Ezdan Q P S C : Holding Group posts the financial results for the period ended 30 September 2022
10/30/2022 | 02:19am EDT
Ezdan Holding Group announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, showing a net profit of QR 321million during Q3-2022 compared to QR 233.4 million in Q3-2021 with an increase of 37.5%. The earnings per share reached QAR 0.012 in Q3-2022 compared to QAR 0.009 in Q3-2021
