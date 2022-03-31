Ezdan Q P S C : Notice of Convocation of Ezdan Holding Group Ordinary Annual General Meeting and Extra Ordinary General Meeting

3/31/2022

Notice of Convocation of Ezdan Holding Group Ordinary Annual General Meeting and Extra Ordinary General Meeting



Ezdan Holding Group's board of directors is gratified to inform you that the shareholders' Ordinary Annual General Meeting for the year ended in 31/12/2021 and the Extraordinary General Meeting are scheduled to convene on Sunday 24/4/2022 at 9:30 p.m. at Ezdan Palace Hotel, Al Shamal Road. They shall be held remotely via ZOOM meeting. In the event of lack of quorum, the assembly will be slated for Wednesday 28/4/2022 at 9 p.m. with the same venue and timing as a second date for convention, to discuss the agendas.

First: Matters on the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting for the year ended 31/12/2021:

H.E Chairman of the Board's opening keynote, followed by the report of the Board of Directors on the Company's activities, financial position for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the future plan of the Company for 2022. Discuss the report of the External Auditors on the Company's Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. Discuss the financial position and statement for profit or loss statement of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2021. Discuss the BOD's recommendation of retaining the dividend payout. Discuss and approve the Group's Governance Report for the year 2021. Discuss the auditors' report on the provisions of Article (24) of Law of Corporates' Governance and Legal Entities Listed in the Main Stock Market, issued pursuant to Qatar Financial Markets Authority Decision No. (5)/2016. Discharge the liability of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. Electing members of the Board of Directors for the next three years for the period from 2022 to 2025. Discussing the valuation of Sak Holding Group's share in the co-developed properties in partnership with Ezdan Holding Group and settling its dues. Presenting the tender regarding the appointment of an auditor for the Group for the fiscal year 2022 and determining his fees.

Second: Matters on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting: