 347
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-14.63%21 975
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.05%20 487