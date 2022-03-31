Log in
Ezdan Q P S C : Notice of Convocation of Ezdan Holding Group Ordinary Annual General Meeting and Extra Ordinary General Meeting

03/31/2022 | 09:56am EDT
3/31/2022

Notice of Convocation of Ezdan Holding Group Ordinary Annual General Meeting and Extra Ordinary General Meeting


Ezdan Holding Group's board of directors is gratified to inform you that the shareholders' Ordinary Annual General Meeting for the year ended in 31/12/2021 and the Extraordinary General Meeting are scheduled to convene on Sunday 24/4/2022 at 9:30 p.m. at Ezdan Palace Hotel, Al Shamal Road. They shall be held remotely via ZOOM meeting. In the event of lack of quorum, the assembly will be slated for Wednesday 28/4/2022 at 9 p.m. with the same venue and timing as a second date for convention, to discuss the agendas.
First: Matters on the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting for the year ended 31/12/2021:

  1. H.E Chairman of the Board's opening keynote, followed by the report of the Board of Directors on the Company's activities, financial position for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the future plan of the Company for 2022.
  2. Discuss the report of the External Auditors on the Company's Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.
  3. Discuss the financial position and statement for profit or loss statement of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2021.
  4. Discuss the BOD's recommendation of retaining the dividend payout.
  5. Discuss and approve the Group's Governance Report for the year 2021.
  6. Discuss the auditors' report on the provisions of Article (24) of Law of Corporates' Governance and Legal Entities Listed in the Main Stock Market, issued pursuant to Qatar Financial Markets Authority Decision No. (5)/2016.
  7. Discharge the liability of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.
  8. Electing members of the Board of Directors for the next three years for the period from 2022 to 2025.
  9. Discussing the valuation of Sak Holding Group's share in the co-developed properties in partnership with Ezdan Holding Group and settling its dues.
  10. Presenting the tender regarding the appointment of an auditor for the Group for the fiscal year 2022 and determining his fees.

Second: Matters on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting:

  1. Approval of increasing the percentage of non-Qatari ownership in the Group's capital to 100% after obtaining all the necessary approvals from the competent authorities and completing obtaining the approval of the BOD in accordance with the provisions of Law no. (1) of 2019 On Regulating Non-Qatari Capital Investment in the Economic Activity.
  2. Approval of the proposed amendments and additions to the articles of association of Ezdan Holding Group to comply with Law No. (8) of 2021 amending some provisions of the Commercial Companies Law promulgated by Law No. (11) of 2015 and Corporate Governance System No. (5) of 2016 (as follows).

Disclaimer

Ezdan Holding Group QSC published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
